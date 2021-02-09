LSU looks to bounce back against Mississippi State
Mississippi State just ended a four-game losing streak in SEC play.
LSU will try to put a similar bad stretch behind it when it visits the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
Mississippi State (11-9, 5-6) pulled away from South Carolina for a 75-59 victory on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led the way with 29 points, the most he has scored in an SEC game and just three points short of the career-high 32 he had in a double-overtime game against Dayton earlier this season.
"I thought D.J. was fantastic," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. "He's played great. Plus, he knocked down (four 3-pointers) -- I was really excited about him shooting his three and letting that go. ... I love it when he just lets it go and is confident in it."
Howland said he was pleased with his team's defense, even during the losing streak.
"We're playing as good of defense as we've played since I've been the coach at Mississippi State," he said.
The Bulldogs held South Carolina to 31.1 percent shooting (19 of 61), including 20 percent on 3-pointers (5 of 25), and had a 46-30 rebounding advantage.
This will be the Bulldogs' first conference home game in 22 days.
LSU (11-6, 6-4) started 5-1 in the SEC, but it has lost four of its last five games overall, a stretch that began and ended with losses to league-leading Alabama.
The Tigers lost on the road to the Crimson Tide 78-60 on Feb. 3, and their next scheduled game at Florida was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
"I tell our guys all the time, 'Adversity visits the strong and lives in the weak,'" LSU coach Will Wade said. "We've got to be strong and make this a passing thing."
The Tigers' last three SEC losses have been by 30, 13 and 18 points. The other recent loss came against Texas Tech, when LSU got outscored 12-0 in the final 59 seconds.
"I believe in our players; I believe in our team," Wade said. "We hit a rough spot, and we've got to battle our way through it. ... We have to find our footing and get back going.
"We've got to pick up as many wins as we can going down the stretch."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|LSU 11-6
|81.5 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Miss. State 11-9
|70.8 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilkinson
|17
|21.1
|4.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.90
|0.60
|0.4
|78.9
|33.3
|72.2
|1.8
|1.6
|T. Watford
|16
|33.9
|16.8
|7.3
|3.4
|1.30
|0.60
|2.8
|46.9
|33.3
|70.8
|1.7
|5.6
|C. Thomas
|17
|31.6
|22.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.2
|39.7
|29.0
|89.7
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Smart
|16
|34.5
|15.4
|3.4
|3.8
|1.40
|0.10
|2.8
|47.4
|43.9
|75.0
|0.3
|3.1
|S. O'Neal
|10
|14.7
|2.8
|4.4
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|37.5
|18.2
|50.0
|1.3
|3.1
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|13
|17.2
|2.5
|3.8
|0.5
|1.20
|0.80
|0.5
|62.5
|0.0
|37.5
|1.6
|2.2
|A. Hyatt
|12
|10.9
|3.6
|2.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|48.5
|21.4
|72.7
|0.8
|1.4
|J. Gray
|5
|3.6
|1.2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.2
|E. Gaines
|17
|13.5
|2.6
|1.3
|1.2
|1.10
|0.20
|1.4
|21.3
|15.8
|70.0
|0.2
|1.1
|B. Egemo
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|3
|3.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Days
|16
|26.7
|12.1
|7.9
|0.5
|1.30
|0.30
|1.3
|55.8
|41.2
|71.0
|2.7
|5.2
|J. Cook
|13
|8.8
|3.2
|0.8
|0.8
|1.10
|0.00
|0.7
|43.3
|44.4
|80.0
|0.1
|0.8
|Total
|17
|0.0
|81.5
|40.6
|12.2
|9.10
|2.80
|12.7
|46.0
|33.8
|75.9
|11.1
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Stewart Jr.
|20
|35
|17.7
|3.3
|2.5
|1.50
|0.20
|2.8
|43.5
|38.1
|77.2
|0.6
|2.8
|I. Stansbury
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|20
|30.6
|12.6
|8.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.90
|2.2
|56.4
|0.0
|60.7
|3.5
|4.9
|D. Smith
|20
|20.8
|4.5
|3.5
|3.0
|0.90
|0.30
|1.8
|30.6
|25.0
|66.7
|0.4
|3.1
|J. Rumph
|1
|1
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Post
|18
|9.1
|3.4
|2.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.8
|47.2
|34.6
|33.3
|0.9
|1.5
|R. Morris
|4
|2.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Montgomery
|5
|3.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|30.8
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Molinar
|17
|32.1
|16.8
|4.1
|2.9
|1.10
|0.10
|2.5
|47.3
|49.0
|83.6
|0.3
|3.8
|C. Matthews
|20
|19.2
|2.6
|2.7
|1.3
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|41.2
|23.5
|25.0
|1.3
|1.5
|A. Junkin
|3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|19
|19.2
|6.2
|2.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.1
|38.7
|73.3
|0.3
|1.7
|A. Garcia
|7
|3.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|55.6
|66.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Fountain
|6
|8.5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.7
|56.3
|55.6
|50.0
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Davis
|16
|14.6
|3.2
|4.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|36.2
|13.3
|38.5
|1.8
|2.8
|A. Ado
|20
|27.8
|5.1
|6.4
|0.7
|0.80
|1.90
|1.5
|50.6
|0.0
|68.8
|2.5
|4
|Total
|20
|0.0
|70.8
|43.0
|12.6
|7.00
|4.80
|14.7
|45.0
|36.8
|64.2
|13.0
|26.7
-
UCONN
PROV0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPU
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0128 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
IND
NWEST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm BTN
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0124 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
CIT0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8HOU
SFLA0
0129 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
GMASON0
0123 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9UVA
GATECH0
0127 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TXAMCC
SFA0
0143 O/U
-17
7:30pm
-
SELOU
SAMHOU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
25RUT
15IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:36pm BTN
-
HOUBP
ABIL0
0144 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
MERCER
SAMFORD0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
16TENN0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SILL
MOST0
0140.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
CARK
NORL0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RI
STLOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10MIZZOU
MISS0
0133 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LSU
MISSST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
LVILLE0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
MARQET
5NOVA0
0139 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
21WISC
NEB0
0137 O/U
+11.5
9:30pm BTN
-
SJST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
2BAYLOR
12OKLA0
0
PPD