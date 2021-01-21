COLOST
UTAHST

2nd Half
COLOST
Rams
38
UTAHST
Aggies
30

Time Team Play Score
1:22 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-65
1:22 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-65
1:22   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
1:33   Aggies 30 second timeout  
1:33 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot 73-65
1:41 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-62
1:41 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-62
1:41   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
1:46   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
1:48   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
1:57 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (James Moors assists) 71-62
2:28   Marco Anthony turnover  
2:28   Marco Anthony offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
2:45 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 69-62
3:05 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 67-62
3:30   TV timeout  
3:30   David Roddy turnover  
3:30   David Roddy offensive foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
3:36   Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
3:43 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point floating jump shot 67-60
4:03 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point hook shot (Rollie Worster assists) 65-60
4:09   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
4:11   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
4:35 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-58
4:35 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-58
4:34   Justin Bean personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
4:34   David Roddy offensive rebound  
4:36   James Moors misses two point hook shot  
4:57 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-58
4:57 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-57
4:57   James Moors shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
4:59   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
5:01   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
5:15 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 63-56
5:37   Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:37   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
5:39   Adam Thistlewood blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup  
6:07   Aggies 30 second timeout  
6:17 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 60-56
6:20   David Roddy offensive rebound  
6:22   James Moors misses two point layup  
6:34   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
6:36   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
6:49 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-56
6:49 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-56
6:49   Marco Anthony personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
6:56   David Roddy defensive rebound  
6:58   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
7:18 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 3 of 3 55-56
7:18   Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
7:18 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 3 54-56
7:18   TV timeout  
7:18   Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
7:39 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 53-56
7:47   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
7:49   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
8:09 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 53-53
8:19   Aggies offensive rebound  
8:21   Adam Thistlewood blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup  
8:26   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
8:28   David Roddy misses two point layup  
8:54 +1 Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-51
8:54   Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:53   John Tonje shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
8:53   Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound  
8:55   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
9:13 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 53-50
9:30 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 50-50
9:44 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-47
9:44 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-47
9:44   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
10:03 +1 Trevin Dorius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-47
10:03   Trevin Dorius misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:03   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)  
10:22   Dischon Thomas turnover  
10:22   Dischon Thomas offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
10:25   Alphonso Anderson personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
10:39   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
10:39   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:39   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
10:54   Aggies defensive rebound  
10:56   Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot  
11:22   David Roddy defensive rebound  
11:22   Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:22   John Tonje personal foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
11:40 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 48-46
11:45   Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
11:58 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-46
11:58 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-46
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   Neemias Queta shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
12:10   Trevin Dorius personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
12:17 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point putback dunk 44-46
12:22   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
12:24   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
12:41 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists) 44-44
12:53   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
12:55   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
13:04 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 42-44
13:09   David Roddy offensive rebound  
13:11   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
13:19   John Tonje defensive rebound  
13:21   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
13:27   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
13:29   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
13:35   Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
13:39   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)  
13:39   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
13:41   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)  
14:21 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 40-44
14:31   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
14:33   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
14:43   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
14:45   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
14:58   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
15:20   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:20 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-42
15:20   TV timeout  
15:20   James Moors shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
15:24   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
15:26   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
15:50 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 40-41
16:02   Brock Miller personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
16:02   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
16:04   David Roddy blocks Brock Miller's three point jump shot  
16:18 +1 James Moors makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-41
16:18   James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:18   Neemias Queta shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
16:19   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
16:22   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
16:43 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 37-41
16:44   James Moors personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
17:02   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
17:04   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
17:12   Neemias Queta personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
17:12   James Moors defensive rebound  
17:14   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
17:25   John Tonje turnover  
17:25   John Tonje offensive foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
17:48   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball)  
18:15   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
18:17   James Moors misses two point jump shot  
18:44 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot 37-39
18:51   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
18:53   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
19:08 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 37-37
19:09   James Moors personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
19:24   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
19:36   James Moors defensive rebound  
19:38   James Moors blocks Justin Bean's two point layup  

1st Half
COLOST
Rams
37
UTAHST
Aggies
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   John Tonje defensive rebound  
0:05   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
0:11 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-35
0:11 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-35
0:11   Steven Ashworth shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
0:37 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-35
0:37 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-34
0:37   Kendle Moore personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
0:42   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
0:44   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
1:00   Brock Miller personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
1:01   Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
1:13 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-33
1:13   Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:13   Marco Anthony shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
1:30   John Tonje defensive rebound  
1:30   Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:30   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
1:30 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists) 34-33
1:36   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
1:38   Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot  
1:45   Alphonso Anderson personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
2:09   John Tonje defensive rebound  
2:11   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
2:21   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
2:23   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
2:42 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 34-31
2:50   Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound  
2:50   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:50 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-29
2:50   John Tonje personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
3:08 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 34-28
3:19 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-28
3:19   David Roddy shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
3:19 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 32-27
3:34   TV timeout  
3:34   Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)  
3:43   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
3:45   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
3:55 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 32-25
4:11 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3 29-25
4:11   Brock Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
4:11 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3 29-24
4:11   Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
4:40   David Roddy turnover (lost ball)  
4:59   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)  
5:12 +2 James Moors makes two point hook shot 29-23
5:37 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 27-23
5:48   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
5:50   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
6:08   John Tonje defensive rebound  
6:10   Rollie Worster misses two point layup  
6:22   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
6:24   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)  
6:59   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
7:01   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
7:18