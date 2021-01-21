After bad loss, No. 6 Tennessee gets No. 19 Missouri
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes wants to see marked improvement when his No. 6 Volunteers host the 19th-ranked Missouri Tigers in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2 SEC) lost 75-49 to the host Florida Gators on Tuesday, and Barnes promised to try a different look against the Tigers (9-2, 3-2).
"I can tell you this. I don't know what it's going to be, but I will change our lineup," Barnes said. "It will be changed, because I'm not going to let anybody take anything for granted, thinking, 'Hey, we're just going to walk out there and play and show up and think we're good enough.' That's what I felt tonight."
The Volunteers were missing elite freshman Jaden Springer against the Gators. Springer, who averages 10 points per game, was shelved by a nagging ankle injury. Assistant coach Kim English indicated Thursday that Springer was still getting treatment on the injury.
Santiago Vescovi went 1-for-6 from 3-point range at Florida and finished with just seven points. Victor Bailey Jr., who is averaging 11.6 points per game, came off the bench and missed 11 of 12 shots from the floor.
Barnes wants to see more leadership from forwards Yves Pons (five points, four rebounds in 27 minutes at Florida) and John Fulkerson.
"There gets to be a point, you have to get leadership from your seniors," Barnes said. "Fulky and Yves can't hide behind anybody. They can't."
Fulkerson is averaging 12.2 points per game and netted 15 on Tuesday, but Barnes is concerned that he has become stagnant with his post-up game.
"The scouting report is easy right now on John Fulkerson," Barnes continued. "Push him off the lane, go double him. And all we've asked him to do is not stand there and do that. Get moving, get active. We can roll him in there, we can run him in there. But he's got to do it."
The Volunteers won 73-53 earlier this season at Missouri. Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon had nine points and four rebounds in that game. Since then, Tilmon has become a force in conference play, scoring 74 points and grabbing 37 rebounds in his last four games.
"Some guys, the opponent is the competition. Jeremiah's opponent is Jeremiah," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I say that will all due respect and grace. It's just a matter of him understanding who he is as a player, his talent level and physicality."
The Tigers are trying to get more consistency from their guards. Xavier Pinson has as many turnovers (nine) as points in his last two games. He scored a team-high 11 points against Tennessee earlier this season.
Dru Smith averaged 14.6 points in his first five games, then scored just six points in each of his next three games. Mark Smith averaged 17.3 points in his first four games before scoring just 6.8 points per game in his next six.
Those two players combined for 34 points, however, in Missouri's 81-70 victory over visiting South Carolina on Tuesday. Mark Smith shot 3-for-7 from 3-point range.
"There was nothing really different tonight," he said. "I put in a lot of work on my shot, so I knew eventually they'd start falling. I just didn't know what game it would be."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilmore
|4
|4.5
|0.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Watson
|10
|6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|30.8
|27.3
|33.3
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Tilmon
|11
|26.6
|12.0
|8.0
|0.8
|0.90
|0.70
|1.6
|66.2
|0.0
|55.6
|2.8
|5.2
|M. Smith
|11
|20.5
|4.7
|4.7
|0.4
|0.50
|0.60
|0.7
|42.5
|16.7
|88.2
|1
|3.7
|M. Smith
|11
|30.2
|11.6
|2.7
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|2.5
|43.0
|36.8
|82.5
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Smith
|11
|31.7
|12.1
|3.5
|3.0
|1.90
|0.60
|2.4
|47.4
|39.4
|87.5
|0.5
|3
|X. Pinson
|11
|25.1
|12.9
|3.3
|3.4
|0.40
|0.00
|3.3
|37.2
|25.5
|79.3
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Pickett
|11
|19.6
|7.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.30
|0.10
|1.2
|52.2
|20.0
|84.6
|0.8
|2.1
|D. Buggs
|11
|14.5
|1.4
|1.5
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|19.0
|0.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.5
|K. Brown
|11
|18
|6.7
|5.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|1.4
|44.3
|23.1
|40.0
|1.5
|3.9
|P. Braun
|9
|7.3
|2.4
|1.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|0.3
|53.3
|16.7
|62.5
|0.7
|0.9
|Total
|11
|0.0
|72.4
|40.6
|12.8
|5.60
|2.80
|14.4
|45.8
|27.9
|72.5
|9.7
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|12
|27.7
|9.8
|3.6
|3.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.6
|40.0
|39.4
|87.0
|0.4
|3.2
|J. Springer
|11
|19.9
|10.0
|3.0
|2.4
|1.10
|0.30
|1.7
|53.3
|56.3
|70.0
|0.6
|2.4
|Y. Pons
|12
|27.4
|7.3
|5.0
|1.2
|0.70
|2.00
|1.0
|42.0
|19.0
|71.4
|1.3
|3.7
|U. Plavsic
|9
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|37.5
|0.0
|42.9
|0.2
|0.6
|D. Pember
|6
|2.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|O. Nkamhoua
|11
|7
|3.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|65.4
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Johnson
|12
|21.3
|9.1
|3.3
|2.2
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|44.0
|22.2
|66.0
|0.6
|2.7
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|12
|25.6
|8.1
|5.6
|2.3
|1.60
|1.00
|1.1
|42.3
|32.4
|83.3
|2.2
|3.4
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Gaines
|8
|4.3
|1.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|58.3
|0.4
|0.6
|J. Fulkerson
|12
|27.6
|12.2
|6.2
|1.9
|0.70
|0.80
|1.0
|54.2
|0.0
|77.8
|1.9
|4.3
|V. Bailey Jr.
|12
|24.9
|11.6
|2.3
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|42.5
|30.9
|78.8
|0.8
|1.6
|E. Anosike
|12
|11.3
|2.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|36.7
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|1.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|74.8
|40.3
|15.5
|7.90
|5.20
|10.6
|45.3
|33.2
|72.0
|11.5
|25.7
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0