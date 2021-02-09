Tulane, Tulsa meet in matchup of struggling teams
Tulane is struggling and so is Tulsa.
Someone will get a much-needed victory when the Green Wave visit the Golden Hurricane in an American Athletic Conference game Wednesday in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa (9-8, 6-6 AAC) has lost four of its past five games after a second-half rally came up short against UCF on Saturday. The Hurricane trailed by 16 points in the second half and made a 17-3 run to get within a point but lost 65-58.
"We're not a confident bunch right now," Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. "We're really struggling with our confidence."
Haith lamented his team's "unforced turnovers" and its defense against the Knights' 3-point shooting. UCF made just 41.5 percent of its field goals (22 of 53) but 46.4 percent of its 3-pointers (13 of 28).
"I thought UCF was too comfortable early making some 3s, and that's what happens," Haith said. "You get some confidence and you're going to end up making some tough ones. We didn't defend the 3-point line very well."
Tulsa and Tulane originally were scheduled to meet Jan. 23, but the game was postponed because of COVID protocols within the Green Wave program.
Tulane (7-7, 2-7) led Cincinnati by seven points in the second half Sunday before losing 64-61. Tulane has lost five of its past six games.
"When you feel like you have the win in your grasp and then they just take it away from you, it hurts," said Jordan Walker, who scored 13 points for the Green Wave. "It's not the big things that make us lose. It's the things that show you have heart and show you are tough, and at times we just aren't tough enough."
Tulane, which entered the game averaging a conference-low 10.8 turnovers a game, committed a season-high 17 though it forced the Bearcats into one more. The Green Wave bench was outscored by the Cincinnati bench 21-6.
Tulane took a 61-60 lead with 1:17 remaining but didn't score again.
"It's just one of those years where we can't catch a break," Green Wave coach Ron Hunter said. "It hasn't been easy for us. There's not been one thing this year that's been easy. We'll get there."
The game at Tulsa is the first of four road games in eight days for Tulane.
"If we had gotten this win, our mindset would be better going on the road," Walker said.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Watson
|13
|23.5
|8.2
|2.0
|1.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|35.0
|23.1
|90.9
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Walker
|14
|33.1
|13.4
|2.1
|3.9
|1.80
|0.00
|1.9
|39.8
|35.9
|86.8
|0.6
|1.6
|T. Pope
|14
|16.1
|6.6
|5.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|45.3
|16.7
|68.6
|2.1
|2.9
|R. McGee
|14
|19.5
|4.3
|4.2
|0.9
|1.10
|0.60
|0.6
|32.7
|20.8
|75.0
|1.2
|3
|O. Jankovic
|8
|3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|S. James
|14
|25.6
|5.7
|3.9
|2.1
|1.20
|0.40
|1.9
|40.0
|29.4
|81.8
|0.6
|3.4
|J. Forbes
|14
|35.6
|15.0
|4.9
|0.8
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|36.6
|34.0
|80.3
|0.9
|4
|N. Days
|13
|20
|2.3
|3.2
|0.8
|0.30
|0.60
|0.8
|57.1
|40.0
|50.0
|0.8
|2.4
|K. Cross
|14
|20.9
|7.1
|4.7
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|33.3
|18.2
|80.5
|0.8
|3.9
|J. Coleman
|12
|7.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|27.0
|25.0
|66.7
|0
|0.5
|B. Callahan-Gold
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|I. Ali
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|64.6
|38.5
|11.7
|7.60
|3.20
|11.3
|37.5
|28.5
|78.5
|9.1
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|16
|10.8
|3.7
|1.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|31.4
|27.3
|92.3
|0.1
|1
|P. Urbancic
|4
|6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|40.0
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|E. Ugboh
|17
|9.9
|3.2
|2.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|56.4
|0.0
|45.5
|1.2
|1.1
|C. Shumate
|7
|5.4
|1.7
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.9
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|A. Seals
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Richie
|17
|17.8
|6.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|37.3
|34.1
|72.7
|0.2
|1.9
|B. Rachal
|17
|31.1
|14.6
|6.7
|2.4
|1.40
|0.80
|2.6
|44.1
|32.4
|72.4
|1.6
|5.1
|E. Joiner
|16
|30.2
|10.4
|4.6
|3.5
|0.80
|0.10
|2.4
|46.0
|34.7
|76.7
|0.3
|4.4
|D. Jackson
|17
|24.4
|7.1
|4.1
|2.4
|1.40
|0.10
|1.7
|67.9
|7.7
|65.0
|1.9
|2.2
|R. Idowu
|17
|22.1
|8.4
|4.2
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|1.3
|53.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|3.1
|C. Haywood II
|17
|25.8
|5.3
|3.3
|1.8
|1.00
|0.40
|1.3
|33.3
|25.4
|83.3
|0.7
|2.6
|R. Gendron
|2
|4.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Embery-Simpson
|17
|23.3
|6.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|1.4
|35.3
|26.2
|56.0
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Earley
|6
|6
|0.7
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.2
|B. Alcime
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|17
|0.0
|66.9
|37.4
|13.6
|6.30
|2.00
|13.9
|44.3
|29.8
|66.8
|9.2
|25.4
