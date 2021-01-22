St. John's looks to stay game-ready in matchup vs. Utah Valley
St. John's is coming off its best win of the season and did not want to go more than a week without another game, so it reached out to various schools in search of a non-conference opponent.
The Red Storm found a willing opponent and will host Utah Valley State on Saturday afternoon in their final non-conference game of the season in Queens, N.Y.
St. John's (8-7, 3-6 Big East) has won two of its last three games following a 1-5 slide to start conference play but without a game this weekend, its next game would have been Wednesday against DePaul, over a week since a 74-70 win at Connecticut on Monday afternoon.
St. John's enters its first meeting with Utah Valley after getting its first win at Connecticut since 2000. The Red Storm picked up their last win by rallying from 14 points down in the first half and an eight-point deficit in the second half.
"We needed a win, period," St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. "I thought we just needed to play a complete 40 minutes."
St. John's picked up its most impressive win to date while placing five in double figures. Posh Alexander tied a season high with 18 points while adding six assists, three steals and four rebounds, and did so after missing practice Sunday.
"For him to come out and have that kind of performance, it says a lot about him," Anderson said of Alexander.
Julian Champagnie, the Big East's top scorer, was held to 12 points but hit seven free throws and hit the game-clinching basket in the final seconds. He has reached double figures in each of his 13 games this season.
St. John's enters Saturday as the Big East's worst scoring defense (77.9 points) but has held opponents to 57, 73 and 70 points its last three games since a 97-79 loss at Creighton two weeks ago.
Utah Valley (5-5, 3-0 WAC) is among the better offenses in the Western Athletic Conference by averaging 77.8 points on 48.5-percent shooting. The Wolverines boast the league's top scorer in Jamison Overton (18.9 points) and top rebounder in Fardaws Aimaq (15.1 rebounds), who also leads the nation in rebounding and averages 17.5 points per game.
Utah Valley is making the roughly 2,200-mile trip for its first game since a 93-92 overtime win at Seattle University on Jan. 15 that extended its winning streak to three games.
Trey Woodbury, a 45-percent 3-point shooter, hit the game-winning three-pointer with less than six seconds left in overtime on a night when the Wolverines shot 52.6 percent and overcame 22 turnovers.
"We had too many turnovers, but we will get better," Utah Valley coach Mark Madsen said after watching Aimaq total 29 points and 14 rebounds.
Saturday is Utah Valley's second game against a current Big East team. The other was a 66-55 loss at Marquette on Nov. 12, 2007.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Utah Valley 5-5
|77.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|18.4 APG
|St. John's 8-7
|78.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|17.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woodbury
|10
|32
|15.4
|4.2
|4.1
|1.10
|0.30
|3.4
|49.6
|45.0
|75.0
|0.6
|3.6
|C. Whicker
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Potter
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Overton
|7
|32.9
|18.9
|4.0
|3.0
|1.60
|1.30
|3.0
|54.9
|10.0
|62.0
|0.7
|3.3
|B. Nield
|10
|26
|5.6
|1.4
|3.8
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|43.6
|32.0
|73.7
|0.1
|1.3
|A. McCord
|9
|11.3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.4
|29.4
|20.0
|42.9
|0.4
|1.6
|J. McClanahan
|8
|12.9
|2.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.3
|33.3
|30.8
|33.3
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Leifson
|5
|8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|26.7
|26.7
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Lear
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Fuller
|7
|9
|2.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.1
|54.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.1
|T. Farrer
|4
|6.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.3
|L. Darthard
|10
|21.7
|5.1
|1.8
|1.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|47.4
|43.5
|45.5
|0.7
|1.1
|E. Cole
|7
|27.3
|11.9
|6.9
|1.6
|0.10
|0.60
|2.3
|53.4
|33.3
|72.0
|1.6
|5.3
|T. Brown
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Brinson
|6
|24.5
|9.0
|3.3
|2.3
|0.30
|0.30
|2.0
|45.7
|25.0
|64.3
|0.5
|2.8
|B. Anderson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|F. Aimaq
|10
|31.6
|17.5
|15.1
|1.5
|0.40
|1.90
|2.8
|53.3
|0.0
|64.3
|5
|10.1
|Total
|10
|0.0
|77.8
|40.3
|18.4
|5.60
|4.60
|14.8
|48.5
|32.9
|64.9
|10.5
|28.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Williams Jr.
|15
|27.1
|10.9
|2.3
|2.5
|1.80
|0.70
|1.5
|45.7
|41.0
|70.7
|0.2
|2.1
|A. Toro
|15
|10.1
|1.7
|2.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|77.8
|0.9
|1.3
|J. Roberts
|13
|9.9
|2.8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.80
|0.1
|68.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|1.4
|I. Moore
|14
|17.9
|8.6
|5.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|1.0
|49.0
|20.0
|76.0
|1.8
|3.4
|J. McGriff
|10
|5.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.5
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|25.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|A. Gavalas
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Earlington
|15
|16.3
|7.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|46.8
|40.6
|52.9
|0.7
|3
|R. Dunn
|10
|24.8
|7.6
|2.0
|2.9
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|39.7
|12.5
|54.5
|0.3
|1.7
|V. Cole
|15
|23.5
|9.3
|2.9
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|1.7
|41.0
|33.3
|81.5
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Champagnie
|13
|31.9
|20.0
|7.2
|1.8
|1.70
|1.20
|2.2
|44.7
|41.3
|85.0
|1.8
|5.3
|D. Caraher
|7
|4.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|P. Alexander
|15
|29.9
|9.9
|3.6
|4.6
|2.50
|0.10
|2.7
|45.9
|29.6
|70.0
|1.4
|2.2
|D. Addae-Wusu
|15
|19.5
|5.9
|2.5
|2.4
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|45.2
|34.4
|60.0
|1.1
|1.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|78.7
|39.5
|17.1
|10.10
|4.30
|13.3
|44.9
|34.8
|71.8
|11.2
|24.9
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0