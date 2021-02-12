No. 22 Loyola Chicago looks to ride win streak vs. Drake
Playing as a ranked regular-season team for the first time in 36 years and riding its longest winning streak in three seasons, Loyola Chicago's main focus this weekend will be to keep Drake from supplanting it atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
The No. 22 Ramblers look for an 11th straight victory when they open a back-to-back set in Des Moines, Iowa, against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
The last time Loyola (17-3, 12-1 MVC) won at least 11 in a row, it surprisingly reached the Final Four in 2018. The Ramblers won the MVC that season, and currently sit atop the league with Drake (19-1, 10-1 in MVC) in second place. However, should Loyola drop both games in Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday, the Bulldogs would take over the conference lead.
Still, this is a confident Ramblers squad that's won six consecutive road contests. Not to mention, is shooting 52.1 percent overall, and holding opponents to an average of 51.3 points and 38.2-percent shooting during a 10-game winning streak that dates to its 58-48 win at Indiana State on Jan. 11.
"We're all focused about the bigger picture, which is winning," Ramblers guard Keith Clemons told the Loyola Phoenix. "We trust and know coach (Porter Moser) is going to put us in the best situations for us to win.
"It's just going out there and just producing."
Loyola, which earned its last regular-season ranking in March 1985, has won six of the last seven meetings with Drake. However, that defeat came 65-62 in its most recent trip to Des Moines in January 2020.
Ramblers star forward Cameron Krutwig (15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds) has averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 boards in the last four games.
The Bulldogs sat 18-0 and ranked 25th in the country before shooting a season-low 36.5 percent during a 74-57 loss at Valparaiso on Sunday. However, Drake bounced back behind 18 points each from Tremell Murphy and Joseph Yesufu and a 47.6-percent team-shooting effort in Wednesday's 80-59 home win over Northern Iowa.
"We knew we were going to have to play well to come away with a win," coach Darian DeVries told Drake's official website. "It was a critical game for us to come back and get a win, especially with Loyola coming in this weekend.
"We needed to get our heads back up."
The Bulldogs came through Wednesday despite eight points from leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill (14.1 points), who exited with just over eight minutes remaining in the game due to an injury. Drake announced Friday that Hemphill had surgical procedure Thursday to repair a fractured left foot and would miss four weeks.
Murphy has averaged 14.2 points over a six-game stretch and totaled 48 points in the Bulldogs' last two contests at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|17:43
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|17:45
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|17:53
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Braden Norris turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)
|18:18
|+ 2
|Roman Penn makes two point floating jump shot
|18:44
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|18:55
|Darnell Brodie blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup
|18:57
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|19:15
|Lucas Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Roman Penn steals)
|19:15
|+ 2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Roman Penn assists)
|19:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|4
|Field Goals
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|0
|3
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
|1
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fouls
|0
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 Loyola-Chicago 17-3
|74.0 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Drake 19-1
|81.4 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Norris
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Uguak
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Krutwig
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Clemons
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Norris
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Uguak
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Krutwig
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Clemons
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Agunanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wojcik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hutson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hebb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brodie
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Penn
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Sturtz
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brodie
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Penn
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Sturtz
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kwiecinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dahlke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yesufu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI0
2
1st 19:18 ESP+
-
KSTATE
23OKLAST4
3
1st 17:12 ESPU
-
WAKE
17FSU0
0
1st 20:00
-
CIT
CHATT0
0
1st 19:38 ESP+
-
IND
4OHIOST6
5
1st 17:02 ESPN
-
22LOYCHI
DRAKE2
4
1st 17:53 ESP2
-
UCONN
XAVIER0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm FOX
-
NEAST
TOWSON0
0134 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
SAMFORD
VMI0
0157 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
UK0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm CBS
-
12OKLA
14WVU0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
CHARLS0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
CAN
QUINN0
0142.5 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUTLER
GTOWN0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm CBSSN
-
EWASH
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
BU
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
13TEXAS0
0142 O/U
-12
2:00pm LHN
-
16TENN
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESPN
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
HARTFD0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
NORFLK
MORGAN0
0149.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0144 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
OREG
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP2
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0129.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
NCGRN
MERCER0
0143 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
KENTST0
0136.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP3
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD0
0148.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO0
0155.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm ESP3
-
WCAR
FURMAN0
0147.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESP+
-
15IOWA
MICHST0
0152.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
TXARL
TEXST0
0126.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
AF0
0125 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
MASLOW
ALBANY0
0142.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
KANSAS
IOWAST0
0146.5 O/U
+11.5
3:00pm ABC
-
SACST
CALBPTST0
0144 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0
3:00pm
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0148 O/U
-15.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
UGA
11BAMA0
0160 O/U
-13
3:30pm SECN
-
SDAK
NDAK0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
3:30pm
-
STLOU
FORD0
0127.5 O/U
+17
3:30pm CBSSN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
3:45pm
-
COLG
ARMY0
0146.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
MTSU
MRSHL0
0147 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
10MIZZOU0
0149.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP2
-
ILLST
SILL0
0139 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
CHARLO
ODU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
ETNST0
0136 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
FAU
TXSA0
0148.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
DUKE
NCST0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
LATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
STETSON
KENSAW0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
JAXST0
0140 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
ORAL0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
NTEXAS
USM0
0125 O/U
+9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0142.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
5NOVA
19CREIGH0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm FOX
-
NKY
WISGB0
0140 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON0
0138.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
25RUT0
0137 O/U
-8
5:00pm BTN
-
EILL
TNTECH0
0139.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
EKY
TNST0
0148 O/U
+7
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-19.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
NWST0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
YOUNG0
0151 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
ROBERT0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MANH
IONA0
0129 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0125 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIB0
0135 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0134 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
MVSU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:30pm
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0132.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0155.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0139.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
PEAY0
0137.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
9UVA0
0128.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
RICE
WKY0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
MOST0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
CARK
SAMHOU0
0151.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
DTROIT
CLEVST0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
NALAB0
0139 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
UOP
LOYMRY0
0129.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WAGNER
FDU0
0142 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CALSD
CSBAK0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NORL
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
UCLA
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm PACN
-
NEBOM
UMKC0
0129.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
20USC
WASHST0
0134 O/U
+8
8:00pm ESPU
-
PROV
DEPAUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
DIXIE
UTVALL0
0148 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0135 O/U
-1
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
WILL0
0152 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
UTEP0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
BOISE0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0134.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAH
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm PACN
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0134 O/U
+6
11:59pm
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0126 O/U
-1
11:59pm ESPU
-
TEMPLE
ECU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
WMMARY
NCWILM0
0
PPD
-
7TXTECH
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD
-
OHIO
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
DAYTON0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
GAST
GASOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST0
0
PPD
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
PPD
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
BALLST
EMICH0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
GMASON0
0
PPD
-
RI
DAVID0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
USD
BYU0
0
-
CHIST
TARL0
0
-
PORTST
NAU0
0
-
HOW
DELST0
0
-
APPST
CSTCAR0
0
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0