UCLA hoping to rebound at Washington State
UCLA lost more than a game Saturday.
In suffering a 66-48 defeat to rival USC, the Bruins also relinquished sole possession of first place in the Pacific-12 Conference and their spot in the Top 25.
The Bruins (13-4, 9-2 Pac-12) will look to get back on track when they travel to Pullman, Wash., to face Washington State on Thursday night.
"If we get a chance to get to the (NCAA) tournament, we have to practice not hanging our head and not looking at the scoreboard ... and playing every play like it matters," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said.
The Bruins played without forwards Cody Riley (right ankle injury) and Jalen Hill (personal reasons), who combine for roughly 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. Cronin said Riley is "day-to-day" and Hill won't play Thursday.
Mac Etienne, a 19-year-old who enrolled at UCLA for the winter quarter after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out his prep season in New Hampshire, made his Bruins debut and had eight points on 4-for-5 shooting with five rebounds and two blocked shots in 27 minutes.
"He's not even a freshman. I don't even know what you call a guy in this situation," Cronin said. "He's playing during his senior year of high school."
Etienne went up against USC's 7-foot Evan Mobley, who is considered a potential No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA draft.
"I feel like it wasn't too exciting for me," Etienne said. "I know what I'm capable of, I know that when I step on the court, I can be a really good player."
This will be UCLA's second meeting against the Cougars (11-8, 4-8) this season. The Bruins won 91-61 on Jan. 14 at home as Johnny Juzang led a balanced attack with 17 points.
Washington State, which has played seven of its past 10 games on the road, is coming off a 68-66 loss at Oregon State on Saturday.
Ryan Rapp scored 15 points and DJ Rodman had 14 for the Cougars, both career highs, but guard Isaac Bonton, the conference's second-leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, was limited to seven points on 2-for-14 shooting.
"I have to be better ... I'm going to be better. This one's on me," Bonton tweeted.
Bonton scored 23 points in the first meeting against UCLA, the only Cougars player to reach double digits in that game.
The Cougars could be without starting center Dishon Jackson, who left the Oregon State game with 16:43 remaining and didn't return with a left ankle injury.
The Bruins lead the all-time series between the schools 110-18.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UCLA 13-4
|73.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Washington St. 11-8
|67.9 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Stong
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|8
|28.1
|12.6
|6.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.50
|2.5
|43.8
|50.0
|79.4
|1.6
|4.8
|D. Singleton
|17
|18.2
|4.7
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|40.3
|45.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1.5
|C. Riley
|16
|22.1
|10.6
|6.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|1.9
|54.8
|0.0
|68.3
|1.9
|4.1
|K. Nwuba
|6
|5.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Kyman
|17
|13.2
|3.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|41.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Juzang
|13
|29.5
|12.0
|3.7
|1.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|38.9
|31.7
|90.9
|1
|2.7
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|17
|34.3
|12.3
|5.9
|1.2
|1.20
|0.60
|1.4
|46.2
|38.9
|68.9
|2
|3.9
|J. Hill
|15
|17.3
|6.1
|5.5
|1.1
|0.10
|1.00
|1.1
|55.6
|0.0
|67.4
|1.7
|3.7
|M. Etienne
|1
|27
|8.0
|5.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|4.0
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|L. Cremonesi
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Clark
|16
|6.6
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|16.7
|100.0
|0.6
|0.9
|T. Campbell
|17
|33.9
|11.2
|2.8
|5.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.8
|42.8
|28.6
|78.7
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Bernard
|17
|25.5
|8.9
|4.7
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|43.9
|34.1
|76.4
|1.5
|3.2
|Total
|17
|0.0
|73.5
|39.5
|14.4
|5.40
|2.60
|11.1
|44.7
|36.1
|73.8
|11.4
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Williams
|19
|29.2
|13.2
|3.2
|2.1
|1.60
|0.20
|2.2
|44.1
|43.1
|78.7
|0.6
|2.6
|M. Warren
|15
|10.5
|2.1
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|35.5
|29.4
|40.0
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Rosario
|4
|9.3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Rodman
|11
|19.9
|5.4
|3.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|41.2
|41.9
|80.0
|1.3
|2.1
|R. Rapp
|13
|20.2
|3.6
|2.3
|1.7
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|34.9
|29.6
|64.3
|0.2
|2.2
|T. Miller
|10
|11.1
|1.9
|2.6
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|1.1
|21.7
|0.0
|42.9
|1
|1.6
|V. Markovetskyy
|18
|11.7
|2.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.7
|65.7
|0.0
|44.4
|1.2
|1.4
|A. Kunc
|15
|14.3
|4.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|42.6
|34.5
|88.9
|0.9
|1.7
|A. Jakimovski
|19
|25.6
|5.6
|4.5
|1.2
|0.20
|0.20
|1.6
|31.0
|30.9
|56.3
|1.1
|3.4
|D. Jackson
|16
|18.4
|6.3
|3.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.80
|1.0
|47.2
|0.0
|61.1
|1.3
|2.6
|B. Chatfield
|6
|3.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|I. Bonton
|17
|35.6
|18.1
|4.1
|4.1
|2.00
|0.10
|3.6
|39.0
|32.3
|66.7
|0.4
|3.8
|T. Bamba
|16
|12.4
|3.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|44.9
|41.7
|62.5
|0.4
|1.4
|E. Abogidi
|19
|24.7
|9.3
|7.7
|0.4
|0.70
|1.50
|1.6
|48.7
|33.3
|84.2
|2.4
|5.3
|Total
|19
|0.0
|67.9
|40.5
|11.0
|6.20
|3.60
|15.0
|41.5
|34.2
|68.7
|10.7
|26.7
-
ECU
TEMPLE0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
LONGWD0
0134 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
24PURDUE
MINN0
0139 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
FDU
WAGNER0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm
-
CHARSO
HIGHPT0
0132.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WINTHR
RADFRD0
0141 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
GAST0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
CAL0
0133 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm PACN
-
IOWAST
KANSAS0
0144 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CINCY
MEMP0
0
7:00pm ESP2
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0132 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NAU0
0
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0151 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
LIU
MOUNT0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
EWASH
MONST0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
SALAB0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TXARL0
0127 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0141 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
EILL
JAXST0
0140 O/U
-9
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
AF0
0127 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0152 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPN
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0161.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY0
0
9:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTECH0
0139 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm
-
20USC
WASH0
0146 O/U
+11
10:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
BOISE0
0139.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0130 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
PPD
-
BRYANT
SACHRT0
0
PPD
-
6ILL
3MICH0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
COLOST0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
1GONZAG
SNCLRA0
0
PPD ATSN
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0
PPD
-
CSTCAR
APPST0
0
ESP+