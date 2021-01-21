Back in form, No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Ohio State
Wisconsin trailing anyone, even Big Ten Conference leader Michigan, by 40 points in the second half qualifies as stunning.
What the Badgers have done since Jan. 12, when the Wolverines led 69-29 in an attention-getting 77-54 blowout, is not.
Getting back to its roots of a tough defense and a patient offense, No. 10 Wisconsin has allowed 54 and 52 points, respectively, in conference wins over Rutgers and Northwestern since the Michigan game. The Badgers aim to put the clamps on 15th-ranked Ohio State in another Big Ten clash Saturday in Madison.
Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2) might have played its best defensive half of the season in its victory Wednesday night against Northwestern, limiting the Wildcats to 18 points in the second half.
"I thought we did a better job of stopping the ball and not letting them get into the paint," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "I thought the first half, I didn't think we executed well enough in some of the ball screen situations.
"Second half, we were better. We talked about some of those things at halftime. The second 20, I thought we were more aggressive in the ball screens and eliminated some of that dribble penetration."
The Badgers also got balanced scoring against Northwestern, including 14 points from an unexpected source, Tyler Wahl. He entered the night averaging just 4.9. D'Mitrik Trice (12 points), Brad Davison (11) and Micah Potter (10) also finished in double digits.
Trice is the team's top scorer at 14.8 points per game and its assists leader at 3.7. Potter is the only other player averaging in double figures with 12.1 ppg and also pulls in a team-high 6.7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) saw a three-game winning streak end Tuesday night when Purdue's Jaden Ivey drilled a stepback 3-pointer with five seconds to secure a 67-65 decision in Columbus.
The Buckeyes led by five points with 2:08 left after Justin Ahrens drained their 14th 3-pointer of the game but didn't manage a field goal for the game's remainder. Ohio State hit just 37.7 percent from the field despite going 14-of-35 on 3-pointers and was outrebounded 38-30.
"Give Purdue credit; I thought they made a few more plays and got to a few more loose balls than we did," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "It was a super-physical game. We have to be tougher with the ball in a game like this. That's my fault."
Duane Washington did his part for Ohio State, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 21 points while dishing out six assists. But E.J. Liddell, who lit up Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for 26 points in an 87-81 victory on Jan. 16, managed just seven shots and 11 points against the Boilermakers.
Washington has emerged as the team's top threat on offense, firing in 15.7 ppg and hitting 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers. Liddell is scoring 14.1 ppg and averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|15 Ohio State 11-4
|76.7 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|12.9 APG
|10 Wisconsin 12-3
|73.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Young
|15
|25.7
|8.0
|6.1
|1.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.3
|52.3
|25.0
|75.0
|1.9
|4.1
|D. Washington Jr.
|15
|31
|15.7
|2.9
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|2.1
|38.9
|39.3
|88.0
|0.1
|2.8
|C. Walker
|11
|31.5
|8.7
|2.8
|4.2
|0.70
|0.20
|2.0
|30.1
|20.0
|97.7
|0.5
|2.4
|S. Towns
|9
|9.6
|4.9
|2.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|44.4
|88.9
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Sueing
|15
|26.3
|10.5
|5.2
|2.0
|0.80
|0.10
|2.1
|47.7
|26.3
|73.7
|1.5
|3.7
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Liddell
|13
|27
|14.1
|6.8
|1.4
|0.80
|1.20
|1.3
|50.0
|27.6
|71.2
|1.8
|4.9
|Z. Key
|15
|13.8
|6.7
|3.7
|0.5
|0.10
|0.90
|0.7
|59.6
|0.0
|61.1
|1.9
|1.7
|M. Johnson jr.
|4
|11
|2.3
|0.8
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|60.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|M. Jallow
|12
|16.1
|4.0
|2.6
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|43.9
|5.9
|57.9
|0.6
|2
|H. Hookfin
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|I. Diallo
|3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|0.3
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Brown III
|15
|8.3
|1.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|32.3
|22.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Ahrens
|15
|16.8
|6.6
|1.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|80.0
|0.2
|1.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|76.7
|41.0
|12.9
|4.10
|3.30
|10.2
|44.7
|34.6
|75.0
|11.0
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|15
|23.5
|5.5
|4.1
|1.5
|0.90
|0.80
|0.8
|50.0
|46.7
|57.5
|0.8
|3.3
|D. Trice
|15
|31.3
|14.8
|3.2
|3.7
|0.90
|0.00
|1.5
|45.6
|42.7
|77.2
|0
|3.2
|J. Taphorn
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Reuvers
|15
|23.1
|9.1
|3.9
|0.8
|0.30
|1.20
|1.3
|40.0
|31.3
|84.4
|1
|2.9
|M. Potter
|15
|22.7
|12.1
|6.7
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.6
|50.4
|40.5
|83.3
|1.7
|4.9
|C. Higginbottom
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hedstrom
|5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0
|C. Gilmore
|5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Ford
|15
|25.7
|9.4
|4.2
|1.1
|0.70
|0.90
|0.7
|43.3
|31.7
|81.0
|0.5
|3.7
|B. Davison
|15
|29.5
|9.8
|3.1
|2.4
|1.10
|0.00
|0.5
|35.3
|40.9
|82.6
|0.2
|2.9
|J. Davis
|7
|2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|15
|23.5
|6.5
|4.6
|1.1
|0.80
|0.70
|0.8
|42.1
|28.6
|66.7
|1.5
|3.1
|S. Crowl
|8
|3.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|B. Carlson
|6
|10.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|54.5
|33.3
|87.5
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Anderson
|15
|14.6
|3.5
|1.5
|1.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|65.5
|69.2
|62.5
|0.3
|1.2
|Total
|15
|0.0
|73.3
|37.3
|13.7
|5.60
|4.10
|8.3
|44.2
|39.0
|76.2
|7.9
|27.0
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0