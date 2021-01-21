|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Dons 30 second timeout
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
0:54
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
23-21
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-21
|
1:35
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
19-21
|
2:34
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-21
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point finger roll layup
|
15-21
|
2:59
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Samba Kane turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-21
|
4:12
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-19
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-18
|
4:31
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point putback layup
|
13-17
|
4:42
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jalen Williams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Jalen Williams assists)
|
11-17
|
5:51
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
11-15
|
6:32
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-13
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
7:05
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Christian Carlyle assists)
|
11-11
|
7:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jonas Visser personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses two point layup
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point driving dunk
|
11-9
|
9:13
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Miguel Tomley steals)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Giordan Williams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
DJ Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
11-7
|
9:49
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Damari Milstead turnover
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Damari Milstead offensive foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Samba Kane blocks Giordan Williams's two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen makes two point driving dunk (Julian Rishwain assists)
|
11-4
|
12:02
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen makes three point pullup jump shot (Julian Rishwain assists)
|
9-4
|
12:43
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Giordan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jalen Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Josip Vrankic (Dons gains possession)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Christian Carlyle makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-4
|
14:38
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jalen Williams turnover (double dribble)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen makes three point pullup jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
6-2
|
17:51
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
3-2
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Guglielmo Caruso (Christian Carlyle gains possession)
|