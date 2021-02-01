Auburn looks for more of the same against Georgia
Fresh off consecutive games against ranked opponents, the host Auburn Tigers will look to defeat Georgia for the second time this season on Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.
The Bulldogs (10-6, 3-6 SEC) are coming off a 71-61 win over visiting Ole Miss on Saturday in which Georgia went 9-for-18 from beyond the arc and gave up its fewest points in a conference game this season. Sahvir Wheeler had 13 points and five assists, while Tye Fagan (13 points), Andrew Garcia (11) and Toumani Camara (10) all finished in double figures.
"We just got to get that confidence," Georgia coach Tom Crean said after the game. "But I think when the ball moves like that, when bodies move like that, it gives us a chance. And I think what we've got to keep understanding is how important defense, our ability to change defenses, our ability to play to a game plan."
Auburn (10-8, 4-5) followed an 88-82 win over No. 12 Missouri with an 84-72 loss at No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Waco, Texas. The Tigers trailed by five at halftime before the Bears pulled away in the second half.
"[Baylor's] dangerous," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. "But how much of it was them? How much of it was us? I think I've got to hold us a little bit more accountable. I think the good thing is I would like to think we could control that."
Led by freshman sensation Sharife Cooper and his 21.3 points per game, the Tigers have four players averaging double figures, including Allen Flanigan (14.1), Justin Powell (11.7) and Jaylin Williams (10.4). JT Thor is close behind, averaging 9.3 points per game for Auburn, which averages 78.4 points per game, fourth-best in the SEC.
Georgia is led by Wheeler, who averages 13.5 points and 7.4 assists per game, K.D. Johnson (13.3 ppg), Camara (12.5) and Garcia (10.5).
The Tigers dominated Georgia in a 95-77 win in the teams' last meeting on Jan. 13 in Athens, Ga.
Cooper posted game highs with 28 points and 12 assists, while Devan Cambridge had 14 points and four rebounds, Thor had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jamal Johnson recorded 10 points.
Trailing 45-34 at halftime, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 7-0 run to pull to within 45-41. But Tigers put the game away by going on a 15-1 run to take a 60-42 lead following Thor's 3-pointer with 14:32 remaining.
Georgia was led by Johnson who had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Wheeler added 19 points and five assists, with Camara contributing 12 points and four rebounds. The Bulldogs made just 17 of 34 attempts from the free-throw line.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Wheeler
|16
|33.9
|13.5
|3.6
|7.4
|1.40
|0.10
|4.6
|37.3
|26.9
|67.6
|0.8
|2.8
|J. Taylor
|6
|3
|0.3
|1.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Starks
|12
|6.7
|0.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Ned
|13
|6.9
|1.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|39.1
|35.7
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|T. McMillan
|14
|7.7
|2.1
|1.7
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.3
|J. Kier
|15
|31.5
|9.9
|3.6
|3.1
|2.30
|0.10
|2.5
|41.6
|37.3
|70.4
|0.4
|3.2
|K. Johnson
|6
|22
|13.3
|3.0
|0.7
|1.50
|0.30
|2.5
|44.4
|44.4
|66.7
|1
|2
|P. Horne
|16
|27.7
|8.7
|4.0
|0.6
|0.80
|0.30
|0.5
|44.5
|32.5
|83.3
|1.9
|2.1
|A. Garcia
|16
|18.8
|10.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|2.1
|60.0
|25.0
|75.9
|2.4
|2.2
|T. Fagan
|16
|23.8
|9.9
|4.8
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|1.5
|59.2
|26.3
|57.1
|1.6
|3.1
|J. Etter
|10
|3.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Camara
|15
|28.2
|12.5
|6.9
|1.7
|1.40
|0.90
|2.6
|48.6
|21.6
|57.6
|2.3
|4.6
|C. Brown
|14
|12.8
|4.9
|3.0
|0.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|41.5
|31.3
|66.7
|0.9
|2.1
|Total
|16
|0.0
|77.1
|42.1
|15.5
|8.40
|2.40
|17.4
|46.1
|31.8
|67.2
|13.4
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|18
|25.5
|10.4
|4.7
|2.4
|0.90
|1.40
|1.9
|52.4
|37.3
|53.3
|1.1
|3.6
|J. Thor
|18
|21.7
|9.3
|4.4
|0.8
|0.90
|1.20
|1.4
|45.5
|30.4
|73.3
|1.4
|3.1
|J. Powell
|10
|27.8
|11.7
|6.1
|4.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.6
|42.9
|44.2
|76.5
|0.9
|5.2
|C. Moore
|16
|10.9
|3.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|63.6
|44.4
|60.0
|1.2
|0.8
|C. Maasdorp
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Leopard
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|T. Jones
|7
|11.3
|3.3
|1.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|2.0
|25.0
|23.1
|66.7
|0
|1.3
|J. Johnson
|18
|24.6
|8.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|35.4
|33.3
|70.0
|0.6
|1.8
|J. Franklin
|15
|5.4
|1.3
|1.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Flanigan
|18
|29.8
|14.1
|5.4
|3.0
|0.90
|0.30
|3.2
|46.3
|36.3
|79.5
|1.2
|4.2
|S. Cooper
|7
|32.4
|21.3
|5.3
|8.1
|0.90
|0.30
|4.0
|39.3
|18.8
|80.9
|0.7
|4.6
|P. Cook
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Cardwell
|18
|15.4
|4.1
|3.8
|0.4
|0.50
|0.70
|1.6
|71.4
|0.0
|63.6
|1.8
|2
|D. Cambridge
|18
|23.3
|8.2
|3.6
|0.9
|0.80
|0.40
|1.5
|38.8
|26.4
|53.3
|1
|2.6
|L. Berman
|5
|3.4
|1.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|B. Akingbola
|18
|12.6
|2.5
|2.6
|0.2
|0.40
|1.30
|0.7
|58.1
|25.0
|38.1
|1.2
|1.4
|Total
|18
|0.0
|78.4
|43.2
|15.4
|6.50
|6.10
|16.5
|45.0
|33.1
|69.1
|12.3
|27.2
-
UMBC
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
CMICH0
0155.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP3
-
WAKE
ND0
0141.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
MARQET0
0128 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm FS1
-
BUFF
BALLST0
0156 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
EILL
SIUE0
0136 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
KENTST0
0148 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
24PURDUE
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
2BAYLOR
6TEXAS0
0144.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
11TENN
MISS0
0124.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
17WVU
IOWAST0
0145.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
TOLEDO0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SPRINGH
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
SCST
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
JAXST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
AUBURN0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MICHST
8IOWA0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:07pm FS1
-
KSTATE
23KANSAS0
0133 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0160 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
PSU
19WISC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0144 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0130.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
12ILL
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
USD0
0138.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
USC
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD PACN
-
GMASON
RICH0
0
PPD
-
NILL
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
EMICH0
0
PPD
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
20FSU
BC0
0
PPD