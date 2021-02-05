|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Leal makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|
31-33
|
0:49
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Khristian Lander makes three point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
31-30
|
1:11
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Ahron Ulis's two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
31-27
|
1:26
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Khristian Lander steals)
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-25
|
1:36
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Race Thompson blocks Jack Nunge's three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Ahron Ulis defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
31-24
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Leal makes three point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
29-24
|
3:17
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Khristian Lander turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
|
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-21
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-21
|
3:30
|
|
|
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot
|
27-21
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot
|
27-18
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point hook shot
|
24-18
|
4:40
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses two point layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Anthony Leal turnover (lost ball) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Tony Perkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-16
|
5:49
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Race Thompson's two point layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Trayce Jackson-Davis's two point layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Rob Phinisee steals)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Tony Perkins turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-16
|
8:15
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|
23-15
|
9:08
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Aljami Durham steals)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
23-13
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
23-12
|
10:16
|
|
|
Fran McCaffery technical foul
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Aljami Durham offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Patrick McCaffery assists)
|
23-11
|
10:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Geronimo makes two point dunk (Anthony Leal assists)
|
20-11
|
11:00
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Leal steals)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|
20-9
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|
17-9
|
11:58
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Leal steals)
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Race Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza turnover
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-7
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Khristian Lander assists)
|
17-6
|
12:42
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-4
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-4
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
15-4
|
13:48
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point jump shot
|
13-4
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Luka Garza personal foul (Anthony Leal draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Keegan Murray shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
11-4
|
16:01
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
8-4
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot
|
5-4
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point layup
|
3-4
|
17:10
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Keegan Murray personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:54
|
|
+3
|
Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
3-2
|
18:04
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
18:04
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:04
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Hawkeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Race Thompson personal foul (Keegan Murray draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Garza vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Hoosiers gains possession)
|