COLOST
UTAHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:22
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-65
|1:22
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-65
|1:22
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|1:33
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|1:33
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot
|73-65
|1:41
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-62
|1:41
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-62
|1:41
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (James Moors assists)
|71-62
|2:28
|
|Marco Anthony turnover
|2:28
|
|Marco Anthony offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|2:45
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|69-62
|3:05
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|67-62
|3:30
|
|TV timeout
|3:30
|
|David Roddy turnover
|3:30
|
|David Roddy offensive foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|3:36
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|3:43
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point floating jump shot
|67-60
|4:03
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point hook shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|65-60
|4:09
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-58
|4:35
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|4:34
|
|Justin Bean personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|David Roddy offensive rebound
|4:36
|
|James Moors misses two point hook shot
|4:57
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-58
|4:57
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-57
|4:57
|
|James Moors shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|63-56
|5:37
|
|Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:37
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Adam Thistlewood blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup
|6:07
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|6:17
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|60-56
|6:20
|
|David Roddy offensive rebound
|6:22
|
|James Moors misses two point layup
|6:34
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-56
|6:49
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-56
|6:49
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|6:56
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|6:58
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|55-56
|7:18
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|7:18
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|54-56
|7:18
|
|TV timeout
|7:18
|
|Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|7:39
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|53-56
|7:47
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|8:09
|
|+2
|Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|53-53
|8:19
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Adam Thistlewood blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup
|8:26
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|David Roddy misses two point layup
|8:54
|
|+1
|Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-51
|8:54
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:53
|
|John Tonje shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|9:13
|
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|53-50
|9:30
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|50-50
|9:44
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-47
|9:44
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-47
|9:44
|
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|10:03
|
|+1
|Trevin Dorius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-47
|10:03
|
|Trevin Dorius misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:03
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)
|10:22
|
|Dischon Thomas turnover
|10:22
|
|Dischon Thomas offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|10:25
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|10:39
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:39
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|10:54
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:22
|
|John Tonje personal foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|48-46
|11:45
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|11:58
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-46
|11:58
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-46
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:58
|
|Neemias Queta shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|Trevin Dorius personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|12:17
|
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point putback dunk
|44-46
|12:22
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|12:24
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists)
|44-44
|12:53
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|
|+2
|Dischon Thomas makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|42-44
|13:09
|
|David Roddy offensive rebound
|13:11
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|13:27
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|13:35
|
|Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|13:39
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)
|13:39
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|13:41
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)
|14:21
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|40-44
|14:31
|
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|14:58
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|15:20
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:20
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-42
|15:20
|
|TV timeout
|15:20
|
|James Moors shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|15:24
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|15:26
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|15:50
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|40-41
|16:02
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|David Roddy blocks Brock Miller's three point jump shot
|16:18
|
|+1
|James Moors makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|16:18
|
|James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:18
|
|Neemias Queta shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|16:19
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|16:22
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|16:43
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|37-41
|16:44
|
|James Moors personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|17:02
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|17:12
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|17:12
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|17:14
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|John Tonje turnover
|17:25
|
|John Tonje offensive foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|17:48
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball)
|18:15
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|James Moors misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot
|37-39
|18:51
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|37-37
|19:09
|
|James Moors personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|19:24
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|19:36
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|19:38
|
|James Moors blocks Justin Bean's two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-35
|0:11
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-35
|0:11
|
|Steven Ashworth shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|0:37
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-34
|0:37
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|1:01
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|1:13
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-33
|1:13
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|1:13
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:13
|
|Marco Anthony shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:30
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|+2
|Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|34-33
|1:36
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|1:38
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|2:09
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|2:11
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|2:23
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|34-31
|2:50
|
|Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:50
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|2:50
|
|John Tonje personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|3:08
|
|+2
|Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|34-28
|3:19
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-28
|3:19
|
|David Roddy shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|3:19
|
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|32-27
|3:34
|
|TV timeout
|3:34
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)
|3:43
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|32-25
|4:11
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-25
|4:11
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-25
|4:11
|
|Brock Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|4:11
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|29-24
|4:11
|
|Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|4:40
|
|David Roddy turnover (lost ball)
|4:59
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)
|5:12
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point hook shot
|29-23
|5:37
|
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|27-23
|5:48
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|6:22
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)
|6:59
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|7:01
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|7:18