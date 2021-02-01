Fresh off consecutive games against ranked opponents, the host Auburn Tigers will look to defeat Georgia for the second time this season on Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.

The Bulldogs (10-6, 3-6 SEC) are coming off a 71-61 win over visiting Ole Miss on Saturday in which Georgia went 9-for-18 from beyond the arc and gave up its fewest points in a conference game this season. Sahvir Wheeler had 13 points and five assists, while Tye Fagan (13 points), Andrew Garcia (11) and Toumani Camara (10) all finished in double figures.

"We just got to get that confidence," Georgia coach Tom Crean said after the game. "But I think when the ball moves like that, when bodies move like that, it gives us a chance. And I think what we've got to keep understanding is how important defense, our ability to change defenses, our ability to play to a game plan."

Auburn (10-8, 4-5) followed an 88-82 win over No. 12 Missouri with an 84-72 loss at No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Waco, Texas. The Tigers trailed by five at halftime before the Bears pulled away in the second half.

"[Baylor's] dangerous," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. "But how much of it was them? How much of it was us? I think I've got to hold us a little bit more accountable. I think the good thing is I would like to think we could control that."

Led by freshman sensation Sharife Cooper and his 21.3 points per game, the Tigers have four players averaging double figures, including Allen Flanigan (14.1), Justin Powell (11.7) and Jaylin Williams (10.4). JT Thor is close behind, averaging 9.3 points per game for Auburn, which averages 78.4 points per game, fourth-best in the SEC.

Georgia is led by Wheeler, who averages 13.5 points and 7.4 assists per game, K.D. Johnson (13.3 ppg), Camara (12.5) and Garcia (10.5).

The Tigers dominated Georgia in a 95-77 win in the teams' last meeting on Jan. 13 in Athens, Ga.

Cooper posted game highs with 28 points and 12 assists, while Devan Cambridge had 14 points and four rebounds, Thor had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jamal Johnson recorded 10 points.

Trailing 45-34 at halftime, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 7-0 run to pull to within 45-41. But Tigers put the game away by going on a 15-1 run to take a 60-42 lead following Thor's 3-pointer with 14:32 remaining.

Georgia was led by Johnson who had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Wheeler added 19 points and five assists, with Camara contributing 12 points and four rebounds. The Bulldogs made just 17 of 34 attempts from the free-throw line.

