Nebraska tries to get back in rhythm at Minnesota
Nebraska desperately sought game action after enduring a 27-day layoff related to COVID-19 pandemic concerns within the program.
After getting their wish during Saturday's 66-56 loss at Michigan State, the Cornhuskers now will turn their attention to rebuilding momentum and removing rust for the stretch run, beginning with Monday's trip to Minnesota.
"Honestly, the layoff -- it kind of messed a lot of us up team-wise," Nebraska's Trey McGowens said. "This whole week was draining because we had to get in shape in about four or five days. So that was kind of tough."
Playing for the first time since Jan. 10, the Cornhuskers (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) shot just 36.2 percent, including 17.6 percent from long range, but maintained defensive consistency against the Spartans, forcing 22 turnovers. McGowens (13 points) and Lat Mayen (10) both finished in double figures.
"I thought we really competed," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "That was the one thing I was really looking for tonight is to come out and give a really good effort. And for the most part, I thought we did that, especially in the second half.
"There's positives from a competitive standpoint; that's what I was looking for in this game. I had no idea what to expect with the layoff, but I'm really proud of them for going out and fighting and giving themselves a chance."
Minnesota (11-7, 4-7 Big Ten) is aiming to regroup from Thursday's 76-72 loss at Rutgers. The Golden Gophers fell to 0-6 on the road this season, but the Rutgers game was their closest by far, as the Scarlet Knights didn't grab the lead for good until a Geo Baker jumper with 1:01 to play.
Marcus Carr tallied 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Liam Robbins notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino continued to express confidence in his players.
"I think they're positive," Pitino said. "I think they saw we were really good for about 37 minutes. We just had some turnovers. They made some plays, and we took a bad shot (on Minnesota's final possession). We've grown. We've had seven losses, but six have not looked like that."
Nebraska has lost 23 successive games in Big Ten play as the program seeks its first conference win since Jan. 7, 2020.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|6
|4.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|27.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|K. Webster
|13
|21.4
|7.5
|1.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|38.2
|34.6
|64.7
|0.2
|1.5
|D. Walker
|2
|24.5
|7.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.50
|1.50
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|3.5
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|13
|22.5
|3.2
|3.1
|1.2
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|30.8
|20.7
|66.7
|0.5
|2.5
|S. Stevenson
|13
|14.3
|5.3
|2.2
|0.8
|0.60
|0.20
|1.5
|43.8
|6.3
|72.2
|0.5
|1.6
|B. Porter
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Piatkowski
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Y. Ouedraogo
|12
|19.8
|5.0
|5.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|0.6
|45.8
|0.0
|45.7
|2.6
|2.8
|T. McGowens
|13
|28.7
|11.5
|4.2
|1.8
|1.50
|0.10
|2.0
|42.1
|41.2
|65.0
|0.6
|3.5
|L. Mayen
|13
|23.2
|7.5
|4.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.70
|1.5
|36.2
|31.3
|64.3
|1.2
|3.5
|T. Lakes
|5
|14.4
|4.0
|2.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|46.7
|46.2
|0.0
|0.4
|2.2
|D. Banton
|13
|29.8
|12.1
|6.8
|4.8
|1.20
|1.00
|2.3
|43.1
|26.8
|69.0
|1.3
|5.5
|E. Andre
|6
|5
|2.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|85.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|1
|T. Allen
|13
|27
|17.2
|4.9
|1.3
|1.80
|0.10
|2.4
|42.5
|34.2
|67.2
|1.6
|3.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|73.5
|40.7
|12.9
|7.80
|3.40
|13.0
|41.4
|31.3
|64.3
|10.7
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|16
|12.3
|3.4
|1.9
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|39.6
|34.6
|30.8
|0.5
|1.4
|L. Robbins
|18
|25.7
|13.6
|7.1
|1.0
|0.70
|2.70
|1.4
|47.1
|38.6
|69.1
|2.6
|4.5
|J. Omersa
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|2.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|6
|3
|1.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|18
|16.1
|5.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|33.7
|28.6
|88.9
|0.1
|0.9
|G. Kalscheur
|18
|30.4
|8.9
|2.5
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|31.0
|23.3
|87.5
|1.1
|1.4
|B. Johnson
|17
|24.2
|8.3
|6.1
|0.7
|0.80
|0.70
|0.6
|47.1
|33.3
|75.6
|1.7
|4.4
|I. Ihnen
|18
|14.2
|2.1
|3.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|27.1
|17.6
|60.0
|0.9
|2.4
|B. Gach
|18
|26.6
|8.9
|4.7
|2.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|42.1
|29.6
|82.6
|0.7
|4.1
|S. Freeman
|9
|3.6
|1.1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|E. Curry
|18
|12.4
|3.8
|1.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|47.3
|36.4
|65.0
|0.8
|1.2
|H. Conroy
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Carr
|18
|36.1
|19.9
|4.2
|5.3
|1.10
|0.10
|2.4
|41.5
|33.3
|77.1
|0.7
|3.5
|Total
|18
|0.0
|75.8
|40.4
|15.2
|6.40
|4.70
|11.1
|40.7
|30.0
|75.5
|11.3
|25.9
-
UMBC
STNYBRK0
0132 O/U
+3
1:00pm ESP+
-
ROCHE
YOUNG0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
QUINN
FAIR0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
SIUE0
0151 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
USCUP0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
LIU0
0156.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
NCGRN
FURMAN0
0143.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESPU
-
NCCU
FAMU0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
OREGST
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm PACN
-
MIAMI
UNC0
0141 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SAMFORD
MERCER0
0156.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COPPST
NORFLK0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
TXAMCC0
0131 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
NEB
MINN0
0147.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm BTN
-
ARKPB
ALAM0
0137 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm
-
GRAM
ALCORN0
0139 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
OKLAST
23KANSAS0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPN
-
JACKST
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
7OHIOST
MD0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-14
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MVSU
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-20
9:00pm
-
SJST
SDGST0
0145.5 O/U
-27.5
11:00pm FS1
-
1GONZAG
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
+11
11:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
FAU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMD
BUCK0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MORGAN
HOW0
0
PPD
-
MARYCA
USD0
0
PPD