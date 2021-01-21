MARYCA
LOYMRY

1st Half
MARYCA
Gaels
26
LOYMRY
Lions
24

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
0:01   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:01   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
0:01   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:01   Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
0:09   Lions turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:09   Lions offensive rebound  
0:09   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
0:31   Quinn Clinton turnover (double dribble)  
0:31   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
0:41   Mitchell Saxen turnover (bad pass)  
0:44   Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
1:17 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 26-24
1:27   Mattias Markusson turnover  
1:38   Dan Fotu turnover  
1:38   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
1:40   Judah Brown misses two point jump shot  
1:58   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
2:06   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
2:10 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk 24-24
2:19   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
2:21   Mitchell Saxen blocks Dameone Douglas's two point dunk  
2:37   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
2:39   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Lions defensive rebound  
2:54   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
3:14   Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)  
3:14   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
3:16   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Lions 30 second timeout  
3:47   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
3:49   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
3:59   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
4:01   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
4:09 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 24-22
4:19   Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
4:40   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
4:42   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Gaels defensive rebound  
5:10   Mitchell Saxen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
5:21   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
5:23   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
5:44 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
5:44 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-21
5:44   Matthias Tass personal foul  
5:44   Lions offensive rebound  
5:46   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)  
6:14 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 22-20
6:29   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
6:31   Eli Scott blocks Matthias Tass's two point dunk  
6:47   Kodye Pugh turnover  
6:47   Kodye Pugh offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
6:54   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
6:56   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
7:26 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-18
7:26 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-17
7:26   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
7:25   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
7:27   Matthias Tass blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup  
7:43   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
7:45   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:55   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
7:55   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Joe Quintana shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
7:55 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists) 22-16
8:00   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:02   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
8:08   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
8:10   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
8:28 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 20-16
8:46   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:48   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
8:56   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
9:00   Gaels offensive rebound  
9:02   Mattias Markusson blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point jump shot  
9:15   Jalin Anderson personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
9:28   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
9:28   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul  
9:33 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-16
9:33   Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
9:33 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 17-16
10:02   Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)  
10:18   Logan Johnson personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
10:59   Quinn Clinton turnover  
10:59   Quinn Clinton offensive foul  
10:59 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-16
10:59 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-15
10:59   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:05   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
11:07   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
11:20   TV timeout  
11:37 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup 15-14
11:59   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
12:01   Jalin Anderson blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup  
12:23   Ivan Alipiev turnover (bad pass)  
12:44 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 15-12
13:01 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists) 12-12
13:16 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 12-9
13:23   Gaels offensive rebound  
13:25   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:43   Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot  
13:45   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
13:56   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
13:58   Kyle Bowen misses two point jump shot  
14:07   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
14:09   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
14:38 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 9-9
15:00 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists) 7-9
15:23 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists) 7-7
15:45   Gaels defensive rebound  
15:47   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Tommy Kuhse personal foul  
16:05 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-7
16:05   Joe Quintana shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
16:05 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 4-7
16:17   Lions turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:51   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
16:53   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
17:09   Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Eli Scott steals)  
17:29 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 2-7
17:35   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
17:37   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
17:47   Dameone Douglas turnover  
17:47   Dameone Douglas offensive foul  
18:01 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 2-4
18:21 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 0-4
18:25   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
18:27   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
18:32   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
18:32   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:32   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:32   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
18:40   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
18:42   Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Dan Fotu steals)  
19:14   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)  
19:33 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 0-2
20:00   (Lions gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 26 24
Field Goals 11-28 (39.3%) 8-22 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 23
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 5 14
Team 4 2
Assists 6 4
Steals 5 2
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
11
M. Tass F
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
14
M. Markusson C
6 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Mary's 9-5 26-26
home team logo LMU 7-4 24-24
Albert Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, California
Albert Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 9-5 67.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo LMU 7-4 69.3 PPG 40.0 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Tass F 9.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.9 APG 50.9 FG%
00
. Scott G 15.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 3.5 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Tass F 10 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
0
E. Scott G 6 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 36.4
20.0 3PT FG% 28.6
40.0 FT% 75.0
Saint Mary's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tass 10 1 1 5/10 0/2 0/1 2 - 0 1 1 0 1
T. Kuhse 5 1 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Fotu 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 1 0
L. Johnson 3 0 3 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 - 1 0 2 0 0
K. Bowen 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 1 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Saxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ducas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bockler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mullins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 7 6 11/28 2/10 2/5 9 0 5 3 7 2 5
LMU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 6 6 2 2/7 0/0 2/2 0 - 1 1 1 3 3
D. Douglas 5 5 0 2/6 1/2 0/2 1 - 0 0 3 0 5
J. Quintana 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Leaupepe 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
J. Anderson 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Markusson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dortch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mayoum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frasso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 21 4 8/22 2/7 6/8 8 0 2 3 13 7 14
