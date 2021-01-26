No. 2 Baylor looks to keep rolling against Kansas State
No. 2 Baylor looks to extend its winning streak to 15 games when the Bears host struggling Kansas State on Wednesday night in Waco, Texas.
Baylor pounded Kansas State 100-69 in its Big 12 season opener in Manhattan, Kan., in December.
Baylor (14-0, 7-0) is one of six Big 12 teams ranked in the latest AP poll, including three in the top 10. The Bears have won all of their games by at least eight points, with only two games decided by fewer than 10.
Jared Butler became the first Bears player to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season when he picked up the award Monday. He also was named NCAA National Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week after averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 assists, while shooting 66.7 percent (18 of 27) from the field, including 81.3 percent (13 of 16) from the 3-point line.
With Baylor trailing by two points early in the second half Saturday at Oklahoma State, Butler drained three consecutive 3-pointers in a 19-1 run as the Bears took a 16-point lead.
"Man, he's ridiculous," teammate Davion Mitchell said. "He can really play the game of basketball, and he's not cocky about it. When he was making those shots, he was telling us, good pass. He cared about his teammates more than himself."
Mark Vital also had a big game, finishing with 19 points while making 8 of 9 attempts from the field.
"Mark finished well today, and our guys did a great job finding him," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "In the first half, we had quite a few bunnies around the rim and couldn't finish. Credit Mark for really finishing inside."
Butler leads the balanced Bears at 17.1 points per game, but MaCio Teague (14.8), Mitchell (11.5) and Adam Flagler (10.1) also average in double figures.
Baylor leads Division I in scoring margin, defeating their opponents by just over 24 points per game.
Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) is on a six-game losing streak, the last five by double-digit margins. The Wildcats have lost seven straight Big 12 games after opening the league season with a win at Iowa State.
They have yet to suit up their entire roster, though they should get starting point guard Nijel Pack back from COVID-19 protocols for Tuesday's game.
The Wildcats are led by Mike McGuirl with 11.9 points per game, followed by Pack (10.7) and DaJuan Gordon (10.3).
"Hopefully Nijel helps and gets us into our stuff," K-State coach Bruce Weber said. "Each game is different and that's the problem in this league. I told them we are playing in the best league in the country. ... Five teams in our next six are top teams and each one has a different style, so every game you have to adjust, it doesn't just come."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 5-11
|63.4 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|2 Baylor 14-0
|86.1 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|18.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|16
|22.1
|6.1
|2.9
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.6
|41.6
|32.4
|78.6
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Petrakis
|6
|3.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|50.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.2
|N. Pack
|12
|32.2
|10.7
|3.4
|3.6
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|43.2
|37.7
|42.9
|1
|2.4
|M. Murphy
|4
|12.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|0.3
|S. Miguel
|16
|27
|8.6
|2.5
|2.2
|0.80
|0.20
|2.5
|35.4
|26.7
|66.0
|0.7
|1.8
|M. McGuirl
|16
|34.2
|11.9
|3.7
|3.5
|1.00
|0.10
|2.4
|37.2
|35.4
|71.8
|0.6
|3.1
|C. Linguard Jr.
|12
|8.2
|2.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|53.6
|33.3
|50.0
|0.6
|1
|S. Lewis
|12
|6.2
|2.2
|1.6
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|64.7
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|1.2
|L. Kasubke
|3
|12.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|40.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|D. Honas
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Gordon
|16
|31.4
|10.3
|6.5
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.9
|39.5
|23.0
|73.9
|1.7
|4.8
|A. Gordon
|12
|21.6
|4.7
|4.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.30
|1.4
|43.4
|13.6
|63.6
|1.7
|3.1
|K. Ezeagu
|6
|21.2
|7.3
|3.5
|0.5
|0.30
|1.70
|2.7
|57.7
|0.0
|53.8
|1
|2.5
|D. Bradford
|16
|19
|6.8
|4.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|62.0
|0.0
|64.5
|1.6
|2.4
|Total
|16
|0.0
|63.4
|35.4
|13.8
|5.20
|1.80
|15.3
|42.6
|30.3
|66.1
|10.6
|22.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Vital
|14
|22.1
|6.0
|5.6
|1.4
|1.20
|1.00
|1.1
|47.9
|0.0
|57.1
|2
|3.6
|J. Turner
|6
|5.7
|3.3
|1.7
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|38.5
|62.5
|83.3
|0.5
|1.2
|F. Thamba
|14
|14.4
|3.9
|4.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|73.1
|0.0
|53.3
|1.9
|2.4
|M. Teague
|14
|31
|14.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|47.1
|35.4
|85.0
|1.6
|2.3
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|14
|20.6
|8.4
|6.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.90
|1.1
|60.0
|0.0
|78.6
|2.4
|4.2
|M. Paterson
|6
|1.8
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Moffatt
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Mitchell
|14
|30.4
|11.6
|2.9
|5.9
|2.10
|0.40
|3.0
|50.0
|42.1
|71.9
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Mayer
|14
|14.4
|7.9
|3.8
|1.1
|1.10
|0.40
|0.9
|48.8
|41.4
|65.4
|1.1
|2.7
|Z. Loveday
|7
|6.4
|3.1
|1.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|71.4
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1.4
|A. Flagler
|12
|22.9
|10.1
|1.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|49.4
|42.6
|75.0
|0.6
|1.3
|L. Cryer
|11
|13.5
|5.5
|0.7
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.6
|44.2
|42.9
|66.7
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Butler
|14
|28.9
|17.1
|3.2
|5.4
|2.30
|0.50
|2.9
|50.3
|49.4
|73.0
|0.4
|2.9
|Total
|14
|0.0
|86.1
|40.9
|18.3
|9.60
|4.10
|12.6
|50.2
|42.6
|70.5
|12.9
|24.8
-
BYU
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
RI
LSALLE0
0138.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CIT0
0161.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0153 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
MIAMI
16FSU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
FORD0
0118.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
MARQET
PROV0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
17CREIGH
SETON0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PSU
13OHIOST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WCAR
VMI0
0158.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0130 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
20VATECH
ND0
0140 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NORL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
HOUBP
UIW0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC0
0141.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
WAKE
NCST0
0145 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm ESP+
-
MISS
ARK0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL0
0152.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
MOST0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
25LVILLE
CLEM0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0135.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
COLOST0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP2
-
CARK
SELOU0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
14WISC
MD0
0129.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0135.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
CINCY0
0
PPD
-
SAMFORD
MERCER0
0
PPD
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
VCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
4MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN