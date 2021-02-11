After snapping road skid, Tulane travels to UCF
It was a "living hell."
That's how Tulane coach Ron Hunter described his recent bout with COVID-19. There were days, Hunter said, when he couldn't even get out of bed.
"I had extreme symptoms," said Hunter, 56. "I had shortness of breath. It was no joke."
Hunter, who missed three games before returning on Jan. 28, is 2-2 since coming back. On Friday night, Hunter and the Green Wave (8-7, 3-7) will visit Central Florida (5-10, 3-9) in an American Athletic Conference game at Orlando.
The Green Wave started a four-game road trip on Wednesday by defeating Tulsa 58-48. With the win, Tulane snapped a 10-game road losing streak.
Jaylen Forbes led Tulane with a game-high 20 points, and teammate Jadan Coleman added a career-high 13 points in just 14 minutes off the bench.
Forbes, who has reached at least 20 points four times this season, leads Tulane in scoring this season (15.3). Jordan Walker is second at 12.9. But Hunter said Coleman -- just a freshman -- has great potential despite his modest 3.2 scoring average.
"He's a great shooter," Hunter said of Coleman, who made 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 on three-pointers on Wednesday. "He made big shots for us, and we needed that."
UCF, however, leads its series against Tulane, 16-3, including 7-1 at home. The teams split two matchups last season, with each squad winning on the road.
The Knights were set to host Tulane on Dec. 30, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
That was right around the time when UCF's season started to fall apart. The Knights started the season 3-1 with impressive wins over Auburn, Florida State and Cincinnati.
Since then, however, the Knights have lost nine of their past 11 games. That includes a 61-60 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday.
Darius Perry led UCF with a career-high 27 points on Wednesday. He made 10 of 19 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 on three-pointers, while also adding four rebounds and two assists. He turned the ball over just once.
However, Perry's would-be game-winning shot from the free-throw line bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
"I feel like I've got to make that shot," Perry said. "I've shot it a million times, but it just didn't go down."
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins aid Perry played a strong game.
"I love the shot he got (at the end)," Dawkins said. "He shot it with conviction, and I will take that every time."
Perry leads UCF in scoring (14.2) this season. Brandon Mahan (13.7) and Darin Green (11.4) also average in double figures. Mahan is fifth in the AAC with a 44.1 three-point percentage.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Watson
|14
|23.6
|8.0
|2.0
|1.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|35.8
|25.9
|90.9
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Walker
|15
|33.4
|12.9
|2.1
|4.1
|1.70
|0.00
|2.1
|38.7
|34.8
|87.8
|0.5
|1.6
|T. Pope
|15
|16.3
|6.5
|5.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|45.0
|16.7
|66.7
|2.1
|3.1
|R. McGee
|15
|18.5
|4.0
|3.9
|0.8
|1.10
|0.50
|0.6
|32.7
|20.8
|75.0
|1.1
|2.8
|O. Jankovic
|8
|3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|S. James
|15
|25.2
|5.5
|3.7
|2.1
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|39.3
|29.4
|80.6
|0.5
|3.1
|J. Forbes
|15
|35.8
|15.3
|5.0
|0.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|36.7
|33.7
|81.3
|0.9
|4.1
|N. Days
|14
|19.8
|2.4
|3.2
|0.8
|0.30
|0.60
|0.8
|59.1
|40.0
|55.6
|0.9
|2.3
|K. Cross
|15
|21.3
|6.9
|4.8
|1.2
|0.50
|0.70
|1.5
|33.3
|20.0
|80.5
|0.7
|4.1
|J. Coleman
|13
|7.7
|3.2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|31.9
|29.4
|66.7
|0
|0.6
|B. Callahan-Gold
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|I. Ali
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|64.1
|38.7
|11.9
|7.30
|3.00
|11.4
|37.5
|29.2
|78.8
|9.0
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Walker
|15
|24.9
|5.9
|4.5
|0.7
|1.00
|1.30
|1.7
|39.3
|22.2
|62.5
|1.5
|2.9
|J. Reynolds
|12
|13
|5.3
|3.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|1.8
|49.0
|0.0
|72.7
|1.3
|1.9
|D. Perry
|11
|29.2
|14.2
|2.7
|2.7
|0.80
|0.10
|2.2
|40.8
|40.0
|82.9
|0.5
|2.2
|S. Mobley
|15
|20.4
|3.2
|2.2
|1.5
|0.30
|0.10
|1.7
|34.8
|26.3
|68.8
|0.9
|1.3
|B. Mahan
|15
|33.9
|13.7
|5.2
|2.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|45.6
|44.1
|87.2
|1
|4.2
|T. Johnson Jr.
|1
|15
|8.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|15
|31.9
|11.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|41.8
|35.3
|76.5
|0.6
|2.1
|D. Fuller Jr.
|15
|28.4
|7.7
|4.5
|2.3
|1.10
|0.10
|2.8
|41.9
|24.0
|67.4
|0.9
|3.6
|I. Doumbia
|5
|6.4
|0.4
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|12.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Diggs
|8
|8.4
|1.1
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|28.6
|50.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.6
|I. Adams
|14
|24
|8.8
|4.0
|1.0
|1.50
|0.10
|2.3
|44.9
|21.9
|52.6
|1.4
|2.6
|Total
|15
|0.0
|65.9
|37.5
|10.8
|6.60
|2.50
|15.5
|42.1
|34.6
|72.0
|10.0
|23.1
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI0
0141 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
QUINN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
MOUNT0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
LONGWD0
0130 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0149.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
MANH
IONA0
0126 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
WISGB0
0140 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
YOUNG0
0149.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
MRSHL0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
STETSON
KENSAW0
0132.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIB0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CHARSO
HIGHPT0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0133 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
GC0
0
6:30pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0138 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
MIAOH0
0142.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESPU
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0133 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0129.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
TEMPLE
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
NALAB0
0139 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBON
VCU0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
OAK
ROBERT0
0146 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF0
0130 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WINTHR
RADFRD0
0142 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0146.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CALSD
CSBAK0
0134.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
FAU
TXSA0
0146 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LATECH0
0134 O/U
-1
7:30pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0148 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
DIXIE
UTVALL0
0145.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DENVER
WILL0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
CLEM0
0129.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NTEXAS
USM0
0126 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
UMKC0
0130 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
WMICH
BUFF0
0
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0140 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
6ILL
NEB0
0148.5 O/U
+14.5
9:00pm BTN
-
DTROIT
CLEVST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE0
0138 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESP+
-
SIMP
PORTST0
0
10:05pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
+5
11:59pm
-
DEL
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
BRYANT
SACHRT0
0
PPD
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
PPD
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
PPD
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0
PPD FS1
-
CHIST
TARL0
0
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0