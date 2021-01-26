'Resilient' Wake Forest faces slumping NC State
North Carolina State is coming apart. And Wake Forest might be coming together.
That's how things look heading into Wednesday night's Atlantic Coast Conference contest between the Demon Deacons and host Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C.
Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6 ACC) finally produced a league victory under first-year coach Steve Forbes on Saturday. After a string of games with close second halves went in the wrong direction for the Demon Deacons, they figured out the finishing touch to defeat visiting Pittsburgh 76-75.
"They're just a resilient bunch of guys," Forbes said. "This is their seventh game since January 4th, and they haven't had a lot of practice time, but they've been so positive and worked so hard."
NC State (6-5, 2-4) hasn't been nearly as busy. The Wolfpack had two games postponed due to coronavirus issues and then returned to the court and lost 86-76 on Saturday at North Carolina.
The defeat was their fourth in a row.
"Everybody has got to get on the same page," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "Everybody has got to continue to work. We've got to get back in shape and figure everything out."
While the games are welcomed for the Wolfpack, the team also needs time to get back into a good playing rhythm.
"Your team is just not the same team when you don't have the chance to practice as much as you can," Keatts said. "You have to live with it. You've got to get better. You've got to live with it and try to figure it out."
Wake Forest made 15 shots from 3-point range in the Pittsburgh game. That was the most 3s for the Demon Deacons in an ACC game since they hit 19 in a February 2002 matchup against Clemson. Ismael Massoud hit eight 3-pointers -- in 10 attempts -- on his way to 31 points against Pittsburgh.
The trip to NC State means a hometown visit for Wake Forest's Ody Oguama and freshman guard Carter Whitt. Whitt gave up his senior year of high school to become an early entry into college last month.
"Carter Whitt has been outstanding," Forbes said.
NC State's Devon Daniels averages a team-best 16.2 points per game. Manny Bates, who blocked seven shots Saturday, is third nationally in rejections per game at 3.4.
Shakeel Moore had been an impact player earlier in the season for the Wolfpack. He played four first-half minutes at North Carolina and stayed on the sideline in the second half.
Keatts shook off any long-term issue involving Moore.
"I'm one of those guys that rewards guys that are practicing well," the coach said. "He's going to be fine. He's a freshman. He's going to play great in our program."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 4-6
|70.9 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|NC State 6-5
|76.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Williamson
|10
|34.1
|12.7
|2.6
|3.6
|1.70
|0.00
|2.5
|45.7
|29.4
|75.6
|0
|2.6
|I. Wilkins
|10
|13.7
|2.4
|2.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|0.5
|38.1
|25.0
|71.4
|0.1
|1.9
|C. Whitt
|7
|20.1
|4.3
|1.9
|2.4
|0.70
|0.00
|3.7
|30.8
|10.0
|83.3
|0
|1.9
|E. Okpomo
|5
|9.6
|1.2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.60
|0.60
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.6
|1.4
|O. Oguama
|8
|22
|8.9
|5.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.1
|53.1
|0.0
|70.4
|2.6
|2.4
|J. Neath
|10
|17.4
|4.4
|2.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.00
|2.3
|35.9
|18.2
|100.0
|0.2
|2
|I. Mucius
|10
|26.2
|10.9
|5.2
|0.3
|0.60
|0.30
|2.2
|43.8
|29.7
|71.4
|1.7
|3.5
|I. Massoud
|10
|20.5
|10.6
|3.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|45.8
|45.1
|73.9
|0.7
|2.9
|M. Lester
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|10
|19.8
|6.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.70
|0.7
|41.2
|35.9
|63.6
|0.5
|2.3
|T. Ingraham
|2
|12.5
|11.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|88.9
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|0
|I. DuBose
|2
|27
|11.0
|4.5
|4.5
|2.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|60.0
|83.3
|0.5
|4
|B. Buchanan
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Antonio
|9
|22.6
|8.0
|2.1
|1.0
|1.00
|0.10
|1.0
|41.8
|40.0
|85.7
|0.2
|1.9
|Q. Adams
|4
|4.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|70.9
|36.1
|12.6
|8.20
|1.70
|14.8
|44.3
|34.7
|76.1
|8.6
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Seabron
|10
|11.9
|4.0
|2.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|46.9
|33.3
|61.5
|0.9
|1.5
|S. Moore
|11
|18.2
|6.4
|2.4
|1.5
|1.70
|0.20
|1.3
|41.8
|30.0
|38.5
|0.5
|1.9
|J. Hellems
|11
|28.5
|11.3
|5.5
|1.7
|1.00
|0.40
|1.7
|44.6
|37.5
|75.9
|1.5
|4
|C. Hayes
|9
|17.2
|7.2
|1.3
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|44.8
|40.0
|60.0
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Graham
|3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Gibson
|10
|5.8
|0.9
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|14.3
|0.4
|0.5
|D. Funderburk
|8
|23
|12.4
|4.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.40
|1.1
|60.0
|16.7
|86.5
|2.4
|2.4
|M. Farthing
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|N. Farrar
|3
|4.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Dowuona
|4
|7.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Daniels
|11
|33.5
|16.2
|4.7
|3.2
|1.80
|0.20
|2.4
|46.6
|31.4
|64.9
|0.9
|3.8
|B. Beverly
|10
|24
|6.6
|1.0
|2.6
|1.70
|0.00
|1.2
|41.1
|40.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|M. Bates
|10
|24.6
|9.5
|5.7
|0.3
|0.40
|3.40
|0.9
|63.1
|0.0
|65.0
|2.3
|3.4
|T. Allen
|11
|25.3
|7.7
|2.7
|0.9
|1.40
|0.00
|1.1
|41.1
|46.3
|66.7
|0.5
|2.2
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.8
|36.2
|13.0
|9.40
|4.60
|12.5
|47.0
|36.4
|66.5
|10.2
|22.6
-
BYU
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
TOWSON
JMAD0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
LIU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
RI
LSALLE0
0138.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
CIT0
0161.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0153 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
DUQ
FORD0
0118.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
16FSU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
VANDY
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
MARQET
PROV0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WCAR
VMI0
0158.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
17CREIGH
SETON0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PSU
13OHIOST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0130 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
20VATECH
ND0
0140 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NORL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
HOUBP
UIW0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC0
0141.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
WAKE
NCST0
0145 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm ESP+
-
MISS
ARK0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL0
0152.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
MOST0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
25LVILLE
CLEM0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0135.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
COLOST0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP2
-
CARK
SELOU0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
14WISC
MD0
0129.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0135.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
CINCY0
0
PPD
-
SAMFORD
MERCER0
0
PPD
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
VCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
4MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN