Resurgent Penn State takes on No. 13 Ohio State
The busier Penn State is, the better the Nittany Lions seem to play. They will put that theory to the test Wednesday night in a Big Ten game against No. 13 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
Penn State (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) finished off a stretch of four games in seven days with back-to-back wins, capped by an 81-78 defeat of Northwestern on Saturday.
The Wednesday contest with the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4) replaces a game that was postponed on Jan. 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Nittany Lions.
Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said the team's busy schedule, which also included a 75-67 win over Rutgers on Thursday, did not allow time for self-pity after the Nittany Lions started 0-5 in league play.
"It's about having the mental toughness to be able to keep your confidence when you're losing games," he said. "In this league, people are losing games. The champ in our league might have five losses, six losses.
"We showed a lot of character and mental toughness to win these two games. Who wastes any time or energy thinking about what if we lose these games? If you do, you're probably in the wrong profession or sport. It's never been an approach of mine or these guys in the locker room."
The Buckeyes had their own demons, of sorts, to exorcise following a 67-65 home loss to Purdue on Jan. 19. Ohio State rebounded with a wire-to-wire, 74-62 win at then-No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.
"This team has been extremely engaged from the very start of the year," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "A really, really engaged group. They bounced back from tough losses very well. They came back to work. They're competitive. They feel losses. I told them I didn't sleep for three days (after the Purdue loss). They came back the next day ready to work and had really good preparation."
The Buckeyes got a boost with the return of senior starting point guard CJ Walker, who missed four games because of torn ligaments in his right hand. He had eight points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes of playing time.
"He's a tremendous talker defensively. He sees things and he competes," Holtmann said. "Sometimes he competes a little too hard defensively and he gets in foul trouble. What he did in the (Wisconsin) game is get to the paint and make really good decisions. That's what he does."
Penn State will try to stop Walker and the other guards from penetrating and flipping the ball out to Justin Ahrens, who has made at least three 3-pointers in four straight games. He is shooting 50.7 percent (34 of 67) from deep this season.
The Buckeyes' leading scorer on the season, Duane Washington Jr. (15.3 points per game), shot just 1 of 9 and finished with nine points against the Badgers. However, teammate E.J. Liddell compensated by sinking 7 of 12 shots and scoring 20 points in the victory.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 5-6
|76.5 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|13 Ohio State 12-4
|76.6 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|11
|30.4
|5.0
|4.1
|4.0
|1.70
|0.00
|2.1
|36.5
|33.3
|53.3
|0.7
|3.4
|A. Tsimbila
|9
|5.1
|0.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.20
|0.70
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.9
|S. Sessoms
|11
|24.3
|10.3
|1.8
|2.3
|1.60
|0.20
|2.0
|46.1
|40.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.5
|T. Nussbaum
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloskey
|3
|3.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.3
|S. Lundy
|11
|27.7
|12.7
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.80
|1.5
|40.7
|32.2
|86.2
|1
|3.5
|P. Kelly
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|11
|30.2
|15.9
|3.0
|2.4
|1.50
|0.10
|1.5
|40.8
|41.2
|81.6
|1
|2
|D. Johnson
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Harrar
|11
|23.7
|7.2
|8.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|1.5
|58.8
|0.0
|55.9
|3.8
|4.4
|D. Gordon
|3
|3.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Dread
|9
|21.4
|7.6
|2.4
|1.1
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|39.7
|36.7
|80.0
|0.7
|1.8
|C. Dorsey
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Buttrick
|11
|13.2
|2.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|46.2
|38.9
|0.0
|1
|2.5
|I. Brockington
|11
|29.5
|14.7
|4.8
|1.5
|1.20
|0.30
|1.6
|43.9
|37.5
|79.5
|1.5
|3.4
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.5
|40.2
|13.4
|8.60
|3.00
|12.3
|42.8
|36.1
|71.3
|13.3
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Young
|16
|25.6
|8.0
|5.9
|1.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|53.3
|25.0
|76.5
|1.9
|4
|D. Washington Jr.
|16
|31.1
|15.3
|2.9
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|2.1
|37.7
|38.5
|89.3
|0.1
|2.8
|C. Walker
|12
|30.8
|8.7
|2.8
|4.1
|0.80
|0.20
|2.0
|31.5
|19.0
|97.8
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Towns
|10
|10.3
|5.4
|2.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|52.8
|40.0
|88.9
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Sueing
|16
|26.3
|10.4
|5.0
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|2.1
|47.9
|26.3
|72.4
|1.4
|3.6
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Liddell
|14
|27.4
|14.5
|6.8
|1.3
|0.90
|1.10
|1.3
|50.7
|28.1
|71.2
|1.7
|5.1
|Z. Key
|16
|13.4
|6.4
|3.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.90
|0.8
|60.3
|0.0
|61.1
|1.9
|1.9
|M. Johnson jr.
|5
|9.4
|1.8
|0.6
|0.6
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|42.9
|60.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|M. Jallow
|12
|16.1
|4.0
|2.6
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|43.9
|5.9
|57.9
|0.6
|2
|H. Hookfin
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|I. Diallo
|3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|0.3
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Brown III
|16
|8.3
|1.7
|1.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|32.3
|22.7
|50.0
|0.4
|1.5
|J. Ahrens
|16
|17.3
|6.8
|1.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|50.7
|50.7
|80.0
|0.2
|1.7
|Total
|16
|0.0
|76.6
|40.9
|12.7
|4.20
|3.30
|10.3
|45.0
|34.5
|75.4
|10.6
|26.8
-
BYU
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
RI
LSALLE0
0138.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CIT0
0161.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0153 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
MIAMI
16FSU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
FORD0
0118.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
MARQET
PROV0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
17CREIGH
SETON0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PSU
13OHIOST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WCAR
VMI0
0158.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0130 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
20VATECH
ND0
0140 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NORL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
HOUBP
UIW0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC0
0141.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
WAKE
NCST0
0145 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm ESP+
-
MISS
ARK0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL0
0152.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
MOST0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
25LVILLE
CLEM0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0135.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
COLOST0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP2
-
CARK
SELOU0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
14WISC
MD0
0129.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0135.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
CINCY0
0
PPD
-
SAMFORD
MERCER0
0
PPD
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
VCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
4MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN