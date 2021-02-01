Wake Forest aims to continue ascent vs. Notre Dame
Wake Forest has reason to be feeling good after a recent stretch. Notre Dame might be riding an even bigger high.
The teams meet Tuesday when Wake Forest travels to South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame has won three of its past four games, including perhaps its best outing of the season with Saturday night's 84-58 shellacking of host Pittsburgh.
So now the outlook for the Irish (6-9, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) might be changing.
"We've got a chance to get four of five if we win Tuesday at home and things can get interesting," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.
Wake Forest (5-7, 2-7) has yet to win a road game this season, but the Demon Deacons have won two of their past three games overall. Wake Forest used 13 baskets from 3-point range to account for a majority of its offense in a 66-54 win over Miami on Saturday.
Still, it was largely the Demon Deacons' defense that looked better. Coach Steve Forbes said some of that was connected to the offense, which was charged with only 11 turnovers.
"We were able to set our defense," Forbes said. "When you don't have all those turnovers, you're not playing disadvantaged defense, you're playing 5-on-5, and I thought that was really important."
The outcome marked only the sixth time in the last 10 seasons that Wake Forest held an ACC opponent to less than 55 points.
Daivien Williamson has led Wake Forest in scoring in consecutive games. Yet it's the variety of offense that might benefit the Demon Deacons the most.
Forward Ismael Massoud, who racked up 31 points in the triumph against Pittsburgh, and guard Jonah Antonio were held scoreless against Miami. Others picked up the slack, including with guard Carter Whitt matching his career high with 11 points.
"I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball, and we changed up our offense a little bit with more screening and cutting," Forbes said. "I thought that put a little bit more pressure on the rim."
Notre Dame has tapped various offensive sources as well. Cormac Ryan posted a personal-best 19 points with five 3s at Pittsburgh.
Brey, though, said the Irish have taken strides on defense. He said there's a seven-player rotation that seems to work well.
"We kind of put it all together," Brey said. "... With those seven guys, that's a nice rotation of guys who know who they are. This has been just a cool group of kids. They're not too high when they win."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 5-7
|70.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Notre Dame 6-9
|70.8 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Williamson
|12
|33.9
|13.8
|2.5
|3.2
|1.60
|0.00
|2.7
|49.2
|36.2
|74.4
|0
|2.5
|I. Wilkins
|12
|13.4
|2.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.10
|0.4
|34.5
|29.4
|71.4
|0.2
|1.9
|C. Whitt
|9
|19.6
|4.6
|1.9
|2.0
|0.70
|0.00
|3.6
|35.6
|30.8
|83.3
|0
|1.9
|E. Okpomo
|7
|10.4
|1.6
|2.1
|0.1
|0.40
|0.90
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.9
|1.3
|O. Oguama
|10
|22.8
|8.7
|5.6
|0.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|67.6
|2.6
|3
|J. Neath
|12
|17.5
|4.3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.00
|2.2
|37.8
|28.6
|100.0
|0.2
|1.8
|I. Mucius
|12
|26.2
|10.5
|5.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|2.1
|41.9
|28.9
|73.5
|1.8
|3.6
|I. Massoud
|12
|20.9
|9.9
|3.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|40.2
|40.3
|74.1
|0.8
|2.9
|M. Lester
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|12
|19.8
|6.7
|2.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.70
|0.7
|42.2
|36.2
|69.2
|0.6
|2.3
|T. Ingraham
|2
|12.5
|11.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|88.9
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|0
|I. DuBose
|2
|27
|11.0
|4.5
|4.5
|2.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|60.0
|83.3
|0.5
|4
|B. Buchanan
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Antonio
|11
|20.6
|6.7
|1.9
|1.0
|1.10
|0.20
|1.1
|41.4
|38.5
|85.7
|0.2
|1.7
|Q. Adams
|4
|4.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|70.2
|36.8
|12.1
|7.90
|2.00
|14.9
|43.8
|35.5
|75.2
|9.0
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Zona
|12
|4.9
|0.7
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.8
|T. Wertz
|10
|25
|7.5
|2.5
|2.8
|0.20
|0.10
|1.7
|37.1
|39.4
|80.0
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Sanders Jr.
|12
|5.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Ryan
|14
|31.8
|9.8
|4.1
|2.8
|1.00
|0.10
|1.5
|35.3
|34.7
|87.1
|0.7
|3.4
|E. Morgan
|7
|3.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|N. Laszewski
|15
|33
|15.3
|8.1
|0.7
|0.40
|0.50
|1.5
|63.7
|51.9
|66.2
|1.1
|6.9
|P. Hubb
|15
|36.9
|14.8
|3.0
|5.4
|0.90
|0.30
|3.3
|40.0
|35.8
|80.0
|0.7
|2.3
|D. Goodwin
|15
|34.2
|12.7
|5.1
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|46.0
|39.7
|85.3
|0.7
|4.3
|J. Durham
|15
|23.5
|8.8
|4.9
|1.4
|0.50
|1.80
|1.1
|53.9
|0.0
|64.7
|1.2
|3.7
|N. Djogo
|13
|18.6
|4.2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|50.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|70.8
|34.5
|14.7
|4.10
|3.50
|10.7
|45.5
|38.4
|76.1
|6.2
|26.5
-
UMBC
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
CMICH0
0155.5 O/U
+9
5:00pm ESP3
-
WAKE
ND0
0141.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
MARQET0
0128 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm FS1
-
BUFF
BALLST0
0156 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
EILL
SIUE0
0136 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
KENTST0
0148 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
24PURDUE
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
2BAYLOR
6TEXAS0
0144.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
11TENN
MISS0
0124.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
17WVU
IOWAST0
0145.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
TOLEDO0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SPRINGH
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
SCST
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
JAXST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
AUBURN0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MICHST
8IOWA0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:07pm FS1
-
KSTATE
23KANSAS0
0133 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0160 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
PSU
19WISC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0144 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DAYTON
DUQ0
0130.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
12ILL
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
USD0
0138.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
USC
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD PACN
-
GMASON
RICH0
0
PPD
-
NILL
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
EMICH0
0
PPD
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
20FSU
BC0
0
PPD