Colorado meets Utah with Pac-12 standings in mind
The Colorado Buffaloes sit in third place in the Pac-12 with a realistic chance of finishing at or near the top of the conference standings. That makes Saturday's game against the visiting Utah Utes in Boulder, Colo., that much more important.
Colorado (13-4, 7-3) is a game-and-a-half behind first place UCLA but can make up some serious ground over the next 10 days. The Buffaloes are one game into a five-game homestand, all of which are winnable matchups. A sweep of those would put them at 11-3 and in solid contention for a Pac-12 regular-season crown.
First, Colorado has to beat the Utes (6-7, 3-6). The Buffaloes won the first matchup, 65-58, in Utah on Jan. 11 with a big second half and now go for the season sweep on their homecourt.
The Utes are playing for the first time in six days and the third of a four-game road trip with a chance to get a second win before visiting Arizona State. Saturday's game was moved up from 7:30 p.m. MST to 12:30, and even though guard Alfonso Plummer acknowledges he isn't a "morning person," he said Utah will be ready.
"I feel like this team is strong mentally," he said. "We always find a way to be ready -- it doesn't matter the time, it doesn't matter the place. So, I feel like we are going to be ready for any time they put us into."
Plummer had 13 points off the bench in Sunday's loss at Washington. The Utes shot 50.8 percent from the field but committed 16 turnovers in the 83-79 loss.
Utah will need to take care of the ball against a Buffaloes team that has several weapons. Colorado is led by McKinley Wright IV and has had different players lead in scoring throughout the season. The Buffaloes are coming off a closer-than-expected win over Washington State on Wednesday that they hope serves as a wake-up call.
"We just got to be better if we want to contend for a Pac-12 championship and make a deep run in the tournament, we can't have performances like tonight," Wright said after the win over the Cougars. "We had them down almost 20 in the first half. We let them cut it to six in the second half. We got to be better."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Thioune
|10
|4.2
|0.6
|1.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.8
|A. Plummer
|13
|26.3
|12.9
|2.6
|1.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|44.4
|34.6
|73.7
|0.5
|2.2
|I. Martinez
|13
|11.5
|3.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|38.5
|17.6
|70.0
|0.2
|1.4
|P. Larsson
|13
|22.8
|7.4
|2.5
|2.6
|0.50
|0.20
|2.3
|47.6
|52.4
|92.6
|0.5
|2
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|3
|5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|R. Jones
|13
|27.2
|5.5
|2.1
|4.3
|1.50
|0.10
|1.2
|36.4
|31.6
|73.3
|0.5
|1.6
|M. Jantunen
|12
|27.5
|9.1
|4.2
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|64.9
|37.5
|87.5
|1.1
|3.1
|B. Carlson
|13
|20.8
|7.8
|4.2
|0.6
|0.30
|1.80
|0.7
|52.9
|50.0
|47.6
|1.2
|3
|J. Brenchley
|10
|5.5
|0.5
|0.9
|1.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|R. Battin
|13
|21.6
|6.6
|4.4
|1.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|35.5
|26.8
|87.5
|0.9
|3.5
|T. Allen
|13
|33.7
|16.8
|5.9
|3.8
|1.30
|0.30
|3.1
|44.8
|25.0
|72.7
|1.2
|4.7
|Total
|13
|0.0
|69.8
|36.2
|16.1
|6.50
|3.20
|12.0
|45.2
|31.6
|75.1
|8.8
|24.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. da Silva
|10
|5.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|28.6
|14.3
|33.3
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Wright IV
|17
|32.2
|14.8
|4.5
|5.8
|0.90
|0.20
|2.0
|50.8
|29.8
|82.4
|0.9
|3.6
|D. Walton
|11
|16.3
|8.5
|2.5
|0.7
|0.70
|0.70
|0.8
|64.4
|55.6
|85.7
|0.9
|1.6
|J. Walker
|17
|13.8
|8.4
|4.8
|0.4
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|54.9
|50.0
|80.6
|1.4
|3.4
|A. Strating
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Schwartz
|15
|26.7
|8.7
|4.3
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|1.7
|37.1
|38.2
|81.0
|1.1
|3.1
|E. Parquet
|16
|27
|4.8
|2.3
|1.3
|0.90
|1.00
|0.9
|45.2
|33.3
|86.7
|0.4
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|7
|5.4
|1.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|30.0
|16.7
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. McQuade
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Loughlin
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Koonce
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|I. Jessup
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Horne
|17
|25.2
|11.2
|5.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|46.5
|43.9
|93.1
|0.9
|4.4
|B. Ersek
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Daniels
|17
|20.3
|6.9
|2.7
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|38.5
|39.1
|91.7
|0.5
|2.2
|N. Clifford
|10
|4.8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|11.8
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|E. Battey
|17
|26.6
|11.1
|5.5
|1.2
|0.40
|0.40
|1.4
|49.6
|14.3
|84.5
|1.8
|3.8
|K. Barthelemy
|15
|14.1
|4.4
|1.0
|1.7
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|37.1
|26.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.5
|39.5
|14.3
|5.30
|3.20
|10.9
|45.4
|36.3
|84.2
|10.1
|25.8
-
9BAMA
24OKLA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAM
KSTATE0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
TULSA
ECU0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
DUKE0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
TOWSON0
0139.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
SIENA
MARIST0
0131 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
VCU0
0137 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm NBCS
-
QUINN
CAN0
0139 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
FURMAN
WCAR0
0153.5 O/U
+9
1:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0143.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
PROV
GTOWN0
0140.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm CBS
-
BALLST
AKRON0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
ELON
DEL0
0132.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
LAFAY
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
TCU
12MIZZOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
HOLY0
0156.5 O/U
+15
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LEHIGH0
0143.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
GMASON
STBON0
0131.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAMI
WAKE0
0138 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0132.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
FLA
11WVU0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
NH
BING0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
10TXTECH
LSU0
0151 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WMICH
MIAOH0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
UTAH
COLO0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm PACN
-
WEBER
IDAHO0
0145 O/U
+13
3:00pm
-
USM
LATECH0
0132 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
14WISC
PSU0
0139 O/U
+4
3:00pm BTN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0157.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
3NOVA
SETON0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm FOX
-
LONGWD
PRESBY0
0123 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
CHARLO0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DAYTON0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NIOWA
SILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
BELLAR
KENSAW0
0131 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
OKLAST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0149.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
GASOU0
0142 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
ETNST0
0155.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
UCF
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
KENTST0
0159 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
16FSU
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA0
0146 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
STFRAN0
0152 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
2BAYLOR0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0152.5 O/U
-13.5
4:30pm
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0141.5 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
LALAF
TEXST0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKLR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
TROY0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
UNF0
0147 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0156 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
USD0
0133 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
ROBERT
WRIGHT0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SELOU0
0146 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB0
0136 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
TNMART0
0143 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
NKY0
0135 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKST0
0147 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm PACN
-
DTROIT
YOUNG0
0150 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
CARK0
0
5:00pm
-
CHARSO
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
LAMAR0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm
-
XAVIER
BUTLER0
0132.5 O/U
+1
5:30pm FS1
-
EILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
MISSST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
MISS
UGA0
0142 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UOP
BYU0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LIB
JVILLE0
0128 O/U
+9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SJST0
0140.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
15KANSAS
18TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
8UVA
20VATECH0
0124 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0139.5 O/U
-26
6:30pm
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UCSB
UCDAV0
0142 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
OAK
IPFW0
0156 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
OREGST
23UCLA0
0135 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm PACN
-
WISGB
CLEVST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0127 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
STETSON
FGC0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
FDU0
0165 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CCTST
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
NCGRN0
0148.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
21MINN
PURDUE0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm BTN
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
PEPPER0
0163 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NDAKST
UMKC0
0123.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
TARL
UTVALL0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
ND
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
STNFRD
ARIZST0
0146.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP2
-
MANH
STPETE0
0119.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
17CREIGH
DEPAUL0
0148.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0134 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
SC
VANDY0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm SECN
-
WILL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
BELMONT
MURYST0
0149 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
GC0
0132 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
DIXIE
CALBPTST0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
TXSA
UTEP0
0150 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
CSBAK0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0
PPD
-
SANFRAN
BYU0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CHATT
FURMAN0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SAMFORD
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
IND
4MICH0
0
PPD CBS
-
NEAST
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
CHARLS
JMAD0
0
PPD
-
FORD
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
SALAB
GAST0
0
PPD
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MRSHL0
0
PPD
-
EMICH
NILL0
0
PPD
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0
PPD
-
LPSCMB
STETSON0
0
PPD
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0
PPD
-
OREG
USC0
0
PPD FOX
-
ODU
WKY0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0
PPD
-
CHIST
SEATTLE0
0
-
SUTAH
IDST0
0
-
ABIL
UIW0
0
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0
-
CALSD
LNGBCH0
0
ESP3
-
5TEXAS
UK0
0
ESPN
-
SDAKST
DENVER0
0