Ole Miss, Arkansas both seeking a third straight win
Wednesday night's Southeastern Conference game between Ole Miss and Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., features two teams that have used different styles to compile two-game winning streaks.
The Razorbacks (12-4, 4-4 SEC) have gotten it done with big offense during their streak, scoring 75 points against Auburn and 92 against Vanderbilt.
In Saturday's romp against the Commodores, the Hogs shot 57.1 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from 3-point distance.
"We wanted guys to play with great freedom from a mental standpoint," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after the win in Nashville. "We tried not to run a lot of half-court sets. We've added a couple things to our open offense. I thought some guys really got into their comfort zone."
Looking very comfortable were Moses Moody and Jalen Tate who hit for 26 and 25 points, respectively.
The Hogs are also helping each other out as they handed out 22 assists against the Commodores.
"They came out and tried to deny a lot," Musselman said. "And I thought our back-doors and double back-doors played really well into our hands offensively. And we got some easy baskets around the rim."
Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4), meanwhile, used tough defense to secure wins against Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Rebels gave up just 46 and 50 points respectively in those games.
"For about 25 minutes, that's the best we've been," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said of his defense. "We just got our hands on a ton of balls at the end of the first half, start of the second half."
Ole Miss threw a combination of a 1-3-1 zone and man coverage at the Aggies on Saturday. Both worked.
"Our 1-3-1 defense was terrific," Davis said. "It kind of kept them off balance. It really created some offense with good defense."
Davis said he has challenged his team to play better defense in recent weeks. He told the Rebels they were an elite defensive team against mid-major programs but only average against Power 5 teams. Challenge met, he said.
The Rebels also have some scorers on their roster. They are led by Devontae Shuler (14.9 points per game), Jarkel Joiner (10.9) and Romello White (10.4).
Mississippi has a chance to move to .500 in the conference with a road win Wednesday.
"It's a great opportunity at Arkansas," Davis said. "Really good team, they're playing well. They've won a couple in a row now. I know our guys are looking forward to it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. White
|14
|26
|10.4
|5.4
|1.0
|0.40
|1.10
|2.0
|67.9
|0.0
|63.9
|1.7
|3.6
|D. Vaughn
|13
|7.4
|1.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|37.5
|18.2
|41.7
|0.4
|1.4
|K. Sy
|10
|11.2
|3.4
|2.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|43.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.8
|1.4
|D. Shuler
|14
|31.5
|14.9
|2.4
|4.1
|1.90
|0.10
|2.3
|40.2
|36.9
|84.6
|0.6
|1.9
|L. Rodriguez
|14
|24.2
|7.4
|6.9
|2.1
|1.70
|0.80
|1.3
|41.8
|33.3
|57.1
|2
|4.9
|S. Robinson
|6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|30.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.5
|0.3
|M. Murrell
|14
|16.3
|4.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|33.8
|27.8
|58.8
|0.4
|1.2
|J. McBride
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Joiner
|14
|27.1
|10.9
|2.5
|1.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|40.9
|25.0
|86.8
|0.4
|2.1
|S. Hunter
|11
|6.1
|1.3
|0.9
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|A. Crowley
|13
|15.3
|3.6
|2.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|38.8
|22.7
|66.7
|0.2
|2.1
|A. Collum
|7
|3.4
|0.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Buffen
|14
|24.4
|9.4
|4.7
|1.6
|1.10
|0.80
|1.9
|54.1
|33.3
|62.9
|1.9
|2.9
|R. Allen
|14
|12.9
|3.3
|2.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|47.1
|20.0
|61.9
|1.4
|1.1
|Total
|14
|0.0
|70.4
|41.5
|13.6
|8.20
|3.60
|13.6
|44.3
|29.6
|66.4
|12.1
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|14
|14.8
|3.4
|4.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.90
|1.2
|56.7
|38.5
|80.0
|1.3
|3.1
|C. Vanover
|16
|17.3
|7.0
|5.6
|0.5
|0.50
|1.60
|0.4
|44.0
|32.6
|100.0
|1.1
|4.5
|J. Tate
|16
|28.3
|11.5
|4.0
|4.7
|1.40
|0.30
|2.8
|53.7
|39.0
|64.7
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Smith
|12
|25.7
|10.9
|6.4
|1.2
|1.00
|0.60
|1.7
|46.2
|15.4
|56.8
|3.4
|3
|D. Sills
|16
|27
|11.7
|3.8
|2.1
|1.50
|0.30
|1.3
|46.4
|33.3
|70.7
|1
|2.8
|K. Robinson
|11
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|42.9
|41.7
|75.0
|0
|0.9
|E. Obukwelu
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Notae
|16
|22
|13.7
|3.1
|1.9
|1.20
|0.50
|2.1
|39.1
|32.2
|76.7
|0.6
|2.6
|B. Morehead
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Moody
|16
|32.7
|17.3
|5.9
|1.7
|1.10
|0.60
|1.4
|44.8
|36.3
|81.9
|2.4
|3.5
|B. Kimble
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|V. Jackson Jr.
|16
|15.9
|5.3
|3.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|36.7
|36.5
|57.1
|0.6
|2.4
|E. Henderson
|10
|5.5
|1.1
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|71.4
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|D. Davis
|14
|16.1
|5.6
|3.1
|1.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|47.8
|40.0
|66.7
|1.1
|2
|Total
|16
|0.0
|85.0
|45.3
|15.4
|8.40
|5.00
|12.9
|45.2
|34.3
|73.4
|13.4
|28.5
-
BYU
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
RI
LSALLE0
0138.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CIT0
0161.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0153 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
MIAMI
16FSU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
FORD0
0118.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
MARQET
PROV0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
17CREIGH
SETON0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PSU
13OHIOST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WCAR
VMI0
0158.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0130 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
20VATECH
ND0
0140 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NORL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
HOUBP
UIW0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC0
0141.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
WAKE
NCST0
0145 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm ESP+
-
MISS
ARK0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL0
0152.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
MOST0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
25LVILLE
CLEM0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0135.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
COLOST0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP2
-
CARK
SELOU0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
14WISC
MD0
0129.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0135.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
CINCY0
0
PPD
-
SAMFORD
MERCER0
0
PPD
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
VCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
4MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN