No. 15 Kansas aims to get back on track vs. Kansas St.
Film study now appears to be optional for No. 15 Kansas after sustaining defeats in four of its last five games.
Bill Self considered a playback of the loss the Jayhawks (11-6, 5-4 Big 12) suffered Saturday at No. 18 Tennessee to be potentially futile in advance of a home game Tuesday against Kansas State (5-13, 1-8) at Lawrence, Kan.
Watching from the bench, the Kansas coach again noticed a trending weakness he doesn't need to confirm from watching a replay. The Jayhawks continue to let hardship get the best of them.
"I just don't feel like when things don't go well," said Self, "that we handle the adversity quite as well as what we need to or don't adjust to what we need to do during the course of the game, especially early on."
Kansas has won 11 of its last 12 meetings against Kansas State, making it conceivable the visit from the Wildcats could be a get-well opportunity. Just don't count on Self to frame the matchup that way.
His concerns don't center as much on the Jayhawks' anemic offense, despite misses on 16 of their first 17 3-point attempts at Tennessee. Their leading scorer, David McCormack, grabbed just two rebounds while netting 17 points.
Uncontested attempts the Jayhawks allowed from behind the arc and a lack of defensive intensity in general bothered Self, who awarded more minutes to Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster.
"I'm pretty frustrated," Self said. "I think we've had some pretty good defensive teams in the last 18 years, and I can't remember a defensive team that was so giving as far as allowing people to basically execute what they want to do."
Kansas State has struggled to knock down anything, ranking last in the Big 12 with 40.6-percent shooting in conference play, including 26.2 percent from behind the arc.
Despite eight consecutive losses, and a negative differential of 18.6 in conference play, Bruce Weber appears safe in his ninth season as Kansas State coach.
After a 68-61 setback Saturday against Texas A&M, athletic director Gene Taylor said "that's our intention" when asked by the Manhattan Mercury if Weber would be retained after this season, regardless of how the Wildcats finish.
Weber's Wildcats have captured two Big 12 championships and made five NCAA Tournament appearances. Their struggles this season include the program's most lopsided defeat, a 48-point thrashing at Baylor in their last conference game.
"It's a young team," Taylor told the Mercury. "With the conference as strong as it is and with COVID and everything we're dealing with, it was going to be a challenging season. We knew that. It's probably been more challenging than we anticipated, but I think we have to take all of that into consideration."
Nijel Pack leads Kansas State in scoring (11.8). He canned eight treys against Texas A&M.
The game at Kansas will be on the same court where a brawl broke out at the end of last year's in-state clash. Four players drew suspensions but only McCormack and Kansas State's Antonio Gordon remain on their respective rosters.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 5-13
|63.0 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|23 Kansas 11-6
|73.5 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Williams
|18
|20.9
|5.6
|2.8
|1.8
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|40.0
|28.6
|80.0
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Petrakis
|7
|3.7
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|N. Pack
|14
|32.6
|11.8
|3.5
|3.8
|1.30
|0.00
|1.4
|43.8
|39.5
|63.6
|0.9
|2.6
|M. Murphy
|4
|12.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|0.3
|S. Miguel
|18
|26.9
|8.2
|2.6
|2.1
|0.80
|0.20
|2.8
|35.0
|25.0
|68.6
|0.7
|1.9
|M. McGuirl
|18
|33.6
|11.4
|3.5
|3.6
|1.00
|0.10
|2.3
|36.6
|34.2
|71.8
|0.6
|2.9
|C. Linguard Jr.
|13
|8.1
|2.7
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|48.4
|33.3
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|S. Lewis
|14
|6.3
|2.5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|65.2
|0.0
|41.7
|0.4
|1
|L. Kasubke
|5
|15.6
|2.8
|2.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|27.3
|25.0
|75.0
|0.4
|1.6
|D. Honas
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Gordon
|18
|28.9
|9.3
|5.8
|1.8
|1.20
|0.10
|2.7
|38.7
|21.9
|73.9
|1.5
|4.3
|A. Gordon
|14
|20.9
|5.1
|4.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|44.4
|18.5
|73.3
|1.7
|2.7
|K. Ezeagu
|8
|20.3
|5.8
|3.4
|0.4
|0.50
|1.30
|2.0
|53.3
|0.0
|48.3
|1.1
|2.3
|D. Bradford
|18
|19.3
|6.9
|4.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|1.2
|62.5
|0.0
|64.9
|1.6
|2.6
|Total
|18
|0.0
|63.0
|34.4
|13.7
|5.40
|1.70
|15.3
|42.1
|29.8
|66.5
|10.2
|21.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|17
|27.2
|12.2
|7.1
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|2.1
|45.4
|35.2
|64.7
|2
|5.1
|B. Thompson
|10
|17
|5.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|35.3
|25.0
|71.4
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Teahan
|5
|2
|1.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|G. Muscadin
|7
|3.3
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|D. McCormack
|17
|21.6
|12.0
|5.4
|0.8
|0.60
|1.10
|1.6
|47.6
|100.0
|83.3
|2.2
|3.2
|M. Lightfoot
|17
|10
|3.7
|2.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.90
|0.6
|59.1
|25.0
|62.5
|1.2
|1.4
|L. Jossell
|6
|2.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Harris Jr.
|17
|16.1
|2.1
|1.0
|2.2
|0.90
|0.10
|0.8
|48.3
|60.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Grant-Foster
|15
|9.9
|3.7
|2.7
|0.2
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|37.9
|5.3
|52.4
|0.9
|1.8
|M. Garrett
|16
|32.9
|10.2
|4.8
|3.6
|1.40
|0.40
|1.9
|45.0
|39.4
|82.1
|0.5
|4.3
|T. Enaruna
|17
|10.3
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|43.8
|23.5
|68.8
|0.5
|1.2
|C. Braun
|17
|30.1
|9.4
|5.0
|1.7
|1.10
|0.40
|1.5
|39.2
|37.6
|75.8
|1.1
|3.9
|O. Agbaji
|17
|32.1
|14.1
|4.1
|2.2
|1.00
|0.50
|1.4
|41.8
|38.9
|68.9
|1.4
|2.8
|Total
|17
|0.0
|73.5
|40.1
|13.7
|6.50
|4.30
|12.7
|44.1
|35.6
|71.2
|11.4
|26.3
-
UMBC
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
CMICH0
0155.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP3
-
WAKE
ND0
0141.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
MARQET0
0128 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm FS1
-
BUFF
BALLST0
0156 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
EILL
SIUE0
0136 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
KENTST0
0148 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
24PURDUE
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
UGA
AUBURN0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
EKY
JAXST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
17WVU
IOWAST0
0145.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
2BAYLOR
6TEXAS0
0144.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCST
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
TOLEDO0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11TENN
MISS0
0124.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SPRINGH
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
MICHST
8IOWA0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:07pm FS1
-
KSTATE
23KANSAS0
0133 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0160 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
PSU
19WISC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0144 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0130.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
12ILL
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
USD0
0138.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
USC
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD PACN
-
GMASON
RICH0
0
PPD
-
NILL
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
EMICH0
0
PPD
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
20FSU
BC0
0
PPD