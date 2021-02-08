TCU tries to sustain Iowa State's misery
As TCU looks to build on its first victory in a month, reeling Iowa State will try again for its first Big 12 win of the season Tuesday as the teams meet in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs aim to hand the visiting Cyclones, who have not won a road game in almost two years, an eighth consecutive loss.
TCU (10-7, 3-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak -- four against ranked teams -- with an 81-78 home win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 3. RJ Nembhard (16.9 points per game) scored 20 points and Jaedon LeDee's layup and free throw with four seconds left in regulation helped the Horned Frogs to their first win since Jan. 2.
In the last two games, TCU has shot 52.3 percent after shooting 36.7 in the previous four. Mike Miles (14.8 ppg) had 18 points against the Cowboys - the third straight game he's scored at least that many.
"We've battled," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We're getting better as a team ... We have opportunity to improve, get better. (There are) a lot of games left. We've got opportunities."
TCU was slated to face Baylor on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within the Bears program postponed that one. Now, the Horned Frogs try to avoid a letdown against Iowa State (2-11, 0-8), which hasn't won since Dec. 20 when the Cyclones beat Jackson State 60-45.
Iowa State's seven consecutive losses matches their longest losing streak since dropping 10 straight in 2011, and the Cyclones are aiming to snap a 19-game road losing streak that dates back to a win at Kansas State on Feb. 16, 2019.
During Saturday's 79-72 loss at then-No. 9 Oklahoma, Iowa State went 16 of 31 from 3-point range as leading-scorer Rasir Bolton (15.8 ppg) hit a season-high five 3s and finished with 21 points. Still, the Sooners controlled the game by shooting 54.7 percent overall and owning a 40-30 rebounding advantage.
The Cyclones' last five opponents are shooting 53.2 percent.
"We're mad about the losses," forward Javan Johnson, who had 11 points Saturday, told The Des Moines Register. "We see we're getting better. We have to learn to close out the games. Our energy and focus is good."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 2-11
|67.4 PPG
|32.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|TCU 10-7
|69.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Young
|11
|28.7
|12.3
|5.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.80
|1.4
|53.7
|0.0
|86.4
|2.4
|2.8
|J. Walker
|11
|17.1
|2.9
|2.2
|1.2
|0.90
|0.30
|1.5
|39.3
|33.3
|70.0
|0.3
|1.9
|E. Steyer
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|10
|29.9
|12.1
|4.2
|2.7
|0.70
|0.80
|2.7
|45.5
|31.4
|83.3
|0.4
|3.8
|N. Jenkins
|6
|7.7
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|T. Jackson
|5
|26.6
|5.2
|2.6
|1.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|36.0
|36.4
|0.0
|1
|1.6
|T. Harris
|13
|22.8
|7.9
|1.2
|0.8
|1.20
|0.10
|1.4
|38.5
|36.8
|80.0
|0.2
|1
|X. Foster
|7
|7.7
|4.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|62.5
|75.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Dubar
|12
|15.9
|3.1
|2.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|37.8
|30.0
|46.2
|1
|1.8
|G. Conditt IV
|13
|10.9
|1.6
|2.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|1.2
|34.6
|0.0
|33.3
|0.7
|2.1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|12
|31.5
|11.9
|4.1
|0.8
|1.00
|0.10
|2.3
|43.0
|38.4
|83.3
|0.9
|3.2
|R. Bolton
|13
|35.4
|15.8
|5.2
|4.5
|1.80
|0.20
|3.2
|46.3
|29.8
|80.0
|0.5
|4.7
|D. Blackwell
|9
|10.6
|2.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|21.1
|14.3
|69.2
|0
|0.7
|Total
|13
|0.0
|67.4
|32.9
|11.5
|7.20
|2.80
|15.5
|43.9
|34.2
|73.2
|7.8
|22.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|17
|16.9
|4.1
|1.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|38.5
|36.4
|46.7
|0.3
|1
|K. Samuel
|17
|26.4
|9.4
|8.6
|0.8
|1.20
|1.90
|1.1
|62.7
|0.0
|40.4
|3.4
|5.2
|M. Pearson Jr.
|15
|8.5
|1.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|40.9
|15.4
|25.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|16
|16.4
|7.1
|4.0
|0.5
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|44.6
|37.2
|69.7
|1.1
|2.9
|R. Nembhard
|15
|34.5
|16.9
|4.5
|4.1
|1.20
|0.20
|3.6
|44.7
|37.3
|75.9
|0.3
|4.1
|M. Miles
|17
|32.4
|14.8
|3.6
|3.3
|0.70
|0.20
|2.6
|44.8
|42.7
|80.0
|0.3
|3.4
|J. LeDee
|14
|14.7
|5.4
|3.2
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|51.8
|0.0
|62.1
|1.4
|1.9
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|5
|4.4
|0.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.6
|P. Fuller
|16
|22.1
|5.3
|1.6
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|38.7
|28.1
|69.2
|0.3
|1.4
|T. Frank
|5
|2.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|F. Farabello
|9
|24.4
|5.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.4
|43.6
|44.8
|20.0
|0
|1.7
|K. Easley Jr.
|17
|22.5
|5.4
|4.4
|1.1
|0.20
|0.10
|1.1
|40.0
|26.8
|72.7
|1.2
|3.1
|O. Aschieris
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Arnette
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|69.3
|37.9
|14.1
|6.10
|3.60
|14.1
|45.6
|35.1
|63.8
|9.7
|25.5
-
SALAB
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SDCC
SUTAH0
0
4:00pm
-
ND
DUKE0
0147 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
VCU
DAYTON0
0133.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
STBON0
0137 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ELON0
0143 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
NCCU
FAMU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
CUSE
NCST0
0148 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
11BAMA
SC0
0157 O/U
+6
6:30pm SECN
-
ARK
UK0
0142 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
BGREEN0
0156 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICHST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13TEXAS
KSTATE0
0132.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
VANDY0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm SECN
-
STJOHN
BUTLER0
0138.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
19CREIGH
GTOWN0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
TCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
14WVU
7TXTECH0
0141 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
NMEX
COLOST0
0134 O/U
-17.5
11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
CMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
WMICH
BUFF0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
RICH0
0
PPD
-
AKRON
OHIO0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
EMICH
MIAOH0
0
PPD
-
17FSU
18VATECH0
0
PPD
-
DEPAUL
5NOVA0
0
PPD FS1