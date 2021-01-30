Reeling Michigan State travels to No. 13 Ohio State
The strength of a quality team is its ability to overcome a poor performance and still win.
No. 13 Ohio State did that in its most recent outing and will carry a stretch of five wins in six games into a matchup with struggling Michigan State on Sunday.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) defeated Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday despite committing a season-high 17 turnovers, trailing by eight points with eight minutes left and having their two senior leaders foul out down the stretch.
Yet there was a sense of accomplishment when E.J. Liddell made four free throws in the final minute after the score was tied at 79.
"It's hard to win in the (Big) Ten. It's hard to win, period," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said. "We celebrate every win regardless if it's by a couple points or 20 or 30. We always are looking to improve, but as long as we come out with the win, coach is happy, we're happy."
Michigan State (8-5, 2-5) has found nothing to celebrate of late.
The Spartans were routed 67-37 at Rutgers on Thursday in their first game since Jan. 8. COVID-19 issues in the Michigan State program forced the postponement of three games, and wing Gabe Brown and guard Davis Smith were unavailable against the Scarlet Knights.
"I'm sure we have a little COVID hangover, I understand that, but that will not be an excuse for the way we played," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "That would be a good excuse for losing a game, but not the way we played."
The Spartans, like the Buckeyes, had trouble taking care of the ball. Michigan State committed 21 turnovers vs. Rutgers.
"We won't play like this again, as far as turning the ball over, I promise you that," Izzo said. "Those are the frustrating things that frustrate fans, frustrate coaches, frustrate players. But I'm trying to keep it all in perspective a little bit. This was a wicked 20 days; some people adjust to it. It just depends on who your personnel is."
Ohio State is confident it can win without being at its best. The Buckeyes missed open shots against Penn State, struggled with the Nittany Lions' pressure, and Kyle Young and CJ Walker got their fifth fouls in the waning moments.
The Buckeyes turned to Sueing and Liddell with the game in the balance.
"I think we've got multiple guys who can step up," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We've got some depth behind some guys. They've proven that."
Holtmann is wary of his players noting the Michigan State score from Thursday and thinking the "W" is a lock.
"They know the caliber of team that Michigan State is and (the Spartans are) not going to struggle the whole year," he said. "They're too good. They're too well-coached. They're too talented. There's no question in my mind (Michigan State) will be (an NCAA) tournament team."
If the Spartans are going to get there, they'll need an attitude adjustment, forward Aaron Henry said.
"It's our mental approach, and honestly it starts with me," he said. "The intensity and the intangible things just weren't there."
--Field Level Media
|Michigan State 8-5
|73.0 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|18.3 APG
|13 Ohio State 13-4
|76.9 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.6 APG
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Watts
|13
|22.2
|9.2
|1.7
|3.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|36.0
|27.9
|85.7
|0.2
|1.5
|D. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sissoko
|11
|5.5
|1.0
|1.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Marble II
|12
|7
|4.0
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|74.1
|100.0
|63.6
|0.5
|1.1
|F. Loyer
|13
|16.2
|5.0
|1.5
|2.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|36.7
|40.5
|82.4
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Langford
|12
|24.2
|8.4
|2.3
|1.9
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|37.4
|35.6
|84.6
|1.2
|1.1
|T. Kithier
|13
|14.4
|3.1
|3.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|60.7
|0.0
|85.7
|1.7
|1.5
|S. Izzo
|6
|1.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|J. Hoiberg
|8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|18.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Hoggard
|11
|14
|3.7
|2.5
|2.1
|0.50
|0.40
|1.2
|36.8
|30.0
|66.7
|0.2
|2.4
|A. Henry
|13
|29.9
|13.4
|5.4
|3.5
|1.50
|1.50
|3.2
|42.8
|23.1
|81.4
|1.2
|4.2
|J. Hauser
|13
|22.8
|11.3
|7.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|2.1
|49.5
|35.3
|76.7
|1.4
|6.2
|M. Hall
|13
|20.4
|5.6
|5.1
|1.9
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|48.1
|35.7
|66.7
|1.8
|3.2
|G. Brown
|12
|17.8
|7.5
|1.7
|0.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.1
|54.0
|46.2
|80.0
|0.6
|1.1
|M. Bingham Jr.
|13
|9.5
|2.6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.30
|1.50
|0.7
|41.4
|0.0
|76.9
|0.5
|1.7
|Total
|13
|0.0
|73.0
|40.6
|18.3
|4.80
|5.00
|14.2
|43.7
|33.7
|75.3
|10.9
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Young
|17
|25.7
|8.1
|5.9
|1.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|54.7
|29.4
|78.4
|1.9
|3.9
|D. Washington Jr.
|17
|31.2
|14.9
|2.9
|3.1
|0.60
|0.00
|2.2
|36.7
|37.3
|89.7
|0.1
|2.8
|C. Walker
|13
|30.5
|8.5
|2.8
|4.0
|0.70
|0.20
|2.1
|30.9
|20.8
|97.8
|0.5
|2.3
|S. Towns
|11
|10.4
|4.9
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|38.1
|88.9
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Sueing
|17
|26.5
|10.5
|5.3
|1.9
|1.10
|0.20
|2.2
|49.2
|26.3
|73.8
|1.5
|3.8
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Liddell
|15
|27.5
|15.0
|6.8
|1.2
|0.80
|1.10
|1.4
|51.7
|27.3
|74.7
|1.6
|5.2
|Z. Key
|17
|13.1
|6.7
|3.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.90
|0.7
|63.5
|0.0
|61.8
|1.9
|1.8
|M. Johnson jr.
|6
|8.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|44.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Jallow
|13
|15.2
|3.7
|2.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|43.9
|5.9
|57.9
|0.5
|1.8
|H. Hookfin
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|I. Diallo
|3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|0.3
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Brown III
|17
|8.1
|1.7
|1.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|34.4
|22.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Ahrens
|17
|17.6
|6.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|50.7
|50.7
|80.0
|0.2
|1.6
|Total
|17
|0.0
|76.9
|40.8
|12.6
|4.30
|3.30
|10.6
|45.4
|34.4
|76.5
|10.6
|26.7
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0134 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0129.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0145 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
MICHST
13OHIOST0
0142.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm CBS
-
WMMARY
TOWSON0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
QUINN
CAN0
0135.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
6HOU0
0138 O/U
-10
1:00pm ESPN
-
UMBC
NJTECH0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0128 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
SACHRT
MOUNT0
0127 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
LEHIGH
BUCK0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
DREXEL
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0135.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP3
-
SACST
EWASH0
0142.5 O/U
-9
2:05pm
-
LOYCHI
MOST0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0156.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0132.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SIENA
MARIST0
0126.5 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP3
-
ILLST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-18.5
3:00pm
-
STJOHN
MARQET0
0151 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm FOX
-
BRAD
INDST0
0135 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
VALPO
EVAN0
0128 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
SFA0
0149.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
NTEXAS0
0139 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
SFTRPA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0143 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
FDU0
0164.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
COLG
HOLY0
0152.5 O/U
+14.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
NCST
CUSE0
0147.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
SILL0
0139 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP2
-
CALSD
UCRIV0
0
7:00pm
-
RUT
NWEST0
0140 O/U
+4
7:30pm BTN
-
WASHST
WASH0
0141 O/U
-2
8:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
NEVADA0
0142.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm FS1
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0
PPD
-
COLG
ARMY0
0
PPD
-
AMER
LAFAY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0
PPD
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0
PPD
-
HOLY
BU0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
FORD
VCU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NAU
NCOLO0
0