No. 9 Kansas aims to end two-game skid vs. Oklahoma
Kansas isn't used to losing streaks, especially in Big 12 play.
The No. 9 Jayhawks enter Saturday's game at Oklahoma having lost back-to-back games for the first time in two seasons and two consecutive conference games for the first time since 2013.
Kansas coach Bill Self knows well the expectations that swirl around his program, but said he's not placing more pressure on his team than is necessary.
"Saturday's game's important," Self said. "(But) it's kind of crap. You lose two in a row and the sky's falling because there wasn't a home game in between that you could make sure that didn't happen."
The Jayhawks' were scheduled to host Iowa State between losses at Oklahoma State and Baylor, but the game against the Cyclones was postponed.
During this two-game stretch, Kansas sophomore Jalen Wilson has struggled offensively, scoring just four points in each of the losses, shooting a combined 4 of 14 and missing all six of his 3-point tries after being one of the Jayhawks' leading scorers early in the season, alongside Ochai Agbaji.
The Jayhawks (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) beat the Sooners 63-59 on Jan. 9, with the Sooners playing without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill, two of their forwards, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Manek, a senior, returned in Tuesday night's win over Kansas State, coming off the bench for 16 minutes, scoring six. Manek hadn't come off the bench since the end of his freshman year.
But though Manek is likely to come off the bench once again Saturday, Sooners coach Lon Kruger said his role figures to expand rapidly.
"My conditioning, I think, is coming back slowly," Manek said. "It's getting there and just ready to grind for the rest of the season."
Self has seen plenty of Manek, including Manek's freshman year when he hit a 3-pointer late to lift the Sooners (8-4, 4-3) to a home victory over Kansas.
"The first thing I think of is quick release," Self said of Manek. "How many guys that are 6-foot-9 have a quick release like that from the perimeter? That makes him extremely hard to guard. He needs no space to get it off."
In that first meeting, Oklahoma's offense largely ran through big man Kur Kuath, who has shown extended range over the last three games.
Self said there are plenty of lessons to be learned from that first meeting, where Kansas needed a couple big shots and stops in the final minute to pull off the victory, but there is a limit.
"I think we can still learn and hopefully we are learning from it on what worked, how we guarded them and what didn't work," Self said. "Now if (Manek) plays the five, we won't be able to guard it like that, but I do think we can learn some stuff from it."
While normally playing forward, Manek did see time in the middle in Tuesday's 76-50 win over Kansas State.
The Jayhawks have had just two three-game losing streaks in 18 seasons under Self. The Sooners beat Kansas in both 2013 and 2005 to extend the streak to three.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|14
|28
|13.1
|7.6
|2.1
|0.30
|0.10
|2.1
|47.0
|35.0
|66.1
|2.2
|5.4
|B. Thompson
|10
|17
|5.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|35.3
|25.0
|71.4
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Teahan
|4
|2.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|G. Muscadin
|6
|3.7
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|D. McCormack
|14
|20.8
|11.6
|5.9
|0.6
|0.50
|1.10
|1.9
|45.8
|0.0
|84.3
|2.4
|3.5
|M. Lightfoot
|14
|9.7
|3.8
|2.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.90
|0.6
|60.0
|33.3
|66.7
|1.2
|1.4
|L. Jossell
|5
|3
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Harris Jr.
|14
|14.9
|1.6
|1.0
|2.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|40.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|T. Grant-Foster
|12
|9.4
|3.7
|2.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.70
|0.6
|40.0
|6.7
|50.0
|1
|1.6
|M. Garrett
|13
|32.4
|9.2
|4.3
|3.9
|1.50
|0.30
|1.7
|41.9
|32.0
|82.1
|0.6
|3.7
|T. Enaruna
|14
|10.6
|3.7
|1.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|48.8
|23.1
|64.3
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Braun
|14
|30.6
|10.7
|5.5
|1.9
|1.20
|0.40
|1.7
|42.4
|40.8
|70.4
|1.3
|4.2
|O. Agbaji
|14
|31.7
|14.8
|4.4
|2.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.3
|43.8
|43.8
|74.3
|1.6
|2.9
|Total
|14
|0.0
|75.9
|42.5
|13.9
|6.50
|4.50
|13.1
|44.5
|37.0
|72.4
|12.8
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Williams
|12
|21.6
|8.4
|3.6
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|49.4
|21.4
|94.1
|1.1
|2.5
|R. Streller
|4
|2.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|B. Seacat
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|A. Reaves
|12
|31.2
|15.2
|5.3
|5.3
|0.90
|0.30
|2.8
|44.0
|25.0
|85.7
|0.8
|4.5
|T. Phipps
|12
|9.6
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|35.1
|36.7
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|J. O'Garro
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Manek
|10
|25
|12.5
|4.1
|0.7
|0.40
|1.00
|0.9
|44.4
|40.7
|77.8
|1.2
|2.9
|K. Kuath
|12
|21.3
|8.1
|4.9
|0.8
|0.50
|1.80
|0.8
|56.6
|33.3
|64.3
|1.9
|3
|V. Iwuakor
|10
|14.6
|5.6
|4.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|53.8
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|R. Issanza
|5
|4.6
|0.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Hill
|10
|16.7
|3.9
|3.5
|1.2
|1.00
|0.20
|0.7
|52.0
|16.7
|70.6
|1.2
|2.3
|D. Harmon
|12
|28.6
|12.0
|2.9
|2.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.1
|47.3
|37.5
|85.2
|0.6
|2.3
|E. Harkless
|8
|19.6
|3.8
|4.1
|2.1
|1.90
|0.30
|1.5
|27.8
|35.7
|71.4
|0.5
|3.6
|U. Gibson
|12
|20.4
|8.6
|2.0
|1.3
|1.10
|0.10
|0.6
|39.5
|44.3
|80.0
|0.4
|1.6
|A. Garang
|5
|5.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|K. Casey
|4
|2.5
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|77.7
|40.5
|15.7
|7.90
|3.90
|10.3
|44.9
|34.4
|76.6
|10.8
|26.3
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0