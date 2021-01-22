Mirror images Ole Miss, Texas A&M seek scoring punch
Five nonconference wins, a 2-4 conference record, three losses in their past four games, the need to rely on defense. Meet the Texas A&M Aggies. And meet the Ole Miss Rebels.
Suffice to say, both teams badly need a win when Texas A&M (7-5) visits Ole Miss (7-6) in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.
Two of the Aggies' recent losses were to ranked teams, Tennessee and most recently Missouri, by nearly identical scores of 68-54 and 68-52. The problems aren't new: turnovers and spotty shooting.
"We struggle to get a shot because of our turnover rate, and when we do get a shot, obviously we're not shooting a great percentage," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said Thursday.
The Aggies are in the bottom tier of Division I in scoring at 64 points a game -- worst in the SEC -- and in turnovers at 16.3 per game, and in the lower half in the nation in field goal percentage (42.6 percent) and on 3-pointers (29.8 percent).
Oh, and they haven't played since the Missouri loss on Saturday because their scheduled Wednesday opponent, Vanderbilt, was dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Williams sees optimism on two fronts, however. His primary ball handlers, Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra, each had only two turnovers last week, encompassing two games. And the team's practices on Monday and on Tuesday were perhaps the best "back-to-back days we've had since all of this started," going back to mid-October, he said.
Emanuel Miller leads the Aggies with 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 57.8 percent shooting from the floor. Next is Quenton Jackson at 10.7 points and 50 percent shooting.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, ended a three-game skid on Tuesday by unleashing a zone defense that held Mississippi State to 34.6 percent shooting as the Rebels won 64-46.
"We went in thinking that ... when they put certain lineups on the floor, we would go to zone, and we did. Sometimes you can just hit teams right. We [started] matching up with them. The biggest key for us was rebounding the ball out of zone," coach Kermit Davis said.
"I thought our zone defense kept them out of the paint, so maybe that's something that can be looked at, get better at, get a little confidence in, maybe we can make some adjustments and play more of."
The Aggies were watching.
"They played more zone than they did in all of their conference games combined against Mississippi State," Williams said. "They play a unique half-court zone that starts in one alignment, and then predicated on where the ball goes, it turns into a different type of zone, kinda morphs into something else."
Not that good defense from the Rebels is a surprise. They're 31st in Division I in allowing 62.5 points per game, and in the top 20 in forcing 17.2 turnovers per game, threatening one of the Aggies' vulnerabilities.
Texas A&M is not far behind on points allowed, giving up 64.7 per game, 52nd in the country.
Devontae Shuler leads the Rebels at 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. Romello White is averaging 10.5 points and Jarkel Joiner is right behind at 10.1.
--Field Level Media
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Walker
|9
|2.9
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|J. Robinson
|10
|10.2
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|27.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|E. Miller
|11
|31.2
|15.9
|7.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.20
|2.9
|57.8
|0.0
|78.1
|3
|4.9
|L. McGhee
|4
|3.5
|0.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.5
|K. Marfo
|12
|13.4
|2.8
|4.1
|0.3
|0.60
|0.50
|0.8
|42.1
|0.0
|77.3
|1.5
|2.6
|Q. Jackson
|12
|23.2
|10.7
|2.3
|1.8
|1.30
|0.20
|3.0
|50.0
|41.2
|69.8
|0.7
|1.7
|H. Hefner
|9
|13.7
|2.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|31.6
|50.0
|0
|1.4
|A. Gordon
|12
|27.8
|9.9
|2.3
|2.5
|1.20
|0.20
|2.1
|44.7
|37.8
|65.0
|0.5
|1.8
|S. Flagg
|11
|26.5
|7.5
|4.4
|2.5
|0.70
|0.40
|1.8
|34.6
|26.5
|68.2
|1.5
|2.8
|H. Diarra
|12
|20.3
|6.2
|1.8
|1.8
|1.30
|0.10
|2.5
|35.7
|32.1
|71.4
|0.4
|1.3
|J. Chandler
|11
|21.2
|7.5
|2.5
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.9
|34.2
|23.9
|87.0
|0.4
|2.1
|L. Bradford
|9
|7.9
|0.1
|0.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Aku
|12
|14.2
|2.1
|2.7
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|43.8
|0.0
|55.0
|0.7
|2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|64.0
|35.8
|11.8
|7.30
|1.80
|16.3
|42.6
|29.8
|71.5
|10.3
|22.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. White
|13
|26.1
|10.5
|5.5
|1.0
|0.40
|1.00
|2.0
|67.5
|0.0
|60.4
|1.8
|3.8
|D. Vaughn
|12
|7.7
|2.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|39.1
|20.0
|41.7
|0.4
|1.5
|K. Sy
|9
|10.9
|3.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|45.2
|33.3
|100.0
|0.8
|1.2
|D. Shuler
|13
|31.3
|14.7
|2.3
|4.1
|1.80
|0.10
|2.2
|40.2
|36.8
|83.8
|0.6
|1.7
|L. Rodriguez
|13
|24.6
|8.0
|7.1
|2.2
|1.80
|0.80
|1.2
|42.2
|34.3
|57.1
|2.2
|4.9
|S. Robinson
|5
|3.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|30.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.2
|M. Murrell
|13
|15.9
|4.5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.2
|33.3
|27.3
|69.2
|0.5
|1.3
|J. McBride
|2
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Joiner
|13
|26.5
|10.1
|2.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|38.8
|24.4
|87.1
|0.2
|1.9
|S. Hunter
|10
|6.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|36.4
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|A. Crowley
|12
|16.1
|3.9
|2.4
|1.2
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|38.8
|22.7
|66.7
|0.2
|2.3
|A. Collum
|6
|3.7
|1.0
|1.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|K. Buffen
|13
|24
|9.7
|4.7
|1.6
|1.20
|0.80
|1.7
|54.3
|33.3
|66.7
|1.8
|2.8
|R. Allen
|13
|13.2
|3.4
|2.6
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|48.5
|20.0
|57.9
|1.5
|1.2
|Total
|13
|0.0
|71.2
|42.1
|13.7
|8.10
|3.50
|13.5
|44.3
|29.6
|66.9
|12.4
|25.2
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0