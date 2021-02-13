Streaking Cincinnati prepares to host confident UCF
After a strong defensive performance at home on Friday, the UCF Knights will look to continue to play well with their backs to the hoop when they face the host Cincinnati Bearcats for the second time this season on Sunday.
The Knights won the first American Athletic Conference meeting between the schools, 75-70, in Orlando on Dec. 22.
If Friday's win over Tulane is any indication of how the Knights (6-10, 4-9 AAC) will come out against the Bearcats (6-7, 4-4), then hosts can expect a tough time scoring.
UCF shut down the Green Wave's offense in a 53-49 win, holding the visitors to just 31.6 percent field-goal shooting (18 of 57) after trailing 30-29 at halftime.
In winning for the second time in three outings, coach Johnny Dawkins' squad outscored Tulane 24-19 in the second half and allowed the New Orleans school only six baskets on 27 attempts.
Tulane strung together a 10-0 second-half run six minutes in, but UCF matched it later and clamped down on the Green Wave by forcing them to miss their final seven shot attempts and nine of their last 10 overall to earn the victory.
"Our defense was really good in the second half," Dawkins said. "It was solid, and we've really been preaching that.
"The last three games we've been holding opponents down, and that's UCF basketball. We've been defending like we want to, and everyone gave great effort tonight."
Darin Green Jr. led with 18 points on 6-for-10 long-range shooting.
"It's all mental -- you have to want it on defense," Green added. "We came down and locked in and stopped them."
After Thursday's game at Memphis was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Tigers' program, Cincinnati beat Temple 71-69 on Friday as Jeremiah Davenport collected 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Bearcats improved to 2-0 against Temple despite the Owls tallying 43 points in the second half.
Davenport said the team's balance was key in the win.
"That's what coach preaches about -- togetherness," Davenport said. "None of our guys are selfish. We play for each other. That's what we did tonight."
David DeJulius was named to the AAC's Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists and helping the Bearcats go 2-0 after they returned from a 25-day layoff from COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UCF 6-10
|65.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Cincinnati 6-7
|68.8 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Walker
|16
|24.9
|5.9
|4.4
|0.8
|1.10
|1.50
|1.6
|40.0
|18.2
|62.5
|1.5
|2.9
|J. Reynolds
|13
|13.4
|5.2
|3.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|1.6
|50.0
|0.0
|72.7
|1.4
|1.8
|D. Perry
|12
|29.9
|14.2
|3.0
|2.9
|1.00
|0.20
|2.5
|40.0
|38.6
|83.3
|0.5
|2.5
|S. Mobley
|16
|20.7
|3.2
|2.2
|1.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.8
|36.2
|30.0
|68.8
|0.9
|1.3
|B. Mahan
|15
|33.9
|13.7
|5.2
|2.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|45.6
|44.1
|87.2
|1
|4.2
|T. Johnson Jr.
|1
|15
|8.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|16
|32.4
|11.8
|2.8
|0.9
|0.90
|0.30
|1.1
|41.7
|37.9
|76.5
|0.6
|2.3
|D. Fuller Jr.
|16
|28
|7.4
|4.6
|2.3
|1.20
|0.10
|2.7
|42.3
|23.1
|66.0
|0.9
|3.6
|A. Diggs
|9
|8.9
|1.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.8
|I. Adams
|15
|23.7
|8.3
|4.3
|1.0
|1.40
|0.10
|2.3
|42.6
|21.2
|52.6
|1.5
|2.8
|Total
|16
|0.0
|65.1
|37.9
|11.1
|6.60
|2.80
|15.6
|41.9
|35.0
|71.9
|10.1
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|13
|26
|14.8
|4.0
|1.6
|1.20
|0.70
|2.0
|42.1
|31.7
|66.2
|1.5
|2.5
|C. Vogt
|13
|20.5
|5.6
|3.8
|1.4
|0.10
|1.20
|1.4
|55.6
|0.0
|37.1
|1.8
|2.1
|M. Saunders Jr.
|13
|10.9
|1.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|21.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.7
|S. Martin
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Madsen
|5
|13.6
|3.8
|2.0
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|42.9
|22.2
|62.5
|0.2
|1.8
|G. Madsen
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|R. Ivanauskas
|7
|21.4
|6.3
|5.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|47.4
|23.5
|66.7
|0.6
|4.4
|Z. Harvey
|11
|16.7
|7.0
|1.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|50.9
|47.8
|63.2
|0.4
|0.8
|T. Eason
|13
|19
|7.2
|5.6
|1.4
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|47.5
|23.5
|61.9
|2.2
|3.4
|M. Diarra
|7
|9.1
|1.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.1
|D. DeJulius
|13
|31.5
|10.2
|5.2
|4.9
|0.90
|0.10
|2.2
|36.6
|21.0
|82.8
|0.3
|4.8
|J. Davenport
|13
|25.5
|10.2
|4.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|45.4
|34.4
|65.0
|1.3
|3.5
|R. Banks
|3
|6.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Adams-Woods
|13
|27.8
|7.6
|2.0
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|1.0
|36.0
|30.8
|85.2
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|68.8
|40.7
|15.1
|6.70
|3.60
|15.0
|42.6
|28.7
|65.9
|10.6
|25.6
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
CHARLS0
0130 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
3MICH
21WISC0
0134.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm CBS
-
NEAST
TOWSON0
0134.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
UCF
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
HARTFD0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
UMASS0
0
2:00pm NBCS
-
TULANE
SFLA0
0127 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
NORFLK
MORGAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEB
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm BTN
-
22LOYCHI
DRAKE0
0134 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SACST
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
MARQET
SETON0
0141 O/U
-7
3:00pm FS1
-
SDAK
NDAK0
0143 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm
-
INDST
EVAN0
0124.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
ILLST
SILL0
0139.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH0
0142 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
BRAD
MOST0
0133 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
SDAKST
ORAL0
0164 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0123.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP3
-
LAFAY
LOYMD0
0144 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
HOLY
BU0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY0
0149 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
STMYMD
RICH0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
ND0
0140.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
OREGST
ARIZST0
0143.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
VALPO
NIOWA0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
DEL0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
8HOU0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
NCWILM0
0
PPD
-
WICHST
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SCST
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
HOW
DELST0
0