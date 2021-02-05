Georgia Tech begins a stretch of five games in 11 days when they host resurgent Notre Dame on Saturday in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4 ACC) has lost three of its last four games, all on the road, and are tied for ninth place in the conference. Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6) has won four of its last five and moved up to 11th in the conference.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Their contest on Jan. 6 in South Bend was postponed because of COVID-19 and has not been rescheduled. Notre Dame has won the last four meetings and holds a 12-11 lead in the all-time series.

"We've got opportunities against teams above us in the standings (on this two-game road trip)," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We've climbed a little."

The Yellow Jackets have won a school-best 10 consecutive ACC home games, most recently a 76-65 win over No. 16 Florida State on Jan. 30. Georgia Tech has won all four of its ACC home games this year.

Georgia Tech has had five days off since losing to Louisville and the Yellow Jackets will have their stamina tested over the next two weeks with their spate of games.

"With COVID you're going to have a competitive imbalance in the schedule because you're going to try to remake games," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "You've just got to figure it out. That's just how it is. We're in a COVID situation and when you get an opportunity to play, you've got to make the most of it and find a way to win the game."

Georgia Tech is one of the ACC's top scoring teams, ranking No. 3 in the league with 76.3 points per game. Notre Dame is tied for 10th, averaging 71.3.

Center Moses Wright had a career-high seven blocks and recorded his tenth double-double of his career with 15 points and 16 rebounds in the 74-58 loss to Louisville. Jose Alvarado (17.5) and Michael Devoe (13.8) are one of the league's top guard tandems and account for 41 percent of the team's points.

"Georgia Tech, we know them a lot, and it's interesting to see how they've become more of offensive group," Brey said. "Alvarado makes them go. Our defense will try to be more committed meet the challenges."

Notre Dame is led by team captain Prentiss Hubb, who averages 14.5 points and 5.7 assists. He has 41 assists in the last five games. Hubb has 384 career assists and 244 career assists against ACC competition. Hubb has made 159 career 3-pointers, one of three active players in a major conference with 350-plus assists and 150-plus 3-pointers.

Nate Laszewski averages 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He shoots 50.9 percent on 3-pointers and has 39 rebounds over the last four games, the best four-game stretch of his career.

--Field Level Media