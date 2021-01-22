No. 20 Clemson hopes to halt 3-point barrage vs. FSU
In its past two games -- losses against Virginia and Georgia Tech -- Clemson has been buried by a barrage of 3-pointers.
Now the 20th-ranked Tigers must hit the road to face the Atlantic Coast Conference's top 3-point-shooting team, Florida State.
The Tigers and Seminoles will meet Saturday afternoon at Florida State's Donald L. Tucker Center in a nationally televised game on ABC.
Clemson (9-3, 3-3) surrendered 15 3-pointers in a 35-point loss to Virginia on Saturday, then allowed Georgia Tech to make a season-high 16 shots from long range in the Tigers' 18-point loss in Atlanta.
Virginia and Georgia Tech combined to shoot 58.5 percent on 3-pointers.
"That's been a problem for us two games in a row now," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "It starts with our defense. For whatever reason, we've lost it since the pause. We can't win giving up 80 points a game; we're not built that way. We'd better get our defense fixed."
That might be easier said than done. The Seminoles (8-2, 4-1) are one of the hottest teams in the ACC, having won three straight games by an average margin of 17 points since having three games postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
In their most recent game - a 78-65 win at Louisville on Monday - Florida State shot 42.9 percent from long range and leads the league in 3-pointers at 38.6 percent.
The Seminoles also might be driven by revenge. In their first meeting of the season, on Dec. 29, Clemson won 77-67.
But the Tigers haven't been the same since a 10-day break prompted by positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The Tigers are 0-2 since returning - their first consecutive losses of the season.
"Clemson has played excellent basketball - lights out at times," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "They have had a couple of games like we've had, when they haven't played well. We are all going through periods of development, and I'm assuming Clemson is going through some of that because they were absolutely excellent the night we played them. They were totally on point."
Saturday's game will pair teams with opposite strengths. Florida State ranks third in the league in scoring at 79 points per game while Clemson is second in scoring defense at 62.
"They've been a challenge for us over the years," Hamilton said. "The fact that they lost games to Virginia and Georgia Tech, I'm sure they'll be in a mode that whatever they have in their being, we're going to get on Saturday."
Aamir Simms leads Clemson in scoring at an average of 12.3 points a game, and M.J. Walker tops FSU at 14.9.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|20 Clemson 9-3
|66.5 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Florida State 8-2
|79.0 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Tyson
|7
|13.9
|6.0
|3.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|50.0
|43.8
|75.0
|0.6
|3.1
|C. Trapp
|12
|26.3
|7.8
|5.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.6
|43.6
|38.5
|60.0
|0.7
|4.6
|A. Simms
|12
|26.3
|12.3
|5.7
|2.4
|1.20
|0.80
|2.5
|53.8
|29.2
|84.8
|2.5
|3.2
|O. Prosper
|12
|10.3
|2.4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|31.4
|16.7
|55.6
|0.7
|1.1
|J. Newman III
|11
|20.4
|4.9
|2.7
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|1.4
|36.1
|30.0
|100.0
|0.8
|1.9
|O. McBride
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|L. Kidd
|5
|5.2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|0.4
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0
|C. Hunter
|12
|14.8
|2.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|28.9
|9.1
|60.0
|0.3
|1.2
|N. Honor
|12
|24.1
|10.3
|1.2
|2.4
|1.60
|0.00
|1.2
|46.3
|44.1
|60.0
|0.4
|0.8
|W. Hoag
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hemenway
|12
|13.3
|4.4
|1.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|45.9
|39.3
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|P. Hall
|11
|11.9
|5.1
|2.5
|0.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|58.5
|16.7
|75.0
|0.8
|1.6
|P. Fox
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|A. Dawes
|12
|26.3
|8.3
|2.3
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|37.2
|31.6
|75.0
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Baehre
|12
|19.8
|4.8
|3.9
|1.3
|0.70
|0.70
|0.9
|39.3
|31.3
|69.2
|1.2
|2.8
|Total
|12
|0.0
|66.5
|35.3
|12.8
|7.30
|2.90
|13.2
|43.2
|33.9
|73.0
|9.4
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Wilkes
|10
|13.5
|4.6
|1.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|38.6
|35.7
|100.0
|0.7
|1.2
|M. Walker
|10
|31.1
|14.9
|2.8
|3.1
|1.00
|0.40
|3.0
|43.6
|42.9
|92.0
|0.6
|2.2
|H. Prieto
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|9
|28
|9.6
|4.4
|1.7
|1.00
|0.60
|1.3
|50.0
|53.3
|57.1
|1.7
|2.8
|M. Osborne
|10
|20.2
|4.7
|4.5
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|37.2
|17.6
|92.3
|2.1
|2.4
|T. Ngom
|9
|5.6
|2.2
|1.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.70
|0.7
|77.8
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1.1
|W. Miles
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Lindner
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|B. Koprivica
|10
|19.5
|9.1
|5.6
|0.8
|0.50
|1.30
|1.0
|57.4
|0.0
|72.4
|1.7
|3.9
|N. Jack
|8
|6.9
|4.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|42.1
|60.0
|0.1
|0.1
|R. Gray
|10
|25.6
|9.2
|5.7
|2.4
|1.50
|0.80
|1.9
|46.1
|22.2
|78.3
|0.8
|4.9
|R. Evans
|9
|20.4
|8.1
|2.6
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|47.2
|53.3
|93.8
|0.4
|2.1
|S. Calhoun
|10
|11.8
|4.0
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|37.8
|40.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1
|S. Barnes
|9
|24.3
|11.0
|4.0
|3.7
|1.60
|0.40
|1.8
|48.8
|30.4
|44.4
|1.3
|2.7
|Q. Ballard
|8
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|79.0
|38.1
|15.2
|7.70
|5.00
|13.6
|47.1
|38.6
|74.4
|11.1
|24.7
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0