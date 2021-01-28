No. 8 Virginia aims to extend win streak vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech
No. 8 Virginia hasn't lost an Athletic Coast Conference game in nearly a year and hasn't lost a true road game all season.
The Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0 ACC) will try to continue those trends and extend their seven-game winning streak on Saturday night when they travel to Blacksburg, Va., to face No. 20 Virginia Tech.
The Hokies (12-3, 6-2) are 8-1 at home, with the only loss coming to Penn State of the Big Ten on Dec. 8. Their last ACC loss at Cassell Coliseum came against these same Cavaliers last February.
"It's going to be a lot of fun," Virginia's Jay Huff said. "(They're) a hard-nosed, tough team playing good basketball. I really respect the job that Coach (Mike Young) has done and how they're defending and how they share the ball, and they play really hard."
The same can be said of Huff's Cavaliers, who have allowed just 57.9 points per game during their winning streak.
Last time out, Virginia limited Syracuse to 37.3 percent shooting from the field and 21.7 percent (5 of 23) from 3-point range in an 81-58 victory against the Orange on Monday in Charlottesville, Va.
Huff scored a career-high 21 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds. Fellow senior Sam Hauser had 21 points and knocked down 7 of 13 attempts from behind the arc. Kihei Clark dished nine of Virginia's season-high 23 assists, and Trey Murphy III chipped in 16 points.
Hauser, who leads the Cavaliers in scoring (15.0) and rebounding (7.4), was a game-time decision against Syracuse due to back spasms.
"It felt good enough to play, so I figured I'd just play," Hauser said. "Obviously, I shot the ball pretty well, so maybe it wasn't the worst thing I got a back spasm."
The Cavaliers have won 15 consecutive ACC games since an 80-73 loss at Louisville on Feb. 8, 2020. They are 3-0 on their opponents' home floors this season, with wins at Notre Dame, Boston College and Clemson.
Virginia has swept the last four meetings in this Commonwealth Cup rivalry.
The suddenly short-handed Hokies are coming off a 62-51 victory Wednesday night at Notre Dame, their first game since starting guard Tyrece Radford (11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds per game) was suspended indefinitely from the team. He was arrested on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon, the Roanoke Times reported.
Keve Aluma (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Justyn Mutts (14 and 11) both had double-doubles against the Fighting Irish, while Nahiem Alleyne nearly joined them with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Hunter Cattoor sank four 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
Virginia Tech bounced back nicely from a 78-60 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 23. The Hokies held Notre Dame to 35.7 percent shooting from the field, including 16.7 percent (3 of 18) from downtown. Virginia Tech tallied eight steals and seven blocks and outrebounded the Irish by 10 (46-36).
"Everyone on the team goes into every game trying to give it their all," Mutts said after the win in South Bend, Ind. "Tyrece is a big part of this team. What happened was unfortunate, but you have to roll with the punches."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|8 Virginia 11-2
|73.4 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|14.7 APG
|20 Virginia Tech 12-3
|72.5 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woldetensae
|12
|13.8
|4.0
|1.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|41.0
|38.7
|100.0
|0
|1.4
|K. Stattmann
|3
|11
|4.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|58.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.3
|K. Shedrick
|8
|8.9
|3.5
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|52.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.4
|M. Poindexter
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Nixon
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Murphy III
|13
|27
|10.8
|3.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|51.6
|49.2
|82.4
|0.4
|2.6
|C. Morsell
|11
|18
|6.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|47.7
|34.6
|83.3
|0.4
|1.5
|J. McKoy
|11
|11.4
|3.8
|3.1
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|43.2
|28.6
|88.9
|0.7
|2.4
|C. McCorkle
|6
|3.2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Katstra
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Huff
|13
|24.2
|13.8
|6.3
|1.1
|0.30
|2.50
|1.2
|63.4
|45.7
|88.0
|1.2
|5.1
|S. Hauser
|13
|33.2
|15.0
|7.4
|1.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.3
|51.0
|43.2
|73.3
|1.1
|6.3
|C. Coleman
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Clark
|13
|32.7
|9.7
|1.7
|4.5
|0.60
|0.00
|1.9
|47.5
|22.7
|75.0
|0.2
|1.5
|F. Caffaro
|9
|6.9
|1.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|83.3
|0.8
|0.4
|R. Beekman
|13
|28.2
|5.8
|3.0
|2.8
|1.70
|0.20
|1.1
|46.6
|35.3
|80.0
|0.2
|2.8
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|6
|5.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|73.4
|35.2
|14.7
|5.20
|4.10
|8.6
|50.4
|39.6
|80.5
|6.7
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Yates
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Williamson
|2
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|T. Radford
|14
|31.1
|11.1
|6.3
|2.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|53.7
|25.0
|72.9
|2.1
|4.1
|C. Pemsl
|9
|11.2
|2.6
|2.9
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|53.3
|0.0
|63.6
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Ojiako
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. N'Guessan
|14
|10.2
|3.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|64.0
|0.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.9
|J. Mutts
|15
|27.7
|7.8
|6.3
|2.1
|0.50
|0.80
|2.2
|48.4
|30.0
|50.0
|1.6
|4.7
|D. Maddox
|11
|3.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|27.3
|42.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|C. Diarra
|4
|19.5
|7.5
|2.5
|2.3
|0.00
|0.30
|2.3
|43.5
|12.5
|69.2
|1
|1.5
|J. Cone
|12
|19.8
|10.3
|0.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|36.7
|35.6
|84.6
|0.2
|0.8
|H. Cattoor
|15
|20.1
|8.3
|1.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|49.4
|47.2
|80.0
|0.1
|1.9
|W. Bede
|15
|24.3
|4.5
|2.2
|2.6
|0.90
|0.30
|1.4
|35.6
|23.7
|66.7
|0.1
|2.1
|J. Bamisile
|8
|7.3
|3.0
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|32.0
|20.0
|85.7
|0.6
|1.1
|K. Aluma
|15
|29.2
|13.9
|7.4
|1.5
|0.60
|1.40
|2.3
|47.4
|28.1
|68.8
|2.5
|4.9
|N. Alleyne
|15
|26.8
|10.8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|39.3
|38.2
|85.7
|0.1
|2.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|72.5
|39.4
|13.1
|4.80
|3.60
|11.9
|44.5
|33.8
|69.2
|10.2
|26.1
-
9BAMA
24OKLA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAM
KSTATE0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
TULSA
ECU0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
DUKE0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
TOWSON0
0139.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
SIENA
MARIST0
0131 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
VCU0
0137 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm NBCS
-
QUINN
CAN0
0139 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
FURMAN
WCAR0
0153.5 O/U
+9
1:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0143.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
PROV
GTOWN0
0140.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm CBS
-
BALLST
AKRON0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
ELON
DEL0
0132.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
LAFAY
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
TCU
12MIZZOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
HOLY0
0156.5 O/U
+15
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LEHIGH0
0143.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
GMASON
STBON0
0131.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAMI
WAKE0
0138 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0132.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
FLA
11WVU0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
NH
BING0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
10TXTECH
LSU0
0151 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WMICH
MIAOH0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
UTAH
COLO0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm PACN
-
WEBER
IDAHO0
0145 O/U
+13
3:00pm
-
USM
LATECH0
0132 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
IUPUI0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
14WISC
PSU0
0139 O/U
+4
3:00pm BTN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0157.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
3NOVA
SETON0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm FOX
-
LONGWD
PRESBY0
0123 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
CHARLO0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DAYTON0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NIOWA
SILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
BELLAR
KENSAW0
0131 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
OKLAST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP2
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0149.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
GASOU0
0142 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
ETNST0
0155.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
UCF
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
KENTST0
0159 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
16FSU
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA0
0146 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
STFRAN0
0152 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
2BAYLOR0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0152.5 O/U
-13.5
4:30pm
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0141.5 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
LALAF
TEXST0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKLR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
TROY0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
UNF0
0147 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0156 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
USD0
0133 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
ROBERT
WRIGHT0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
SELOU0
0146 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB0
0136 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
TNMART0
0143 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
NKY0
0135 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKST0
0147 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm PACN
-
DTROIT
YOUNG0
0150 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
CARK0
0
5:00pm
-
CHARSO
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
LAMAR0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm
-
XAVIER
BUTLER0
0132.5 O/U
+1
5:30pm FS1
-
EILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
MISSST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
MISS
UGA0
0142 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UOP
BYU0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LIB
JVILLE0
0128 O/U
+9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SJST0
0140.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
15KANSAS
18TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
8UVA
20VATECH0
0124 O/U
+5
6:00pm
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0139.5 O/U
-26
6:30pm
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UCSB
UCDAV0
0142 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
OAK
IPFW0
0156 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
OREGST
23UCLA0
0135 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm PACN
-
WISGB
CLEVST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0127 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0145.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
STETSON
FGC0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
FDU0
0165 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CCTST
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
NCGRN0
0148.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
21MINN
PURDUE0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm BTN
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
PEPPER0
0163 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NDAKST
UMKC0
0123.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
TARL
UTVALL0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
ND
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
STNFRD
ARIZST0
0146.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP2
-
MANH
STPETE0
0119.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
17CREIGH
DEPAUL0
0148.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0134 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
SC
VANDY0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm SECN
-
WILL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
BELMONT
MURYST0
0149 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
GC0
0132 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
DIXIE
CALBPTST0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
TXSA
UTEP0
0150 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
CSBAK0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0
PPD
-
SANFRAN
BYU0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CHATT
FURMAN0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SAMFORD
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
IND
4MICH0
0
PPD CBS
-
NEAST
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
CHARLS
JMAD0
0
PPD
-
FORD
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
SALAB
GAST0
0
PPD
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MRSHL0
0
PPD
-
EMICH
NILL0
0
PPD
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0
PPD
-
LPSCMB
STETSON0
0
PPD
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0
PPD
-
OREG
USC0
0
PPD FOX
-
ODU
WKY0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
SFLA0
0
PPD
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0
PPD
-
CHIST
SEATTLE0
0
-
SUTAH
IDST0
0
-
ABIL
UIW0
0
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0
-
CALSD
LNGBCH0
0
ESP3
-
5TEXAS
UK0
0
ESPN
-
SDAKST
DENVER0
0