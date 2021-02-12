Butler to take momentum on road vs. Georgetown
Butler will try to build upon some new-found momentum when it meets Georgetown in a Big East Conference game Saturday afternoon at Washington D.C.
The Bulldogs (7-10, 6-8 Big East) have recorded two straight victories, including a 76-73 overtime win over St. John's on Tuesday. Bryce Nze collected 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Thompson had 17 points and 10 assists.
Butler had to overcome a 16-point deficit to force overtime.
"I'm really proud of our group for staying with it," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "We had a really good energy and spirit. There were times when we held each other accountable but being encouraging at the same time."
Five Butler players average in double figures this season, but none above Thompson's 11.6 points per game. The Bulldogs, who are just 1-6 on the road, have been outscored by a combined 76 points by opponents in the first half of games this season.
Butler handed the Hoyas a 63-55 defeat in Indianapolis on Jan. 6. The Bulldogs have won three of the last four meetings but are 8-9 against Georgetown all time. Butler, however, has won the last five meetings in Washington D.C.
Georgetown (5-10, 3-7) is trying to stay out of the bottom of the conference standings, but has lost two straight games. The Hoyas are coming off a 63-48 setback to No. 19 Creighton at home on Tuesday.
The interior offense was hardly a factor for the Hoyas in the loss, which had to irritate former Georgetown big man and current head coach Patrick Ewing.
"I thought we played selfish," Ewing said. "To a man, everyone was selfish. We're the team that wants to play inside out. (Creighton) had 38 paint points; we had 12. ... We turned the ball over 24 times and they had 19 points off our turnovers."
Ewing seemed satisfied with how his team played defensively, but the Hoyas couldn't get any consistency on offense. They'll need some production, though, against one of the conference's better defensive teams in Butler.
Jahvon Blair's 17.0 points per game leads the Hoyas this season. Forward Jamorko Pickett averages 12.2 points and a team high 8.6 rebounds a game.
The Hoyas are 4-5 at home this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Butler 7-10
|63.8 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Georgetown 5-10
|71.1 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilmoth
|16
|14.9
|2.1
|2.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|37.5
|57.1
|1
|1.6
|A. Thompson
|12
|33.8
|11.6
|2.8
|4.3
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|53.9
|25.0
|52.8
|0.4
|2.3
|M. Tate
|17
|24.9
|7.4
|2.8
|2.2
|0.90
|0.20
|1.4
|36.2
|29.7
|71.0
|0.3
|2.5
|B. Nze
|17
|31.6
|11.1
|8.0
|2.0
|0.60
|0.50
|2.1
|48.0
|42.9
|46.5
|2.3
|5.7
|J. Mulloy
|12
|5.5
|0.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|B. Hodges
|4
|34.5
|11.3
|9.0
|3.5
|0.80
|1.30
|1.8
|38.1
|36.4
|56.3
|2.8
|6.3
|M. Hastings
|8
|9.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|7.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|1.3
|C. Harris
|16
|27
|10.7
|2.1
|2.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|40.0
|41.4
|81.3
|0.4
|1.8
|B. Golden
|16
|27.1
|8.9
|4.4
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.5
|39.9
|19.4
|73.0
|1.9
|2.6
|C. David
|4
|6.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Coles
|6
|17.7
|6.3
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|63.6
|28.6
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|J. Bolden
|17
|33.4
|11.5
|3.8
|0.9
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|35.7
|36.2
|67.9
|0.5
|3.4
|Total
|17
|0.0
|63.8
|35.6
|12.3
|4.90
|2.20
|11.2
|41.7
|33.8
|61.6
|9.1
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilson
|7
|3.9
|0.4
|1.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|0.7
|Q. Wahab
|15
|27.1
|11.7
|7.8
|0.1
|0.50
|1.90
|1.8
|56.7
|0.0
|71.1
|2.6
|5.2
|J. Sibley
|12
|6.1
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|43.8
|33.3
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Pickett
|15
|34.6
|12.2
|8.6
|1.8
|0.90
|0.50
|2.4
|39.6
|35.6
|76.7
|1.4
|7.2
|T. Ighoefe
|13
|9.2
|2.8
|3.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.8
|48.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|2.3
|C. Holloway
|5
|3.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Harris
|6
|22.7
|4.0
|3.0
|4.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.8
|25.0
|36.4
|75.0
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Harris
|15
|26.3
|6.5
|2.7
|2.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.3
|33.0
|28.9
|90.0
|0.3
|2.3
|K. Clark
|7
|4.7
|0.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.3
|D. Carey
|15
|28.1
|8.7
|3.3
|1.9
|0.80
|0.00
|1.9
|47.1
|41.0
|87.5
|0.9
|2.5
|J. Blair
|15
|37.5
|17.0
|4.3
|4.3
|0.80
|0.10
|2.4
|38.4
|33.8
|84.3
|0.8
|3.5
|C. Bile
|14
|19.4
|8.6
|4.6
|0.9
|0.80
|0.40
|1.9
|40.2
|32.6
|63.2
|1.8
|2.8
|T. Berger
|9
|4.7
|1.7
|0.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|55.6
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|15
|0.0
|71.1
|44.7
|13.9
|5.30
|3.90
|15.5
|42.0
|34.9
|74.0
|11.9
|29.5
