Boston College to get another crack vs. Syracuse
An abundance of struggles has hampered Boston College's season, not to mention recent COVID-19 concerns, and now comes a Saturday road clash against a Syracuse team that crushed them in a December matchup.
Health and safety concerns within the program, as well as persistent injuries, left Boston College with just seven players for Wednesday's game against Wake Forest.
Yet the host Eagles almost erased a 14-point second-half deficit before falling to Wake Forest 69-65.
What Boston College head coach Jim Christian is finding out is that his team refuses to be overwhelmed. The Eagles continue to have fight.
"I keep asking during the game, 'Who needs a blow? Are you good?'" Christian said. "They're playing through fatigue at a really high level. I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Eagles (3-12, 1-8 ACC) have lost seven of eight. While Jay Heath led three Eagles in double figures with 20 points against Wake Forest, and CJ Felder contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds, Boston College shot a mere 32.8 percent from the field.
"For us to win, we've got to make shots," Christian said. "You can't shoot 33 percent in the ACC and expect to win the game."
Winners in four of their last six games, the Orange (11-6, 5-5) shot 46.7 percent in Tuesday's 77-68 victory at North Carolina State.
Alan Griffin steered Syracuse with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting while playing all 40 minutes for the first time this season. Marek Dolezaj also played 40 minutes.
Griffin also impressed with his hustle and defense. He said that his three steals resulted from coach Jim Boeheim "being on my behind ... about rotating over."
Griffin added four rebounds, two assists and one block, helping fill an interior void as big man Bourama Sidibe contends with knee soreness.
"As the season has gone on, I'm getting more comfortable knowing where I have to be, learning the defense, and, as of (Tuesday), it showed that I have it down," Griffin said.
Syracuse thumped host Boston College 101-63 in the teams' first meeting, on Dec. 12, rolling to the largest margin of the victory since the Orange prevailed 96-55 in a March 1999 game. It marked first time either school eclipsed 100 points against the other since Syracuse did so in 1992.
Griffin registered a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting while drilling six 3-pointers, helping Syracuse go 16 of 31 from behind the arc. James Karnik paced the Eagles with 20 points.
The Orange have won five straight and seven of eight to claim a 52-26 advantage in the all-time series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 3-12
|71.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Syracuse 11-6
|76.7 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|10
|9.7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|25.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|J. Vander Baan
|7
|2.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|W. Tabbs
|12
|27
|13.3
|2.7
|1.8
|0.40
|0.10
|2.7
|40.8
|39.7
|79.4
|0.3
|2.4
|F. Scott
|3
|14
|5.3
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.7
|50.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0
|2
|Q. Pemberton
|1
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Noel
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|14
|32.3
|8.9
|7.0
|1.4
|1.30
|1.10
|1.4
|46.2
|29.5
|62.2
|1.8
|5.2
|D. Langford Jr.
|13
|23.8
|5.8
|4.0
|1.5
|1.20
|0.00
|1.6
|41.7
|25.0
|75.0
|1.4
|2.6
|L. Kraljevic
|3
|4
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Kenny
|5
|7
|2.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1.8
|R. Kelly
|15
|24.9
|10.8
|1.7
|2.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|43.1
|37.8
|81.5
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Karnik
|10
|19.2
|6.6
|5.2
|0.5
|0.70
|0.80
|1.3
|42.9
|28.6
|61.5
|2.2
|3
|W. Jackowitz
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Holtze
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Heath
|14
|32.6
|14.5
|3.4
|1.9
|0.90
|0.10
|2.2
|41.1
|35.2
|87.0
|0.7
|2.7
|C. Felder
|15
|28.3
|10.4
|6.1
|0.9
|1.00
|2.20
|1.3
|50.5
|33.9
|61.4
|1.3
|4.8
|A. Atiyeh
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|10
|25.8
|8.5
|3.4
|2.5
|1.80
|0.10
|1.4
|38.0
|15.6
|62.5
|0.5
|2.9
|Total
|15
|0.0
|71.7
|35.6
|11.6
|7.30
|4.30
|13.5
|42.5
|33.0
|69.7
|8.9
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sidibe
|2
|7.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Richmond
|17
|21.5
|6.8
|3.0
|3.1
|2.10
|0.70
|1.6
|47.0
|20.0
|74.5
|0.5
|2.5
|C. Owens
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Newton
|9
|9.1
|3.9
|2.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|46.2
|37.5
|62.5
|0.2
|2
|C. LaValle
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Guerrier
|17
|33.8
|15.7
|9.1
|0.9
|0.80
|1.10
|0.6
|53.2
|31.0
|74.0
|3
|6.1
|A. Griffin
|17
|32.5
|15.9
|6.7
|2.1
|1.40
|1.60
|2.6
|44.2
|36.4
|86.7
|2
|4.7
|J. Girard III
|17
|29.5
|10.5
|2.9
|3.6
|1.50
|0.10
|2.1
|35.5
|33.3
|78.8
|0.2
|2.7
|N. Giancola
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Feldman
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Edwards
|9
|5.2
|1.1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|M. Dolezaj
|17
|36.1
|10.6
|5.5
|3.4
|1.50
|0.80
|1.8
|54.9
|0.0
|85.1
|1.8
|3.6
|R. Braswell
|13
|8.5
|2.7
|1.5
|0.1
|0.40
|0.20
|0.3
|28.2
|24.1
|100.0
|0.2
|1.3
|B. Boeheim
|14
|35.9
|14.4
|2.1
|3.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.5
|37.4
|30.7
|84.2
|0.4
|1.7
|F. Anselem
|4
|6.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|100.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|0.8
|J. Ajak
|5
|6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|Total
|17
|0.0
|76.7
|40.1
|15.8
|9.10
|4.80
|11.4
|43.9
|32.1
|79.0
|10.7
|25.6
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI0
2
1st 19:18 ESP+
-
KSTATE
23OKLAST4
3
1st 16:45 ESPU
-
WAKE
17FSU3
3
1st 18:42
-
CIT
CHATT0
0
1st 19:38 ESP+
-
IND
4OHIOST6
5
1st 16:06 ESPN
-
22LOYCHI
DRAKE2
6
1st 17:28 ESP2
-
UCONN
XAVIER0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm FOX
-
NEAST
TOWSON0
0134 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
SAMFORD
VMI0
0157 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
QUINN0
0142.5 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP3
-
12OKLA
14WVU0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
CHARLS0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
AUBURN
UK0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm CBS
-
VANDY
MISSST0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUTLER
GTOWN0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm CBSSN
-
EWASH
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NILL
KENTST0
0136.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
HARTFD0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
BU
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD0
0148.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0129.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO0
0155.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm ESP3
-
WCAR
FURMAN0
0147.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
MERCER0
0143 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
13TEXAS0
0142 O/U
-12
2:00pm LHN
-
16TENN
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0144 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
OREG
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP2
-
BC
CUSE0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
NORFLK
MORGAN0
0149.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
15IOWA
MICHST0
0152.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0
3:00pm
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0148 O/U
-15.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0142.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
SACST
CALBPTST0
0144 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
FRESNO
AF0
0125 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
KANSAS
IOWAST0
0146.5 O/U
+11.5
3:00pm ABC
-
TXARL
TEXST0
0126.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
NDAK0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
3:30pm
-
STLOU
FORD0
0127.5 O/U
+17
3:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
11BAMA0
0160 O/U
-13
3:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
3:45pm
-
DUKE
NCST0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
STETSON
KENSAW0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ILLST
SILL0
0139 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
MRSHL0
0147 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
10MIZZOU0
0149.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
WOFF
ETNST0
0136 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
FAU
TXSA0
0148.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY0
0146.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
UAB
LATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
CHARLO
ODU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
UNF
LIB0
0135 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
IONA0
0129 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
TNST0
0148 O/U
+7
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0125 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-19.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNTECH0
0139.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
5NOVA
19CREIGH0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm FOX
-
SIUE
JAXST0
0140 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
ROBERT0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
USM0
0125 O/U
+9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON0
0138.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
YOUNG0
0151 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
25RUT0
0137 O/U
-8
5:00pm BTN
-
MCNSE
NWST0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
WISGB0
0140 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP3
-
SDAKST
ORAL0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0142.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0134 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
MVSU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:30pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
MOST0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0132.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0155.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
SEMO
PEAY0
0138 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0139.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
CARK
SAMHOU0
0151.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
9UVA0
0128.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
BELLAR
NALAB0
0139 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
UOP
LOYMRY0
0129.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CALSD
CSBAK0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WAGNER
FDU0
0142 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
CLEVST0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
NORL
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
UCLA
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm PACN
-
DENVER
WILL0
0152 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
UMKC0
0129.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0135 O/U
-1
8:00pm CBSSN
-
PROV
DEPAUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
DIXIE
UTVALL0
0148 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
20USC
WASHST0
0134 O/U
+8
8:00pm ESPU
-
TNMART
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTEP0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm PACN
-
COLO
CAL0
0134.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm ESPU
-
UNLV
BOISE0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm FS1
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0134 O/U
+6
11:59pm
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0126 O/U
-1
11:59pm ESPU
-
TEMPLE
ECU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
WMMARY
NCWILM0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
DAYTON0
0
PPD
-
7TXTECH
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD
-
OHIO
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
GAST
GASOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
PPD
-
NEVADA
SJST0
0
PPD
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
BALLST
EMICH0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
RI
DAVID0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
USD
BYU0
0
-
CHIST
TARL0
0
-
PORTST
NAU0
0
-
HOW
DELST0
0
-
APPST
CSTCAR0
0
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0