0:01
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
0:01
Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:01
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
0:01
Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:01
Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
0:09
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
0:09
Lions offensive rebound
0:09
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
0:31
Quinn Clinton turnover (double dribble)
0:31
Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)
0:41
Mitchell Saxen turnover (bad pass)
0:44
Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)
1:17
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
26-24
|
1:27
Mattias Markusson turnover
1:38
Dan Fotu turnover
1:38
Dan Fotu offensive rebound
1:40
Judah Brown misses two point jump shot
1:58
Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
2:06
Mitchell Saxen personal foul
2:10
+2
|
Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk
24-24
|
2:19
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
2:21
Mitchell Saxen blocks Dameone Douglas's two point dunk
2:37
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
2:39
Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
2:52
Lions defensive rebound
2:54
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
3:14
Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)
3:14
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
3:16
Eli Scott misses two point layup
3:41
TV timeout
3:41
Lions 30 second timeout
3:47
Eli Scott defensive rebound
3:49
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
3:59
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
4:01
Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
4:09
+2
|
Dan Fotu makes two point layup
24-22
|
4:19
Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)
4:40
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
4:42
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
5:08
Gaels defensive rebound
5:10
Mitchell Saxen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
5:21
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
5:23
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
5:44
+1
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-22
|
5:44
+1
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-21
|
5:44
Matthias Tass personal foul
5:44
Lions offensive rebound
5:46
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
6:07
Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)
6:14
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
22-20
|
6:29
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
6:31
Eli Scott blocks Matthias Tass's two point dunk
6:47
Kodye Pugh turnover
6:47
Kodye Pugh offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
6:54
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
6:56
Matthias Tass misses two point layup
7:26
+1
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-18
|
7:26
+1
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-17
|
7:26
Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
7:25
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
7:27
Matthias Tass blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
7:43
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
7:45
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:55
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
7:55
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:55
TV timeout
7:55
Joe Quintana shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
7:55
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
22-16
|
8:00
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
8:02
Eli Scott misses two point layup
8:08
Eli Scott offensive rebound
8:10
Eli Scott misses two point layup
8:28
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
20-16
|
8:46
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
8:48
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
8:54
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
8:56
Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
9:00
Gaels offensive rebound
9:02
Mattias Markusson blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point jump shot
9:15
Jalin Anderson personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
9:28
Keli Leaupepe turnover
9:28
Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
9:33
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-16
|
9:33
Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
9:33
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup
17-16
|
10:02
Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)
10:18
Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
10:59
Quinn Clinton turnover
10:59
Quinn Clinton offensive foul
10:59
+1
|
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-16
|
10:59
+1
|
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-15
|
10:59
Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
11:05
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
11:07
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
11:20
TV timeout
11:37
+2
|
Jalin Anderson makes two point layup
15-14
|
11:59
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
12:01
Jalin Anderson blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup
12:23
Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass)
12:44
+3
|
Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
15-12
|
13:01
+3
|
Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
12-12
|
13:16
+3
|
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
12-9
|
13:23
Gaels offensive rebound
13:25
Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
13:41
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
13:43
Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot
13:45
Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
13:56
Eli Scott defensive rebound
13:58
Kyle Bowen misses two point jump shot
14:07
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
14:09
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
14:38
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
9-9
|
15:00
+2
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
7-9
|
15:23
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
7-7
|
15:45
Gaels defensive rebound
15:47
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
15:54
TV timeout
15:54
Tommy Kuhse personal foul
16:05
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-7
|
16:05
Joe Quintana shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
16:05
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
4-7
|
16:17
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
16:51
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
16:53
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
17:02
Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)
17:09
Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Eli Scott steals)
17:29
+3
|
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
2-7
|
17:35
Eli Scott defensive rebound
17:37
Matthias Tass misses two point layup
17:47
Dameone Douglas turnover
17:47
Dameone Douglas offensive foul
18:01
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
2-4
|
18:21
+2
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup
0-4
|
18:25
Eli Scott offensive rebound
18:27
Eli Scott misses two point layup
18:32
Eli Scott offensive rebound
18:32
Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:32
Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:32
Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
18:40
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
18:42
Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot
19:08
Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Dan Fotu steals)
19:14
Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)
19:33
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
0-2
|
20:00
(Lions gains possession)
