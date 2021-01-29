Iowa State and Mississippi State are both happy to get a reprieve from conference play when they meet Saturday in Starkville, Miss., as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

For the Cyclones (2-8, 0-6 Big 12), it has been more than a month since they won a game. They have endured a steady array of losses and postponements due to COVID-19 since beating Jackson State on Dec. 20.

Iowa State had a game canceled against Chicago State, then suffered three straight losses to ranked foes Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech. Then, Iowa State had four consecutive games postponed before taking the court again on Monday, which turned out to be an 81-60 home loss to Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones have struggled to score this season, averaging 67.6 points per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field overall and just 32.9 percent from 3-point range. Iowa State is also getting outrebounded by a margin of 7.7 boards per game.

Rasir Bolton (15.2 points per game), Jalen Coleman-Lands (12.7), Javan Johnson (12.2) and Solomon Young (12.0) are all scoring in double figures for the Cyclones.

"We have to finish plays and make open shots," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "Just continuing to grow in the decision-making area I think is important. Playing off of two feet and limiting turnovers gives more opportunities to get assists."

Mississippi State (9-8, 4-5 SEC) also enters on a downturn, having lost three straight games.

However, the last two have been single-digit losses at ranked foes Alabama (81-73) and Tennessee (56-53).

"We have to make some shots," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. "We missed a number of shots at the rim. We have to finish better."

Mississippi State's biggest strength has been its defense, given the Bulldogs are holding opponents to 66.4 points per game and 41.0 percent shooting from the field.

"I thought our team defense the last two games is the best defense we've played all year," Howland said.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by D.J. Stewart Jr. (17.6), Iverson Molinar (17.4) and Tolu Smith (12.7).

--Field Level Media