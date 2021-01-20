|
0:01
+1
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-25
0:01
+1
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-25
0:01
Dominick Welch shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
0:01
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
0:02
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
0:05
|
Osun Osunniyi turnover
0:05
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
0:05
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
0:26
|
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists)
38-25
0:52
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
0:54
|
Hason Ward blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup
1:13
|
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
35-25
1:26
|
Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
1:26
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
1:27
|
Jimmy Clark III blocks Jaren Holmes's three point jump shot
1:55
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)
2:00
|
Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
2:24
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
2:24
|
Jimmy Clark III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:24
|
+1
Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-25
2:24
|
Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
2:25
|
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
2:27
|
Hason Ward misses two point putback dunk
2:30
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
2:32
|
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
2:49
|
+2
Jalen Adaway makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaren Holmes assists)
31-25
2:59
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
3:04
|
Jalen Adaway personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
3:25
|
Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
3:47
|
TV timeout
3:47
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
3:49
|
KeShawn Curry blocks Kyle Lofton's two point layup
3:59
|
Hason Ward turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
4:07
|
Rams defensive rebound
4:08
|
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
4:10
|
Dominick Welch offensive rebound
4:12
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
4:15
|
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
4:17
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
4:26
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)
4:47
|
+2
Jaren Holmes makes two point floating jump shot
31-23
4:56
|
Official timeout
4:56
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
4:58
|
Hason Ward misses two point putback dunk
5:01
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
5:03
|
KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
5:09
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
5:11
|
Hason Ward blocks Jalen Adaway's two point layup
5:30
|
+1
Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 1 of 1
31-21
5:30
|
Osun Osunniyi turnover
5:30
|
Osun Osunniyi technical foul
5:30
|
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot
30-21
5:28
|
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
5:30
|
Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
5:31
|
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
5:33
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
5:48
|
+2
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
28-21
6:03
|
+3
Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
28-19
6:18
|
Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
6:28
|
+3
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
25-19
6:46
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
6:56
|
Levi Stockard III turnover (traveling)
7:03
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
7:05
|
Levi Stockard III blocks Jalen Adaway's two point layup
7:12
|
Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)
7:36
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (carrying)
7:42
|
TV timeout
7:42
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
7:45
|
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot
25-16
7:49
|
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
7:51
|
Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
7:58
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
8:00
|
Eddie Creal misses two point layup
8:06
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
8:08
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
8:23
|
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point hook shot
23-16
8:52
|
+3
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
21-16
8:54
|
Corey Douglas personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
9:10
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
9:14
|
Eddie Creal turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
9:18
|
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Creal steals)
9:38
|
Bonnies turnover (offensive goaltending)
9:38
|
Rams defensive rebound
9:40
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point floating jump shot
10:05
|
+2
Hason Ward makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
21-13
10:25
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
10:27
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
10:37
|
Eddie Creal defensive rebound
10:39
|
Corey Douglas misses two point hook shot
10:59
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
10:59
|
Eddie Creal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:59
|
+1
Eddie Creal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-13
10:59
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Eddie Creal draws the foul)
10:59
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
11:13
|
+2
Eddie Creal makes two point layup (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
19-12
11:36
|
KeShawn Curry turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Creal steals)
11:50
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass)
11:59
|
+1
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-10
11:59
|
+1
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-10
11:59
|
TV timeout
11:58
|
Jaren Holmes shooting foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
12:19
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
12:19
|
Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:19
|
+1
Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-10
12:19
|
KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
12:29
|
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
17-9
12:37
|
Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
12:49
|
+2
Hason Ward makes two point putback layup
15-9
12:54
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
12:56
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup
13:04
|
Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
13:16
|
Jaren Holmes personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
13:17
|
+2
Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
13-9
13:20
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
13:22
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
13:31
|
Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
13:33
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
13:40
|
Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
13:42
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
13:53
|
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
13:55
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Vince Williams's two point layup
14:02
|
Vince Williams offensive rebound
14:04
|
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
14:16
|
Osun Osunniyi turnover (traveling)
14:19
|
Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
14:18
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
14:20
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
14:33
|
+3
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
13-7
14:44
|
+3
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists)
10-7
15:08
|
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
10-4
15:11
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
15:13
|
KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
15:19
|
Vince Williams offensive rebound
15:21
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:50
|
+2
Jaren Holmes makes two point floating jump shot
7-4
15:59
|
TV timeout
16:06
|
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
7-2
16:20
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
16:22
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
16:36
|
+2
Vince Williams makes two point layup (Levi Stockard III assists)
5-2
16:41
|
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
16:43
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
16:47
|
Rams offensive rebound
16:49
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's three point jump shot
17:00
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
17:02
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
17:22
|
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
3-2
17:28
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
17:30
|
Levi Stockard III blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup
17:45
|
+1
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-2
17:45
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:45
|
Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
17:45
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
17:47
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
17:57
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
17:59
|
Dominick Welch blocks Corey Douglas's two point layup
18:04
|
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
18:06
|
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
18:24
|
+2
Dominick Welch makes two point jump shot
0-2
18:49
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
18:51
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
19:13
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
19:15
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point reverse layup
19:35
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (back court violation)
20:00
|
Corey Douglas vs. Osun Osunniyi (Levi Stockard III gains possession)
