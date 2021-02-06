|
End of period
0:02
Tari Eason defensive rebound
0:04
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
0:08
Kevin Cross offensive rebound
0:10
Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
0:37
Green Wave 30 second timeout
0:37
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (out of bounds)
0:42
Jordan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
1:01
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
1:03
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
1:09
Tari Eason defensive rebound
1:11
Tari Eason blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup
1:30
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
1:46
Bearcats defensive rebound
1:48
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
2:22
Nobal Days defensive rebound
2:22
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:22
+1
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-29
2:22
Sion James personal foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
2:22
Keith Williams offensive rebound
2:24
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
2:36
Bearcats 30 second timeout
2:36
+1
Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-29
2:36
+1
Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-28
2:36
Mika Adams-Woods personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)
2:37
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
2:52
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-27
2:52
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-26
2:52
Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
3:08
Mason Madsen personal foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
3:23
Tari Eason turnover (out of bounds)
3:32
+2
R.J. McGee makes two point layup (Sion James assists)
30-25
3:42
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
3:49
TV timeout
3:49
Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball)
4:08
+2
Tari Eason makes two point layup (Mason Madsen assists)
30-23
4:14
Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Mason Madsen steals)
4:17
Jump ball. Jordan Walker vs. Mike Saunders Jr. (Green Wave gains possession)
4:21
Tari Eason turnover (out of bounds)
4:21
Tari Eason defensive rebound
4:23
Tylan Pope misses two point layup
4:36
Green Wave defensive rebound
4:38
Sion James blocks David DeJulius's two point jump shot
4:54
+2
Nobal Days makes two point dunk (Tylan Pope assists)
28-23
5:14
+2
Keith Williams makes two point jump shot (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
28-21
5:40
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Nobal Days assists)
26-21
5:46
+2
Tari Eason makes two point layup
26-19
5:55
Tari Eason offensive rebound
5:57
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
6:07
Bearcats defensive rebound
6:09
Keith Williams blocks Jaylen Forbes's two point jump shot
6:26
+2
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point jump shot
24-19
6:49
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup
22-19
7:13
+2
Tari Eason makes two point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
22-17
7:39
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-17
7:39
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-16
7:39
TV timeout
7:39
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
7:52
+2
Keith Williams makes two point layup
20-15
7:55
Keith Williams offensive rebound
7:57
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
8:22
Kevin Cross turnover (out of bounds)
8:46
+3
David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
18-15
9:02
Gabe Watson turnover
9:02
Gabe Watson offensive foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
9:05
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
9:07
Keith Williams misses two point layup
9:13
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)
9:33
Chris Vogt turnover (bad pass) (Tylan Pope steals)
9:42
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
9:44
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
9:56
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
10:02
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
10:02
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:02
Kevin Cross shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
10:02
+2
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
15-15
10:18
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
10:18
Kevin Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:18
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-15
10:18
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
10:28
Green Wave offensive rebound
10:30
R.J. McGee misses two point layup
10:30
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
10:32
Gabe Watson misses two point layup
10:57
Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)
11:18
TV timeout
11:18
Sion James personal foul
11:20
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
12:03
+3
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Keith Williams assists)
13-14
12:36
+2
Keith Williams makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
10-14
13:00
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup
8-14
13:04
Rob Banks personal foul
13:04
Green Wave offensive rebound
13:06
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
13:29
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
13:31
Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
14:01
David DeJulius defensive rebound
14:03
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
14:20
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
14:22
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
14:29
Mason Madsen offensive rebound
14:31
Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
14:36
David DeJulius defensive rebound
14:38
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
14:52
Rob Banks turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walker steals)
14:59
Tylan Pope turnover (lost ball) (Rob Banks steals)
14:59
Jump ball. Tylan Pope vs. Rob Banks (Bearcats gains possession)
15:09
Tari Eason turnover (bad pass)
15:27
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-12
15:27
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-11
15:27
Mason Madsen shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
15:31
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Tylan Pope steals)
15:48
TV timeout
15:50
Bearcats defensive rebound
15:52
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
15:59
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
16:01
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
16:16
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
8-10
16:42
+1
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-7
16:42
+1
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-7
16:42
Kevin Cross shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
16:41
David DeJulius offensive rebound
16:43
David DeJulius misses two point layup
16:53
Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Keith Williams steals)
17:04
+2
David DeJulius makes two point layup (Chris Vogt assists)
6-7
17:24
David DeJulius defensive rebound
17:26
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
4-7
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
|
2-7
|
18:16
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
18:16
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-5
|
18:16
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes personal foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
18:47
|
|
+3
|
Sion James makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
|
0-5
|
19:06
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mike Saunders Jr. vs. Jordan Walker (Green Wave gains possession)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Mike Saunders Jr. steals)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
|
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Chris Vogt vs. Kevin Cross (Keith Williams gains possession)
|