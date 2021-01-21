No. 8 Houston riding high into replacement game vs. Temple
While avenging their lone loss of the season, the No. 8 Houston Cougars looked every bit like the favorite to win the American Athletic Conference with their dominating showing against Tulsa.
The Cougars throttled the Golden Hurricane 86-59 on Wednesday at home, erasing the memory of their one-point loss at Tulsa in late December. Houston (12-1, 7-1 American) will now prep for a quick turnaround against a surprise opponent, replacing a home game against Cincinnati on its schedule with Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.
In what was arguably their best performance against a conference foe, the Cougars made 13 of 32 3-pointers, posted a 52-24 rebound advantage and outscored Tulsa 26-7 in second-chance points. Houston has been strong all season, but now looks the part of a national title contender by having created distance from the roster attrition that could have undermined its success.
"As the season goes along ... everybody kind of settles into a role, and we're doing that now," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Our team is starting to figure out their roles, and that takes time. This team could have Nate Hinton, this team could have Fabian White, this team could have Caleb Mills. So we've had to make adjustments all the way from the summer to the fall to the winter. We're still making adjustments."
The same could be said of Temple (3-3, 2-3), which has won back-to-back games and matured from its first meeting against the Cougars this season, a 76-50 setback on Dec. 22. Sampson said the comparison of the Owls from then to now is "night and day," an assessment likely tied to the fact Temple was playing just its second game when it previously faced Houston.
"I think we've taken baby steps in getting better with some things," Temple coach Aaron McKie said. "It was our second game and we got thrown into the deep end ... of the ocean early on in the season. And I came away from that game -- and we got our butts kicked -- saying this was great for our inexperienced guys and our younger guys to get that experience playing against a team that has been playing together for such a long time and is ranked in the top 10.
"I'm optimistic that we're a better team at this point. We haven't played as many games and I wish that we could have played more games going into this, but this is our reality."
Part of that reality was the abrupt rescheduling of the Cougars. Temple was set to face Cincinnati on Jan. 20 but instead moved its game against Houston originally scheduled for Feb. 10.
"It becomes more about you," McKie said. "And what I try to express to the guys and my staff is it's not who you're playing, it's how you're playing. And we totally understand with this team here it's not going to be about X's and O's, if you look at their numbers. It's going to be a tough man contest.
"It's going to be about who wants it more, and those guys have demonstrated that they've wanted it more than their opponents throughout the season. We have to match that intensity and that toughness."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Tyson
|6
|9.5
|3.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|28.0
|28.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|J. Shead
|12
|10.4
|2.8
|0.6
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|30.0
|11.8
|88.9
|0.1
|0.5
|M. Sasser
|11
|31.5
|16.5
|2.3
|1.9
|1.20
|0.00
|1.5
|41.4
|38.8
|85.2
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Roberts
|13
|11.8
|2.2
|4.6
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|54.5
|1.9
|2.7
|K. Powell
|5
|5.6
|2.6
|2.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|1.2
|C. Mills
|4
|18.8
|9.8
|1.3
|0.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.5
|44.8
|25.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.8
|T. Mark
|13
|20.5
|8.2
|3.0
|1.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.5
|35.2
|22.2
|70.6
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Jarreau
|13
|26.6
|8.8
|5.9
|3.8
|1.20
|0.20
|2.4
|38.7
|31.0
|63.9
|1.4
|4.5
|Q. Grimes
|13
|32.6
|17.8
|6.5
|2.2
|1.50
|0.20
|2.1
|37.9
|35.8
|84.1
|1.8
|4.8
|B. Gresham
|13
|19.8
|3.7
|4.2
|0.4
|0.80
|1.30
|0.8
|56.8
|0.0
|35.3
|2.1
|2.2
|J. Gorham
|13
|27.5
|7.3
|9.2
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|0.5
|51.6
|47.1
|71.9
|4.7
|4.5
|R. Elvin
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Chaney
|13
|11.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.2
|0.50
|0.50
|0.8
|57.1
|0.0
|61.9
|1.1
|1.1
|C. Broodo
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|74.2
|45.2
|11.8
|8.50
|4.20
|12.2
|41.2
|33.2
|72.8
|16.2
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|6
|30.8
|8.8
|2.5
|3.8
|1.30
|0.50
|1.8
|41.9
|26.7
|72.2
|0.5
|2
|T. Strickland
|5
|13
|2.4
|1.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|13.3
|0.0
|61.5
|0.4
|1
|D. Perry
|6
|27.3
|8.3
|6.8
|1.0
|0.70
|0.70
|1.3
|37.3
|25.9
|55.6
|2.3
|4.5
|A. Parks
|4
|6.5
|1.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.8
|J. Moorman II
|6
|30
|8.3
|7.5
|2.8
|0.80
|0.50
|1.3
|37.8
|40.0
|60.0
|0.7
|6.8
|N. Jourdain
|4
|5.3
|0.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.8
|J. Forrester
|6
|20.2
|8.7
|6.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|2.0
|51.4
|0.0
|64.0
|2.7
|3.5
|D. Dunn
|6
|31.5
|15.8
|5.0
|2.7
|0.20
|0.00
|3.5
|35.7
|30.8
|77.4
|1.3
|3.7
|K. Battle
|1
|19
|3.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1
|5
|B. Barry
|6
|30.3
|9.7
|2.7
|2.2
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|50.0
|54.5
|100.0
|0.2
|2.5
|Q. Ademokoya
|6
|8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|21.4
|16.7
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|Total
|6
|0.0
|64.7
|42.8
|13.5
|4.00
|2.30
|13.5
|38.0
|34.1
|67.9
|10.8
|28.3
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0