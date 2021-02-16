Minnesota hopes to cure road woes at Indiana
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Indiana Hoosiers may not be entirely comfortable with the surroundings when they hook up on Wednesday night for a Big Ten game in Bloomington, Ind.
The reason that's the case is that Minnesota has been awful on the road, while Indiana hasn't been good at home.
The Golden Gophers (13-8, 6-8 Big Ten) enter the contest 0-7 this season away from their Williams Arena home, the latest setback on the road being a 72-59 loss at Maryland on Sunday that prevented Minnesota from winning three games in a row.
Of those seven road losses, six of them have been by double-digits.
If there was a silver lining for Minnesota against Maryland, it was the play of freshman Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and sophomores Isaiah Ihnen and Tre Williams, who combined for 36 points to help compensate for a group of veterans who struggled or were hobbled by injuries.
The most notable of those injuries is to center Liam Robbins, who has been limited by an ankle injury, and guard Both Gach, who has been bothered by a foot injury.
"Injuries happen and not making shots happen," Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino said. "Everybody has to be ready to go. Those guys stepped up and made some really big plays. We didn't win, but hopefully that can build some confidence for those young guys."
Playing at Indiana might give Minnesota some hopes of curing its road woes, given the Hoosiers are just 5-4 at home this season.
Indiana (11-9, 6-7 Big Ten) is coming off a 78-59 loss at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers fall behind 21-6 to start.
Slow starts are a problem Indiana coach Archie Miller is fully aware of, considering Indiana fell behind 21-7 at Northwestern in its previous game before the Ohio State loss.
"We definitely have a major starting problem," Miller said. "We have been down big here recently in our starts. It's been hard. Our offense at the start of games has had problems keeping pace. Our starts are hurting us. I think a lot of it has to do with the easy baskets we are not converting."
The winner of the game should get a boost for its NCAA Tournament resume.
As of Monday, Indiana was No. 51 in the NET rankings, while Minnesota was No. 53.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|19
|13.7
|3.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|40.6
|36.1
|33.3
|0.4
|1.5
|L. Robbins
|21
|25
|12.6
|7.1
|1.0
|0.70
|2.60
|1.6
|44.9
|34.0
|69.6
|2.6
|4.5
|J. Omersa
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|2.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|6
|3
|1.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|21
|17.6
|6.1
|1.1
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|34.9
|27.8
|83.9
|0.1
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|21
|30.8
|9.2
|2.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|31.6
|24.5
|86.0
|1.1
|1.8
|B. Johnson
|20
|25.3
|8.7
|6.4
|0.8
|0.80
|0.70
|0.7
|46.8
|31.7
|73.8
|2.1
|4.3
|I. Ihnen
|21
|13.6
|2.4
|3.2
|0.5
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|29.8
|20.0
|66.7
|1
|2.2
|B. Gach
|21
|24.2
|7.8
|4.2
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|1.7
|40.3
|27.9
|82.6
|0.6
|3.7
|S. Freeman
|10
|3.6
|1.0
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.5
|E. Curry
|21
|13
|3.7
|2.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|48.3
|30.8
|68.2
|0.7
|1.4
|H. Conroy
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Carr
|21
|35.2
|19.4
|4.0
|5.2
|1.10
|0.10
|2.2
|41.4
|32.8
|78.6
|0.7
|3.3
|Total
|21
|0.0
|75.0
|40.8
|14.7
|6.10
|4.70
|10.8
|40.3
|29.4
|75.4
|11.7
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Thompson
|20
|29
|9.9
|6.5
|1.5
|0.90
|1.40
|1.2
|53.1
|25.0
|61.5
|2.2
|4.3
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Phinisee
|20
|25.7
|7.3
|1.9
|2.6
|0.80
|0.50
|1.1
|37.0
|31.3
|63.2
|0.2
|1.8
|A. Leal
|15
|13.8
|1.9
|1.7
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|37.5
|36.4
|60.0
|0.4
|1.3
|K. Lander
|20
|9.3
|2.1
|0.7
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|23.5
|29.7
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Jackson-Davis
|20
|34.4
|19.6
|9.4
|1.4
|0.60
|1.60
|2.4
|53.0
|0.0
|65.7
|3
|6.4
|J. Hunter
|18
|17.6
|5.6
|2.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|41.8
|38.8
|40.0
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Geronimo
|15
|7.7
|2.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|28.6
|8.3
|0.5
|1.3
|T. Galloway
|18
|20.9
|4.1
|1.8
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|44.8
|20.0
|81.8
|0.5
|1.3
|A. Franklin
|18
|30.6
|12.2
|4.3
|2.1
|1.40
|0.30
|2.4
|43.4
|42.9
|76.0
|0.5
|3.8
|A. Durham
|19
|33.1
|11.2
|3.4
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|37.1
|36.0
|75.3
|0.4
|3
|N. Childress
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Bybee
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|72.2
|38.6
|14.4
|5.70
|4.20
|12.1
|44.3
|34.5
|65.9
|9.0
|26.5
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
IONA
QUINN0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
PITT0
0141 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SACHRT
CCTST0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
BU
HOLY0
0143 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
INDST0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
MARQET
BUTLER0
0129.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
SFLA
UCF0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
NEAST
UNC0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
CHATT0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UK
VANDY0
0142 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0158 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
VMI0
0145 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
ETNST0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
VCU0
0142 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NEB
MD0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
DRAKE
NIOWA0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
22LOYCHI0
0127.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
23KANSAS
KSTATE0
0135.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX0
0138.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR0
0
8:00pm
-
ARIZST
17USC0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP2
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0139 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm FS1
-
DUKE
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
MINN
IND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
19TENN0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0138 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOST
SILL0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
9:15pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0
PPD
-
BC
GATECH0
0
PPD
-
ALCORN
ARKPB0
0
PPD
-
STHRN
MVSU0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
GMASON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
DUQ
DAVID0
0
PPD
-
CLEM
ND0
0
PPD
-
UIW
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
ECU
6HOU0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
SMU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NWST
NICHST0
0
PPD
-
HOW
NORFLK0
0
ESP+