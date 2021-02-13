Penn State looks to keep Nebraska reeling
Rest and preparation time will certainly be a heavy advantage for Penn State heading into its Big Ten home contest against Nebraska on Sunday in State College, Pa.
While Penn State will have had five days to recuperate following a 60-58 loss at Michigan State last Tuesday, Nebraska will have roughly 40 hours to recover following a 77-72 overtime loss at home to No. 6 Illinois on Friday.
It will be the third game in a five-day stretch for Nebraska, which also hosted No. 21 Wisconsin on Wednesday, losing 61-48.
Nebraska (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten) is the only winless team in Big Ten play.
"You know, this has been an incredibly difficult stretch for everybody involved," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "For those guys to go out there sore, beat up, on this losing streak and find a way to continue to muster up the energy to go and compete the way we are, I give our guys all the credit in the world for that."
The Cornhuskers are led in scoring by Teddy Allen (16.7 ppg), Dalano Banton (11.1 ppg) and Trey McGowens (11.1 ppg).
On the other side, Penn State (7-9, 4-8) comes in with a record that's not indicative of how competitive the Nittany Lions have been.
As of Saturday, Penn State was No. 31 in the NET rankings despite its losing record and has wins this year over Virginia Tech on the road, and at home against ranked foes Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Penn State held a four-point lead with 3:16 left against Michigan State before ultimately falling short.
"I give our guys a lot of credit," Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. "They fought really hard. They're devastated right now. We got to bounce back. We have a lot of games to play in this league. We're right there. We have to try to get the next one on the road and we're putting ourselves in situations to win on the road. We are coming up one play short."
Before focusing on the next road game, Penn State will try and take care of business once again at home, where it is 6-2 this season.
Penn State is led in scoring by Myreon Jones (14.8 ppg), Izaiah Brockington (13.9 ppg) and Seth Lundy (11.0 ppg).
This will be the only meeting of the season between the teams barring a matchup in the Big Ten tournament.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Nebraska 4-12
|71.1 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Penn State 7-9
|73.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|7
|4.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|27.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|K. Webster
|16
|20.6
|6.6
|1.6
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|37.6
|33.3
|63.2
|0.1
|1.4
|D. Walker
|5
|20.8
|4.8
|5.0
|1.6
|1.20
|1.20
|1.8
|52.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|3.4
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|16
|21
|3.4
|2.7
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|32.8
|22.9
|71.4
|0.5
|2.2
|S. Stevenson
|16
|15
|5.7
|2.5
|0.8
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|45.3
|11.1
|70.5
|0.6
|1.9
|B. Porter
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Piatkowski
|4
|2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Y. Ouedraogo
|15
|18
|4.2
|4.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.6
|45.1
|0.0
|41.5
|2.3
|2.4
|T. McGowens
|16
|29.2
|11.1
|4.3
|1.9
|1.40
|0.10
|2.1
|37.7
|37.5
|64.0
|0.8
|3.6
|L. Mayen
|16
|24.6
|8.9
|4.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.60
|1.4
|39.4
|33.3
|73.7
|1.1
|3.8
|T. Lakes
|6
|13
|3.3
|2.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|46.7
|46.2
|0.0
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Banton
|16
|30.4
|11.1
|6.8
|4.6
|1.10
|1.10
|2.5
|40.5
|22.4
|64.8
|1.3
|5.5
|E. Andre
|9
|7
|2.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.00
|0.40
|0.4
|70.0
|0.0
|71.4
|0.2
|1.4
|T. Allen
|15
|27.5
|16.7
|4.9
|1.3
|1.60
|0.10
|2.5
|42.3
|35.3
|69.2
|1.7
|3.3
|Total
|16
|0.0
|71.1
|41.5
|12.8
|7.50
|3.50
|13.6
|40.6
|31.1
|63.4
|10.8
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|16
|30.2
|5.5
|3.9
|3.5
|1.70
|0.00
|1.9
|38.2
|36.6
|60.0
|0.8
|3.1
|A. Tsimbila
|11
|4.6
|0.9
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|S. Sessoms
|15
|22.5
|9.4
|1.7
|2.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.9
|43.5
|39.0
|61.1
|0.4
|1.3
|T. Nussbaum
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloskey
|5
|3.2
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.4
|S. Lundy
|16
|26.2
|11.0
|4.2
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|1.3
|37.1
|29.4
|84.6
|1.1
|3.1
|P. Kelly
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|16
|30.4
|14.8
|2.8
|1.9
|1.40
|0.10
|1.4
|41.2
|40.0
|78.3
|0.8
|1.9
|D. Johnson
|5
|1.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Harrar
|16
|25
|9.2
|8.8
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|60.2
|0.0
|68.1
|3.7
|5.1
|D. Gordon
|4
|3.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Dread
|14
|22.1
|6.9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|36.0
|33.8
|88.9
|0.5
|1.8
|C. Dorsey
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|T. Buttrick
|16
|13.4
|2.4
|3.2
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|37.8
|29.2
|80.0
|0.9
|2.3
|I. Brockington
|16
|30.9
|13.9
|4.7
|1.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.5
|43.1
|33.3
|79.6
|1.2
|3.5
|Total
|16
|0.0
|73.2
|39.4
|12.6
|7.80
|2.50
|11.7
|41.7
|34.2
|73.6
|12.5
|23.5
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
CHARLS0
0130 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
3MICH
21WISC0
0134.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm CBS
-
NEAST
TOWSON0
0134.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
UCF
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
UMASS0
0
2:00pm NBCS
-
TULANE
SFLA0
0127 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
NORFLK
MORGAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEB
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm BTN
-
22LOYCHI
DRAKE0
0134 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SACST
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
MARQET
SETON0
0141 O/U
-7
3:00pm FS1
-
SDAK
NDAK0
0143 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm
-
INDST
EVAN0
0124.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
ILLST
SILL0
0139.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH0
0142 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
BRAD
MOST0
0133 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
SDAKST
ORAL0
0164 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0123.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP3
-
LAFAY
LOYMD0
0144 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
HOLY
BU0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY0
0149 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
STMYMD
RICH0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
ND0
0140.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
OREGST
ARIZST0
0143.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
VALPO
NIOWA0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
DEL0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
8HOU0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
NCWILM0
0
PPD
-
WICHST
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SCST
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
HOW
DELST0
0