20:00
Christian Koloko vs. Chris Osten (Sun Devils gains possession)
19:47
+3
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
0-3
19:26
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|
19:24
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
19:24
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
19:22
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
19:16
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
19:16
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19:16
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19:16
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
19:00
+3
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
3-3
18:36
Chris Osten misses two point layup
|
18:34
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
18:25
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
6-3
17:56
Marcus Bagley turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
17:52
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
9-3
17:25
Remy Martin turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
17:15
Josh Christopher blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point dunk
|
17:13
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
17:10
Remy Martin turnover (bad pass) (Christian Koloko steals)
|
17:08
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
17:06
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
16:53
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
16:56
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
16:53
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
16:51
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
16:41
Remy Martin misses two point layup
|
16:39
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
16:30
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|
16:28
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
16:20
+2
Josh Christopher makes two point dunk (Remy Martin assists)
9-5
16:08
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Josh Christopher steals)
|
15:57
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
15:55
Alonzo Verge Jr. offensive rebound
|
15:47
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
15:45
Josh Christopher offensive rebound
|
15:38
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
15:36
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
15:20
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
15:18
Terrell Brown Jr. offensive rebound
|
15:11
+2
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point layup
11-5
14:47
Marcus Bagley turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
14:47
TV timeout
|
14:34
+2
Ira Lee makes two point alley-oop dunk (James Akinjo assists)
13-5
14:02
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
14:00
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
13:56
James Akinjo turnover (lost ball)
|
13:37
+2
Jalen Graham makes two point layup (Marcus Bagley assists)
13-7
13:37
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|
13:37
Jalen Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13:37
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
13:07
+2
Dalen Terry makes two point layup
15-7
12:41
Remy Martin misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
12:39
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
12:28
James Akinjo misses two point floating jump shot
|
12:26
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
12:09
+3
Remy Martin makes three point jump shot (Jaelen House assists)
15-10
11:47
+3
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
18-10
11:24
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
11:22
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
11:22
Ira Lee personal foul
|
11:22
TV timeout
|
10:55
Jaelen House turnover (lost ball) (Ira Lee steals)
|
10:45
Terrell Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Graham steals)
|
10:33
Kimani Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|
10:48
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
10:31
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
|
10:29
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
10:31
Jordan Brown personal foul
|
10:05
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
10:03
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
9:57
+2
James Akinjo makes two point floating jump shot
20-10
9:32
+3
Holland Woods makes three point jump shot (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
20-13
9:07
+3
Dalen Terry makes three point jump shot (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
23-13
9:02
Dalen Terry technical foul
|
9:02
+1
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2
23-14
9:02
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
8:55
Remy Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
8:40
Alonzo Verge Jr. personal foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
8:28
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
8:26
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
8:20
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
8:01
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
7:59
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
8:01
Christian Koloko personal foul
|
8:01
TV timeout
|
7:43
Josh Christopher turnover (bad pass)
|
7:31
Jalen Graham shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
7:31
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-14
7:31
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-14
7:12
+2
Jalen Graham makes two point hook shot
25-16
6:37
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|
6:35
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
6:35
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
6:24
+3
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
25-19
5:59
Jordan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Remy Martin steals)
|
5:54
+2
Holland Woods makes two point layup (Remy Martin assists)
25-21
5:54
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
5:39
Christian Koloko turnover (traveling)
|
5:19
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
5:17
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
5:07
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
5:05
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
5:00
Marcus Bagley turnover (bad pass)
|
4:35
Dalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
4:33
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
4:24
Christian Koloko blocks Jalen Graham's two point layup
|
4:22
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
4:06
Ira Lee personal foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
4:06
+1
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
25-22
4:06
+1
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-23
3:50
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
3:48
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
3:48
TV timeout
|
3:40
Kimani Lawrence blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point dunk
|
3:38
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
3:33
Jump ball. Kimani Lawrence vs. Azuolas Tubelis (Wildcats gains possession)
|
3:25
Kimani Lawrence personal foul
|
3:17
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
28-23
2:47
Marcus Bagley blocks Bennedict Mathurin's two point layup
|
2:38
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup
28-25
2:19
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
30-25
2:19
Marcus Bagley shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
2:17
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-25
2:12
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point jump shot
31-27
1:47
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
|
1:45
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
1:35
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul
|
1:35
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
1:35
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
1:01
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
1:02
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
0:58
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
0:44
+3
Terrell Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists)
34-27
0:22
+3
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
34-30
0:21
Marcus Bagley technical foul
|
0:21
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
35-30
0:05
Jalen Graham blocks Jordan Brown's two point layup
|
0:03
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
0:00
End of period
