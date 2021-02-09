No. 20 USC looks to keep it rolling against Washington
Newly ranked and tied atop the Pac-12 Conference, No. 20 Southern California continues its pursuit of the program's first regular-season championship since 1985 on Thursday when it faces Washington in Seattle.
The Trojans (15-3, 9-2) moved into a tie for first place with rival UCLA after routing the Bruins, 66-48, on Saturday. With the regular season a little more than halfway complete, USC embarks on the final-month stretch against the same Washington program with which it shared its last league title 36 years ago.
The Huskies (3-14, 2-10) are in a much different position now than in that 1984-85 season, tied with Cal at the bottom of the Pac-12 in the win column. Washington dropped its third straight when it fell to Oregon on Saturday, 86-74.
Each of the Huskies' losses in their current skid were by at least 12 points.
"You see a lot of so-called upsets in our league that have happened over the last few weeks," USC coach Andy Enfield said postgame Saturday. "The teams at the top can't take anything for granted, and we certainly are not going to. We'll try to stay focused on game to game; our next game is Thursday, and we'll prepare for that like we did for today."
Among the noteworthy upsets in Pac-12 play recently is Washington's 84-80 defeat of Colorado on Jan. 20. At 9-4, the Buffs match conference-leading USC and UCLA in the win column and would be ahead in that category without the upset loss in Seattle.
Even in victory, however, the Washington defense has been vulnerable. The Huskies rank No. 214 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com metrics, in part the result of allowing opponents to shoot 34.7 percent from 3-point range.
USC shot 34.6 percent from outside against UCLA, but guard Ethan Anderson went 5-for-7 in a career-high 19-point performance. Anderson's shooting was central to beating the zone defense UCLA unveiled with post players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill out of the lineup.
The Trojans will see another zone Thursday. Washington coach Mike Hopkins, a longtime assistant to 2-3 zone guru Jim Boeheim at Syracuse, runs a similar scheme with the Huskies.
This season, Washington's zone has struggled regrouping when opponents miss, resulting in the Huskies surrendering offensive rebounds on 38.2 of defensive possessions. That is a concern against a USC team that is among the nation's best in offensive rebounding, pulling down its own misses on 37 percent of possessions.
Another potential mismatch for Washington to address is its response to aggressive defense, which vexed the Huskies last time out against Oregon.
"We came out with great energy," Hopkins said postgame. "We're moving the ball and sharing the ball and then we go through periods where Oregon starts ramping up their defense a little bit and we just get a little selfish. We get one dimensional."
USC, meanwhile, is coming off its second-lowest scoring yield of the season. The 48 points to which it held UCLA on Saturday marked the Bruins' fewest points scored in more than six years.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|20 USC 15-3
|75.7 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Washington 3-14
|67.7 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|10.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. White
|18
|20.9
|7.7
|3.4
|0.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.2
|45.8
|30.6
|68.4
|1.2
|2.2
|R. Waters
|3
|3.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|A. Ross
|2
|1
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Peterson
|18
|28.2
|9.8
|4.9
|3.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.8
|42.3
|38.0
|72.5
|0.7
|4.2
|R. Parris
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Morgan
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Mobley
|18
|27.7
|9.2
|7.4
|1.8
|0.30
|1.10
|1.4
|46.2
|25.0
|45.3
|2.7
|4.7
|E. Mobley
|18
|33.7
|16.3
|9.0
|2.0
|0.80
|2.90
|2.3
|58.3
|30.4
|72.0
|3.2
|5.8
|C. Goodwin
|18
|15.4
|6.3
|4.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|54.0
|0.0
|48.7
|1.7
|2.6
|T. Eaddy
|18
|31.5
|12.8
|2.9
|2.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|44.6
|35.6
|77.8
|0.4
|2.5
|B. Coulibaly
|6
|4.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|N. Baumann
|18
|14.7
|4.7
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|39.5
|32.8
|62.5
|0.3
|0.9
|E. Anderson
|10
|19.6
|6.8
|1.5
|2.3
|0.20
|0.10
|1.4
|41.1
|50.0
|81.8
|0
|1.5
|M. Agbonkpolo
|18
|16.8
|4.2
|3.1
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|31.1
|20.0
|68.8
|0.6
|2.6
|Total
|18
|0.0
|75.7
|44.0
|14.0
|4.40
|5.70
|12.4
|46.3
|33.4
|65.5
|12.8
|28.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Wright
|17
|23.5
|5.8
|4.2
|0.8
|0.80
|1.00
|1.6
|37.6
|26.6
|64.7
|0.9
|3.3
|M. Tsohonis
|14
|16.7
|9.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|47.9
|41.7
|72.2
|0.5
|1.1
|E. Stevenson
|17
|24.5
|9.2
|2.8
|1.5
|1.10
|0.20
|2.1
|35.1
|32.4
|83.3
|0.6
|2.1
|R. Sorn
|16
|11.7
|3.9
|3.3
|0.3
|0.10
|1.20
|0.5
|69.2
|0.0
|75.0
|1.4
|1.9
|N. Roberts
|17
|23
|5.4
|6.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|1.4
|53.8
|0.0
|56.4
|2.5
|3.9
|T. Rice
|2
|1
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Pryor
|11
|19.1
|5.1
|1.2
|2.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|38.9
|30.0
|61.1
|0.3
|0.9
|N. Neubauer
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Lundeen
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Hopkins
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Green
|17
|31.8
|15.4
|2.9
|3.4
|1.20
|0.00
|3.3
|41.0
|32.2
|89.1
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Geron
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Brooks
|11
|9.9
|3.4
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.7
|56.0
|50.0
|63.6
|0.3
|1
|J. Bey
|17
|30.1
|9.8
|3.3
|1.1
|1.10
|0.60
|1.2
|48.7
|53.7
|72.1
|0.4
|2.9
|R. Battle
|12
|17.9
|4.8
|2.2
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|25.7
|21.3
|83.3
|0.5
|1.7
|C. Bajema
|15
|11.7
|1.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|27.6
|18.2
|80.0
|0.1
|1.1
|Total
|17
|0.0
|67.7
|33.2
|10.3
|6.40
|3.90
|13.8
|42.1
|33.0
|73.4
|8.7
|22.1
-
ECU
TEMPLE0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
LONGWD0
0134 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
24PURDUE
MINN0
0139 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
FDU
WAGNER0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm
-
CHARSO
HIGHPT0
0132.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WINTHR
RADFRD0
0141 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
GAST0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
CAL0
0133 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm PACN
-
IOWAST
KANSAS0
0144 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CINCY
MEMP0
0
7:00pm ESP2
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0132 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NAU0
0
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0151 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
LIU
MOUNT0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
EWASH
MONST0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
SALAB0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TXARL0
0127 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0141 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
EILL
JAXST0
0140 O/U
-9
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
AF0
0127 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0152 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPN
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0161.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY0
0
9:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTECH0
0139 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm
-
20USC
WASH0
0146 O/U
+11
10:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
BOISE0
0139.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0130 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
PPD
-
BRYANT
SACHRT0
0
PPD
-
6ILL
3MICH0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
COLOST0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
1GONZAG
SNCLRA0
0
PPD ATSN
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0
PPD
-
CSTCAR
APPST0
0
ESP+