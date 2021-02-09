Georgia Tech gets another shot at No. 9 Virginia
After a tough, two-point road loss last month against the Atlantic Coast Conference leaders, Georgia Tech gets another shot at No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday night in Atlanta.
The tallest and smallest players on the roster helped the Cavaliers (13-3, 9-1 ACC) hold off the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-4) in a 64-62 victory on Jan. 23 at Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia guard Kihei Clark missed his first eight shots in that game and finished 1 of 10 from the field, but the one bucket by the 5-foot-9 junior was a doozy. His short jumper with 68 seconds left provided the final points of the game.
"He's got ice in his veins, and I trust him more than anybody in a lot of ways," said 7-foot-1 teammate Jay Huff, who had 18 points and five blocks. "He makes big plays for us, and he always has."
Huff's final block came with 40 seconds left on a layup attempt by Moses Wright, preserving the lead. Sam Hauser led Virginia with 22 points, with 11 points coming during a momentum-swinging 15-2 run in the second half.
Jose Alvarado tallied 20 points, eight assists and six steals for Georgia Tech. Jordan Usher had 19 points and six rebounds, and Wright finished with 13 points and five blocks.
The Yellow Jackets shot a season-high 60 percent from 3-point range (9 of 15) and matched their season low with just six turnovers.
"All you can ask for is an opportunity to win the game, and we had some opportunities," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said after the loss. "Virginia hit some tough shots in the second half. Gotta give them credit, but I'm really proud of our guys. They fought, they competed, they battled."
The Yellow Jackets were in another battle Saturday against Notre Dame, this time pulling out an 82-80 victory and improving their home record to 8-2.
Georgia Tech overcame a 50-35 halftime deficit against the Fighting Irish, with Michael Devoe scoring 14 of his 19 points in the second half to fuel the rally. Alvarado also scored 19 points and added six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
"Our guys, every game we've ever been down -- knock on wood -- we've always fought back," Pastner said. "Our guys have a resilience about them in all my time here. They've competed and fought and scrapped, and we were able to get over the hump."
The Cavaliers climbed five spots in the Top 25 following a 73-66 home win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Hauser scored a season-high 23 points and Virginia shot 50 percent (12 of 24) from behind the arc.
Hauser made 8 of 9 shots from the field (3 of 4 from deep) and all four of his free throws against the Panthers.
"Sam is so steady. He's poised. He knows how to play the game," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "Sam was the difference in this game with his offense and his defense."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Virginia 13-3
|71.4 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Georgia Tech 9-6
|76.7 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|16.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woldetensae
|15
|13.1
|4.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|41.7
|44.4
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|K. Stattmann
|3
|11
|4.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|58.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.3
|K. Shedrick
|8
|8.9
|3.5
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|52.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.4
|M. Poindexter
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Nixon
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Murphy III
|16
|28.5
|11.1
|3.4
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|50.9
|47.9
|88.9
|0.6
|2.8
|C. Morsell
|14
|17.5
|5.7
|1.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|42.9
|29.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1.3
|J. McKoy
|13
|10.1
|3.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|44.7
|28.6
|88.9
|0.6
|2.2
|C. McCorkle
|6
|3.2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Katstra
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Huff
|16
|24.8
|13.6
|6.3
|1.1
|0.50
|2.30
|1.3
|62.8
|47.9
|82.1
|1.1
|5.1
|S. Hauser
|16
|33.8
|15.4
|7.0
|1.7
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|52.0
|42.9
|84.0
|1.1
|5.9
|C. Coleman
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Clark
|16
|33.2
|9.8
|1.7
|4.5
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|44.9
|27.8
|76.2
|0.2
|1.5
|F. Caffaro
|12
|6.6
|1.1
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|83.3
|0.6
|0.6
|R. Beekman
|16
|28.9
|5.6
|2.8
|2.7
|1.50
|0.30
|1.1
|42.9
|31.8
|75.9
|0.2
|2.6
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|6
|5.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|16
|0.0
|71.4
|33.7
|14.1
|5.20
|3.70
|9.0
|49.5
|39.8
|81.5
|6.2
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|15
|36.5
|16.6
|7.8
|2.3
|1.90
|1.70
|1.3
|49.2
|36.4
|68.2
|2.9
|4.9
|J. Usher
|15
|28.7
|11.3
|4.3
|2.6
|1.30
|1.00
|2.1
|48.2
|33.9
|65.4
|0.7
|3.6
|K. Sturdivant
|15
|12.9
|3.7
|1.1
|1.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|45.7
|23.1
|76.9
|0.1
|1.1
|M. Rice
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|14
|30.3
|7.7
|3.2
|2.1
|1.00
|0.00
|0.4
|41.6
|35.0
|72.2
|0.6
|2.6
|K. Moore
|14
|22.1
|4.6
|3.1
|0.7
|0.90
|0.40
|0.9
|36.4
|24.1
|60.7
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Meka
|1
|8
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Medlock
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Maxwell
|1
|8
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Howard
|10
|7.1
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.50
|0.4
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.2
|1.2
|S. Gigiberia
|6
|4.5
|1.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.5
|D. Didenko
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Devoe
|15
|33.3
|14.1
|4.8
|3.0
|1.00
|0.10
|2.9
|42.9
|42.9
|69.8
|0.9
|3.9
|N. Broadway
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Boyd
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Alvarado
|15
|36.9
|17.6
|3.7
|4.5
|3.00
|0.10
|2.1
|53.1
|43.4
|87.2
|0.7
|3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|76.7
|34.6
|16.2
|9.10
|3.70
|11.2
|46.6
|37.1
|71.4
|8.2
|23.9
-
UCONN
PROV0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPU
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0128 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
IND
NWEST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm BTN
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0124 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
CIT0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8HOU
SFLA0
0129 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
GMASON0
0123 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9UVA
GATECH0
0127 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TXAMCC
SFA0
0143 O/U
-17
7:30pm
-
SELOU
SAMHOU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
25RUT
15IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:36pm BTN
-
HOUBP
ABIL0
0144 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
MERCER
SAMFORD0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
16TENN0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SILL
MOST0
0140.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
CARK
NORL0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RI
STLOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10MIZZOU
MISS0
0133 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LSU
MISSST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
LVILLE0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
MARQET
5NOVA0
0139 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
21WISC
NEB0
0137 O/U
+11.5
9:30pm BTN
-
SJST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
2BAYLOR
12OKLA0
0
PPD