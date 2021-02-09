No. 16 Tennessee hopes to keep rolling vs. Georgia
The No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers, with three wins in their past four games, carry some momentum into their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn.
In the Volunteers' most recent game, on Saturday at Kentucky, coach Rick Barnes knew exactly what to tell his players after they fell behind by 10 points with 12 minutes remaining.
"We can't get back in the game if we're going to keep turning the ball over. You have to get stops. We have to get a shot every time," he said. "And all we had to do was turn around. We had guys behind us that can shoot the ball, that were waiting."
The Volunteers (13-4, 6-4 SEC) followed Barnes' strategy. Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to go up 60-58 with 8:37 left. The game was tied three times after that before the Volunteers went on another 12-0 run for a 74-64 cushion with less than four minutes left en route to an 82-71 win.
Keon Johnson scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half for the Volunteers, and fellow freshman Jaden Springer netted 14 of his 23 after the break.
"We felt like when we (were) down 10, we gave them that lead," said Johnson, who finished 9-for-16 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. "We just had to take care of the ball and play under control."
Georgia (12-6, 5-6) is coming off a 73-70 win over visiting Vanderbilt on Saturday, the Bulldogs' third consecutive victory.
Toumani Camara made a go-ahead free throw with 15 seconds to play and then added a game-saving block on the ensuing possession to lift the Bulldogs. Georgia overcame 21 turnovers thanks in part to 58.7 percent field-goal shooting.
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler posted 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with a game-high nine assists. P.J. Horne added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
"I think it's huge, right?" Georgia coach Tom Crean said. "I mean, the prognosticators picked us 13th (in the SEC) at the beginning of the year, and it's hard to win, man. It's extremely hard to win. It's tough all the way around. You're thankful that you get these opportunities."
Tennessee initially was slated to oppose Georgia on March 3. However, the game was moved up after Tennessee's and Georgia's scheduled opponents for Wednesday, Florida and Texas A&M, respectively, were unavailable due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The SEC hasn't determined makeup dates for Georgia-Texas A&M and Tennessee-Florida.
Tennessee has five players who average between 9.2 and 10.5 points per game -- Springer (10.5), John Fulkerson (10.4), Victor Bailey Jr. (10.4), Johnson (10.1) and Yves Pons (9.2). Josiah-Jordan James averages a team-high 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Wheeler (13.6 ppg), Camara (12.5), K.D. Johnson (11.9) and Andrew Garcia (10.1) all average in double figures for the Bulldogs. Justin Kier (9.9, team-high 2.1 steals per game) and Tye Fagan (9.7) are close behind. Wheeler contributed 7.4 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Wheeler
|18
|33.9
|13.6
|3.4
|7.4
|1.50
|0.10
|4.4
|39.2
|27.3
|67.6
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Taylor
|6
|3
|0.3
|1.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Starks
|14
|6.6
|0.3
|0.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Ned
|13
|6.9
|1.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|39.1
|35.7
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|T. McMillan
|16
|7.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|70.6
|0.4
|1.3
|J. Kier
|17
|30.9
|9.9
|3.5
|2.8
|2.10
|0.10
|2.5
|42.0
|37.8
|75.8
|0.4
|3.1
|K. Johnson
|8
|21.8
|11.9
|2.9
|0.8
|1.50
|0.30
|2.6
|42.1
|45.2
|65.4
|0.8
|2.1
|P. Horne
|18
|28
|9.2
|3.7
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|47.6
|36.0
|80.0
|1.8
|1.9
|A. Garcia
|18
|18.7
|10.1
|4.6
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.9
|58.5
|20.0
|74.1
|2.4
|2.1
|T. Fagan
|18
|23.3
|9.7
|4.8
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.6
|59.5
|28.6
|56.5
|1.6
|3.2
|J. Etter
|12
|4.7
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|85.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.3
|T. Camara
|17
|28
|12.5
|7.2
|1.6
|1.40
|0.90
|2.5
|48.2
|22.0
|60.5
|2.2
|5
|C. Brown
|15
|12.2
|4.6
|2.9
|0.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.1
|41.5
|31.3
|66.7
|0.9
|2
|Total
|18
|0.0
|77.7
|41.8
|15.4
|8.30
|2.40
|17.3
|46.8
|33.0
|67.7
|13.0
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|17
|28.5
|8.4
|3.7
|3.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.9
|39.3
|39.5
|75.9
|0.4
|3.3
|J. Springer
|15
|22.5
|10.5
|3.3
|2.5
|1.10
|0.50
|2.1
|49.6
|50.0
|74.5
|0.9
|2.4
|Y. Pons
|17
|27.6
|9.2
|4.8
|0.8
|0.60
|1.60
|0.9
|47.8
|28.2
|78.3
|1.4
|3.4
|U. Plavsic
|11
|3.2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|37.5
|0.0
|42.9
|0.3
|0.5
|D. Pember
|7
|2.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|O. Nkamhoua
|16
|7.3
|2.9
|1.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|52.5
|0.0
|44.4
|0.4
|0.8
|K. Johnson
|17
|22.3
|10.1
|3.0
|2.2
|1.00
|0.40
|2.0
|45.6
|25.0
|68.9
|0.6
|2.4
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|17
|26.1
|8.4
|6.0
|2.1
|1.40
|1.00
|1.2
|40.2
|34.9
|79.3
|2
|4
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Gaines
|10
|4.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|56.3
|0.3
|0.6
|J. Fulkerson
|17
|26.7
|10.4
|5.7
|1.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|52.5
|0.0
|77.4
|1.6
|4.1
|V. Bailey Jr.
|17
|24.5
|10.5
|2.2
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|42.3
|31.9
|83.3
|0.6
|1.6
|E. Anosike
|16
|10.4
|2.4
|2.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|36.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.3
|1.2
|Total
|17
|0.0
|72.4
|39.3
|14.8
|7.10
|4.90
|11.5
|44.8
|34.0
|72.6
|10.6
|25.5
-
UCONN
PROV0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPU
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0128 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
IND
NWEST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm BTN
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0124 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
CIT0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8HOU
SFLA0
0129 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
GMASON0
0123 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9UVA
GATECH0
0127 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TXAMCC
SFA0
0143 O/U
-17
7:30pm
-
SELOU
SAMHOU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
25RUT
15IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:36pm BTN
-
HOUBP
ABIL0
0144 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
MERCER
SAMFORD0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
16TENN0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SILL
MOST0
0140.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
CARK
NORL0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RI
STLOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10MIZZOU
MISS0
0133 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LSU
MISSST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
LVILLE0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
MARQET
5NOVA0
0139 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
21WISC
NEB0
0137 O/U
+11.5
9:30pm BTN
-
SJST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
2BAYLOR
12OKLA0
0
PPD