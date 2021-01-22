After long wait, No. 14 West Virginia heads to Kansas State
No. 14 West Virginia finally will get back on the court Saturday after missing three straight games and not playing for two weeks, as the Mountaineers will travel to Manhattan, Kan., to face Kansas State.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) had a road game against Baylor and home games against TCU and Oklahoma State postponed.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has been lamenting his team's defense all season, and he said he won't know how good the team can be until it starts playing again.
"I think we can get better," he said. "I think we have gotten better."
Rust might be the biggest question for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are led in scoring by Miles McBride with an average of 15.1 points per game, generated by 43.2 percent shooting from three-point range. He's joined in double figures by Derek Culver (13.8 ppg), Taz Sherman (12.4, all off the bench) and Sean McNeil (10.1). Culver leads with 10.8 rebounds per game.
Huggins said he isn't satisfied with where the Mountaineers stand.
"I think we have to finish games better," he said. "We should have won the Oklahoma game (Jan. 2) and definitely should have won the Texas game (Jan. 9). We've got to make free throws, and we have to make shots at the end of games.
"This is a great league with great coaching. You can't relax. The difference between this league and all the other leagues is that there is no bottom."
Three of West Virginia's four losses have come against Top-10 teams, with the other being at Oklahoma. If there is a bottom to the Big 12, it probably includes Kansas State.
The Wildcats (5-10, 1-6) are on a five-game losing streak, with only one loss being by less than 10 points. The Wildcats have been beset by injury and COVID-related absences, though they're getting closer to a full roster.
Coach Bruce Weber says his team is lacking a crucial element.
"We don't have anybody right now that can just go make a play," he said after Tuesday's 76-50 loss at Oklahoma. "It's not that they're not trying; we just don't have that."
Starting point guard Nijel Pack might be that guy, but he hasn't played since an 82-71 loss at Texas Tech on Jan. 5, and Weber said he's not likely to be ready by Saturday.
Weber also knows his team will have its hands full against the Mountaineers.
"We know we have a very physical contest against a very, very good team in West Virginia," he said. "We know their team will come and battle. We're going to have to stand up and be men and deal with their physicality."
It's been a frustrating year for Weber.
"It's the same scenario every game," he said following Tuesday's loss. "We're in the game and make a nice run. We're up 22-17, then right before the half we don't make the right plays. We pushed it a little bit in the second half, and then the same thing happens. Turnovers played a big factor. You had 20 turnovers which led to 20 points."
With West Virginia's pressure, that likely will be a focus on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 West Virginia 9-4
|74.9 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Kansas State 5-10
|64.5 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|10
|19.9
|8.5
|7.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|52.3
|0.0
|60.7
|3.8
|4
|T. Thweatt
|4
|2.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Sherman
|13
|21.8
|12.4
|1.6
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|41.4
|37.9
|89.2
|0.8
|0.8
|G. Osabuohien
|13
|18.6
|2.1
|4.8
|2.1
|1.20
|0.20
|1.2
|28.6
|50.0
|45.5
|1.8
|3
|S. Ndiaye
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Moore
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|S. McNeil
|13
|28.2
|10.1
|2.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|35.0
|34.3
|88.9
|0.2
|1.9
|J. McCabe
|13
|9.1
|1.5
|1.2
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|25.0
|22.2
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|M. McBride
|13
|33.1
|15.1
|3.5
|4.0
|1.70
|0.30
|1.8
|43.9
|43.2
|83.0
|0.8
|2.6
|E. Matthews Jr.
|13
|26.2
|8.0
|4.0
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.5
|38.9
|28.6
|83.9
|1.4
|2.6
|S. Macke
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|10
|6.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|44.4
|50.0
|57.1
|0.2
|0.4
|D. Culver
|13
|28.3
|13.8
|10.8
|1.5
|0.80
|1.20
|2.2
|48.3
|0.0
|55.6
|3.3
|7.5
|I. Cottrell
|10
|5.6
|1.6
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|J. Bridges
|12
|9.7
|3.3
|1.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|44.1
|35.0
|28.6
|0.9
|0.8
|Total
|13
|0.0
|74.9
|44.5
|13.5
|6.50
|2.70
|11.8
|41.6
|34.3
|70.3
|15.3
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|15
|22.1
|6.2
|2.7
|2.0
|0.30
|0.10
|1.3
|41.7
|34.3
|78.6
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Petrakis
|5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|50.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.2
|N. Pack
|12
|32.2
|10.7
|3.4
|3.6
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|43.2
|37.7
|42.9
|1
|2.4
|M. Murphy
|4
|12.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|0.3
|S. Miguel
|15
|26.8
|8.5
|2.3
|2.1
|0.80
|0.20
|2.5
|35.0
|26.3
|65.1
|0.7
|1.7
|M. McGuirl
|15
|34.1
|11.7
|3.7
|3.5
|1.10
|0.10
|2.1
|36.8
|35.1
|69.7
|0.7
|3
|C. Linguard Jr.
|11
|8.7
|3.2
|1.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|53.6
|33.3
|50.0
|0.6
|1.1
|S. Lewis
|11
|6.5
|2.4
|1.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|64.7
|0.0
|57.1
|0.5
|1.3
|L. Kasubke
|2
|13
|2.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Honas
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Gordon
|15
|31.3
|10.7
|6.7
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.7
|40.9
|24.1
|77.3
|1.7
|5
|A. Gordon
|11
|22.1
|5.1
|4.9
|1.2
|0.40
|0.40
|1.4
|46.0
|15.0
|63.6
|1.7
|3.2
|K. Ezeagu
|5
|21.4
|7.4
|3.4
|0.6
|0.40
|2.00
|2.8
|56.5
|0.0
|52.4
|1.2
|2.2
|D. Bradford
|15
|18.7
|6.9
|3.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|61.8
|0.0
|64.5
|1.5
|2.4
|Total
|15
|0.0
|64.5
|34.9
|14.1
|5.40
|1.90
|14.4
|42.9
|30.7
|66.4
|10.6
|22.0
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0