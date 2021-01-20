VCU
STBON

1st Half
VCU
Rams
40
STBON
Bonnies
25

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-25
0:01 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-25
0:01   Dominick Welch shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
0:01   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
0:02   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
0:05   Osun Osunniyi turnover  
0:05   Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
0:05   Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
0:26 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists) 38-25
0:52   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
0:54   Hason Ward blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup  
1:13 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 35-25
1:26   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:26   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
1:27   Jimmy Clark III blocks Jaren Holmes's three point jump shot  
1:55   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)  
2:00   Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
2:24   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
2:24   Jimmy Clark III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:24 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-25
2:24   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
2:25   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
2:27   Hason Ward misses two point putback dunk  
2:30   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
2:32   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
2:49 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaren Holmes assists) 31-25
2:59   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
3:04   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
3:25   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Bonnies offensive rebound  
3:49   KeShawn Curry blocks Kyle Lofton's two point layup  
3:59   Hason Ward turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
4:07   Rams defensive rebound  
4:08   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
4:10   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
4:12   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
4:15   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
4:17   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
4:47 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point floating jump shot 31-23
4:56   Official timeout  
4:56   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
4:58   Hason Ward misses two point putback dunk  
5:01   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
5:03   KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
5:11   Hason Ward blocks Jalen Adaway's two point layup  
5:30 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 1 of 1 31-21
5:30   Osun Osunniyi turnover  
5:30   Osun Osunniyi technical foul  
5:30 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot 30-21
5:28   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
5:30   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
5:31   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
5:33   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
5:48 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 28-21
6:03 +3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 28-19
6:18   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
6:28 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 25-19
6:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
6:56   Levi Stockard III turnover (traveling)  
7:03   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
7:05   Levi Stockard III blocks Jalen Adaway's two point layup  
7:12   Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
7:36   Kyle Lofton turnover (carrying)  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
7:45 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot 25-16
7:49   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
7:51   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
7:58   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
8:00   Eddie Creal misses two point layup  
8:06   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
8:08   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
8:23 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point hook shot 23-16
8:52 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 21-16
8:54   Corey Douglas personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
9:10   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
9:14   Eddie Creal turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
9:18   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Creal steals)  
9:38   Bonnies turnover (offensive goaltending)  
9:38   Rams defensive rebound  
9:40   Kyle Lofton misses two point floating jump shot  
10:05 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 21-13
10:25   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
10:27   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Eddie Creal defensive rebound  
10:39   Corey Douglas misses two point hook shot  
10:59   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
10:59   Eddie Creal misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:59 +1 Eddie Creal makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-13
10:59   Hason Ward shooting foul (Eddie Creal draws the foul)  
10:59   Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
11:13 +2 Eddie Creal makes two point layup (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 19-12
11:36   KeShawn Curry turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Creal steals)  
11:50   Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass)  
11:59 +1 KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-10
11:59 +1 KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-10
11:59   TV timeout  
11:58   Jaren Holmes shooting foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)  
12:19   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
12:19   Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:19 +1 Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-10
12:19   KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
12:29 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 17-9
12:37   Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
12:49 +2 Hason Ward makes two point putback layup 15-9
12:54   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
12:56   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup  
13:04   Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
13:16   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
13:17 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 13-9
13:20   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
13:22   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
13:31   Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound  
13:33   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
13:40   Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound  
13:42   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
13:53   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
13:55   Osun Osunniyi blocks Vince Williams's two point layup  
14:02   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
14:04   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Osun Osunniyi turnover (traveling)  
14:19   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
14:18   Bonnies offensive rebound  
14:20   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
14:33 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 13-7
14:44 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists) 10-7
15:08 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 10-4
15:11   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
15:13   KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
15:21   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:50 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point floating jump shot 7-4
15:59   TV timeout  
16:06 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 7-2
16:20   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
16:22   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
16:36 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Levi Stockard III assists) 5-2
16:41   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
16:43   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Rams offensive rebound  
16:49   Osun Osunniyi blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's three point jump shot  
17:00   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
17:02   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
17:22 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 3-2
17:28   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
17:30   Levi Stockard III blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup  
17:45 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-2
17:45   Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:45   Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
17:45   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
17:47   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
17:59   Dominick Welch blocks Corey Douglas's two point layup  
18:04   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
18:06   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
18:24 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point jump shot 0-2
18:49   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
18:51   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
19:15   Osun Osunniyi misses two point reverse layup  
19:35   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (back court violation)  
20:00   Corey Douglas vs. Osun Osunniyi (Levi Stockard III gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 40 25
Field Goals 14-33 (42.4%) 10-31 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 15
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 12 6
Team 3 2
Assists 9 5
Steals 3 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 1
5
N. Hyland G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1
D. Welch G
11 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo VCU 10-3 40-40
home team logo St. Bonaventure 6-1 25-25
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 10-3 76.5 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 6-1 71.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Hyland G 18.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.5 APG 42.6 FG%
00
. Welch G 9.0 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.6 APG 36.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Hyland G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
D. Welch G 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
42.4 FG% 32.3
45.5 3PT FG% 37.5
77.8 FT% 50.0
VCU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 13 2 1 4/7 3/4 2/3 1 0 1 0 2 0 2
L. Stockard III 8 7 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 2 1 4 3
V. Williams Jr. 5 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
C. Douglas Jr. 2 7 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5
A. Baldwin Jr. 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0
Total 40 25 9 14/33 5/11 7/9 6 0 3 6 11 13 12
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 11 1 0 4/7 3/4 0/0 1 0 2 1 2 1 0
J. Holmes 7 4 2 3/9 0/4 1/2 2 0 0 0 0 2 2
J. Adaway 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1
K. Lofton 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1
O. Osunniyi 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 2 3 0 1
Total 25 13 5 10/31 3/8 2/4 9 0 6 3 8 7 6
