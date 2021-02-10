Utah looks to avenge earlier loss at Cal
Utah gets an opportunity to avenge one of its few losses in recent weeks when the Utes visit California on Thursday afternoon in Berkeley.
Grant Anticevich led a balanced attack in the absence of star Matt Bradley when the Golden Bears (7-14, 2-12 Pac-12) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to stun the host Utes (8-7, 5-6) 72-63 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16.
Cal scored 50 points in the second half that night and has since struggled to score 50 points in some games. The Golden Bears have lost six straight since beating Utah, scoring 57 points against UCLA, a season-low 50 against Arizona and 55 in its first meeting with Stanford last Thursday.
Cal put up 70 in a six-point loss at Stanford in a rematch on Super Bowl Sunday, but that was a bit misleading. The Golden Bears had 24 at halftime and just 50 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before a late desperation rally.
Cal coach Mark Fox made a point of mentioning his team's defense hasn't been great in recent games, either.
"Our defense is not at the level it needs to be to win," he insisted after Sunday's loss. "We're small. But I go back to a year ago and we were better defensively and we weren't any bigger. We've got the same guys. We have to play smarter, a little more physical than we're being and develop the ability to do that without fouling."
The Golden Bears will see a Utah team that's found a higher gear offensively since being held to 63 points in the earlier meeting. The Utes have won three of four since, scoring at least 71 points in each.
The Utes have played just twice since Jan. 24, getting 23 points from Alfonso Plummer off the bench in a 77-74 win at Colorado, then 18 from Timmy Allen in a 73-58 shellacking of Arizona at home last Thursday.
Utah has shot 17-for-35 (49 percent) on 3-pointers in the two-game winning streak, with Plummer going 6-for-13.
The win over Colorado was the Utes' first in a rematch this season with a team that had beaten them earlier. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak believes his guys enjoy the motivation that they'll have again Thursday.
"This is not a business you want to be in, nor a sport you want to play, where frustration can be any part of it," he said this week. "We're in control of a lot of the things to avoid frustration, and that's where our guys, I think, they've really rallied around that concept."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Utah 8-7
|70.5 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|15.5 APG
|California 7-14
|66.4 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Thioune
|12
|4.2
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.8
|A. Plummer
|15
|25.5
|13.5
|2.4
|0.9
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|45.2
|36.2
|77.3
|0.4
|2
|I. Martinez
|15
|11.4
|3.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|39.0
|22.2
|78.6
|0.2
|1.2
|P. Larsson
|15
|23.8
|7.9
|2.6
|2.6
|0.70
|0.30
|2.3
|48.1
|55.6
|93.1
|0.5
|2.1
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|3
|5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|R. Jones
|15
|26.7
|4.9
|2.0
|4.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.3
|36.2
|30.8
|70.6
|0.4
|1.6
|M. Jantunen
|14
|27.7
|8.7
|4.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|64.6
|33.3
|76.9
|1.2
|3.1
|B. Carlson
|15
|20.9
|7.7
|4.3
|0.7
|0.30
|1.70
|0.7
|52.6
|50.0
|54.2
|1.2
|3.1
|J. Brenchley
|10
|5.5
|0.5
|0.9
|1.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|R. Battin
|15
|22.1
|7.0
|4.1
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|38.6
|30.4
|88.5
|0.9
|3.3
|T. Allen
|15
|34
|16.9
|6.4
|3.6
|1.30
|0.30
|2.9
|44.8
|27.6
|73.0
|1.2
|5.2
|Total
|15
|0.0
|70.5
|36.0
|15.5
|6.30
|3.10
|11.9
|45.8
|33.7
|76.1
|8.5
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|D. Thorpe
|18
|5.9
|1.1
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.2
|L. Thiemann
|20
|13.9
|3.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|1.0
|64.9
|0.0
|51.3
|0.8
|2.1
|K. Kuany
|18
|8.3
|1.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|46.2
|18.2
|75.0
|0.3
|0.9
|D. Klonaras
|8
|6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.8
|60.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.8
|A. Kelly
|21
|26
|10.0
|6.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|57.7
|0.0
|54.9
|1.5
|4.7
|J. Hyder
|14
|16.4
|6.2
|1.4
|2.1
|0.20
|0.10
|1.4
|39.2
|20.6
|75.9
|0.1
|1.3
|M. Foreman
|21
|22.7
|8.5
|1.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|34.0
|33.3
|88.2
|0.3
|1.2
|J. Celestine
|14
|9.1
|2.0
|1.1
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|44.0
|35.7
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|J. Brown
|21
|27.7
|6.0
|3.1
|3.3
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|51.1
|45.8
|48.7
|0.7
|2.4
|M. Bradley
|14
|29.4
|18.4
|4.4
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|2.9
|45.2
|38.5
|79.2
|1.2
|3.1
|M. Bowser
|14
|6.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.1
|R. Betley
|21
|30.2
|9.6
|3.7
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|1.5
|35.5
|33.6
|78.9
|0.3
|3.3
|G. Anticevich
|17
|29.6
|9.2
|4.4
|1.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.6
|42.2
|37.0
|88.0
|0.9
|3.5
|L. Alters
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|21
|0.0
|66.4
|34.3
|12.5
|4.80
|2.10
|13.3
|43.6
|33.5
|68.7
|7.8
|23.8
-
ECU
TEMPLE0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
LONGWD0
0134 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
24PURDUE
MINN0
0139 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
FDU
WAGNER0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm
-
CHARSO
HIGHPT0
0132.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WINTHR
RADFRD0
0141 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
GAST0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
CAL0
0133 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm PACN
-
IOWAST
KANSAS0
0144 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CINCY
MEMP0
0
7:00pm ESP2
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0132 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NAU0
0
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0151 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
LIU
MOUNT0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
EWASH
MONST0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
SALAB0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TXARL0
0127 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0141 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
EILL
JAXST0
0140 O/U
-9
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
AF0
0127 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0152 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPN
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0161.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY0
0
9:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTECH0
0139 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm
-
20USC
WASH0
0146 O/U
+11
10:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
BOISE0
0139.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0130 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
PPD
-
BRYANT
SACHRT0
0
PPD
-
6ILL
3MICH0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
COLOST0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
1GONZAG
SNCLRA0
0
PPD ATSN
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0
PPD
-
CSTCAR
APPST0
0
ESP+