SANFRAN
SNCLRA

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
19
SNCLRA
Broncos
13

Time Team Play Score
13:44   Josh Kunen turnover  
13:44   Josh Kunen offensive foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
13:55   Jaden Bediako turnover (traveling)  
14:07 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup 42-34
14:13   Jalen Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
14:18   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
14:20   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
14:25   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:27   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
14:46   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
14:46   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
15:05   TV timeout  
15:05   DJ Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
15:12 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point putback layup 40-34
15:36 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point finger roll layup 38-34
15:47 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point hook shot 38-32
16:06 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-32
16:06 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-31
16:06   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
16:20 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point pullup jump shot 36-30
16:35 +3 Jalen Williams makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 34-30
16:51 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point reverse layup 34-27
17:09 +3 DJ Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Christian Carlyle assists) 32-27
17:15   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)  
17:33   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
17:33   Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:33 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-24
17:33   Christian Carlyle shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
17:45   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
17:47   Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:01 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point pullup jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 31-24
18:17   Christian Carlyle personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
18:33   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
18:35   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
18:50 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 29-24
19:04   Josip Vrankic turnover (traveling)  
19:21 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point pullup jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 26-24
19:39 +3 Josip Vrankic makes three point jump shot (Guglielmo Caruso assists) 23-24

1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
23
SNCLRA
Broncos
21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
0:04   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:32   Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  
0:46   Broncos 30 second timeout  
0:54 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 23-21
1:01   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
1:03   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
1:15   DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
1:35 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-21
1:35   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:35   Guglielmo Caruso shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
1:43   Josip Vrankic turnover (traveling)  
2:06 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 19-21
2:34   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
2:36   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point jump shot  
2:56 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-21
2:56   Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
2:56 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point finger roll layup 15-21
2:59   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
3:01   Jaden Bediako blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
3:24   Giordan Williams turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:40   Samba Kane turnover (lost ball)  
3:57 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point floating jump shot 13-21
4:12   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
4:14   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
4:31 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-19
4:31 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-18
4:31   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
4:40 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point putback layup 13-17
4:42   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
4:44   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
4:56   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
4:58   Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot  
5:00   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
5:00   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
5:02   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
5:09   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
5:11   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
5:30   Jalen Williams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
5:38 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Jalen Williams assists) 11-17
5:51   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)  
6:08 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point turnaround hook shot 11-15
6:32   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
6:34   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
6:44   Dons offensive rebound  
6:46   Guglielmo Caruso blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup  
7:05 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
7:05 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
7:05   Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
7:09   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)  
7:21 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Christian Carlyle assists) 11-11
7:23   TV timeout  
7:35   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
7:37   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
7:53   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
7:55   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Jonas Visser personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)  
8:07   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
8:09   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
8:16   Julian Rishwain misses two point layup  
8:29   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
8:31   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
8:50   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
9:03 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point driving dunk 11-9
9:13   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Miguel Tomley steals)  
9:23   Giordan Williams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
9:46 +3 DJ Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 11-7
9:49   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
9:51   Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Damari Milstead turnover  
10:20   Damari Milstead offensive foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)  
10:47   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
10:49   Samba Kane blocks Giordan Williams's two point layup  
11:22   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
11:24   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
11:27   TV timeout  
11:27   Official timeout  
11:27   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
11:28   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
11:28   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
11:30   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
11:36   Giordan Williams turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
11:52 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point driving dunk (Julian Rishwain assists) 11-4
12:02   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
12:04   Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot  
12:28 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point pullup jump shot (Julian Rishwain assists) 9-4
12:43   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
12:45   Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot  
13:04   Giordan Williams defensive rebound  
13:06   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Jalen Williams turnover (lost ball)  
13:28   Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)  
13:45   Jump ball. Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Josip Vrankic (Dons gains possession)  
13:45   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
13:47   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
14:13 +2 Christian Carlyle makes two point pullup jump shot 6-4
14:38   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
14:38   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
14:40   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
14:59   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
15:05   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
15:07   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
15:17   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
15:25   TV timeout  
15:25   Jalen Williams turnover (double dribble)  
15:32   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
15:34   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
16:20   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
16:22   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
16:28   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
16:30   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
16:43   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
16:45   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
17:06   Guglielmo Caruso turnover (traveling)  
17:09   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
17:11   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
17:35 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point pullup jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 6-2
17:51   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
17:53   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:09   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:11   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
18:22   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
18:24   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
18:39 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 3-2
19:09 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 0-2
19:32   Broncos defensive rebound  
19:34   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
19:40   DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
20:00   Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Guglielmo Caruso (Christian Carlyle gains possession)  
Points 42 34
Field Goals 16-41 (39.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 20
Offensive 8 3
Defensive 14 16
Team 1 1
Assists 9 6
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 11 6
Technicals 0 0
0
K. Shabazz G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
24
J. Williams G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
. Shabazz G 15.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.8 APG 36.6 FG%
. Williams G 8.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.4 APG 33.8 FG%
K. Shabazz G 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
J. Williams G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
San Francisco
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Shabazz 12 4 1 4/9 2/4 2/3 1 - 3 0 0 1 3
J. Kunen 10 5 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 1 4
T. Jurkatamm 8 5 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 3 2
D. Ryuny 7 2 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Bouyea 5 1 4 2/10 0/4 1/2 2 - 3 0 2 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rishwain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dusanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 22 9 16/41 7/22 3/5 11 0 7 1 9 8 14
Santa Clara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 13 6 1 4/7 1/2 4/4 1 - 2 0 3 2 4
J. Vrankic 11 3 2 4/10 1/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 3 1 2
D. Mitchell 6 1 0 2/5 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 3 0 1
C. Carlyle 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
G. Caruso 2 7 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 0 7
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bediako - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Justice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hudgens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sacks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 19 6 12/29 4/7 6/6 6 0 3 2 14 3 16
