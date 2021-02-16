No. 11 Iowa looks to extend winning streak at No. 21 Wisconsin
Iowa drilled 13 3-pointers while playing stout defense in Saturday's 30-point rout of Michigan State. It was a combination that paid dividends nearly everywhere on the floor.
"When you're making 3s and you're getting stops, it opens driving lanes," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. "It opens post feeds. It opens opportunities to get to the free-throw line. It changes everything. I think it really changed how our team performed offensively throughout the game."
Iowa (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) will aim to repeat that formula when it visits No. 21 Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) on Thursday. The No. 11 Hawkeyes are seeking their third victory in a row.
The Hawkeyes continue to adjust to a lower-leg injury to CJ Frederick that has kept the sophomore out of the lineup for much of February. Frederick's absence means McCaffery must do some lineup shifting, and at Michigan State, that allowed the coach's son, Connor, to enjoy an increased offensive workload as he moved from power forward to shooting guard.
After missing his first two attempts from deep, McCaffery hit four straight 3-pointers to set a career high en route to scoring 16 points.
That provided an effective complement for Jordan Wieskamp (21 points) and reserve Jack Nunge (18) as Connor McCaffery seized an opportunity.
"Most of the time, I shy away (from shooting) and try to do more distributing, but when (Fredrick) is out of the lineup, I know that I have to be more aggressive," he said. "And some games, that doesn't come naturally. But I wanted to make it a focus.
"People always tweet at me: 'You can't shoot. You can't score. You're worthless on offense.' Well, actually, I just don't shoot a lot. It's different when you shoot two or three shots than when you get to shoot eight or nine times."
Wisconsin is coming off a 67-59 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Sunday. The Badgers squandered a 12-point lead at halftime and still were ahead 57-54 with 4:01 to play before missing their final seven attempts from the field.
"Any loss really hurts," Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice said. "But this one, where we did lead for most of the game, definitely hurts."
Overall, the Badgers scored just six points and one field goal in the last 7:45. After shooting 53.8 percent in the first half, Wisconsin was 7-for-28 from the field after halftime while missing its last 11 3-point attempts.
"We got a bit stagnant in the second half," said the Badgers' Aleem Ford. "In the first half, we were getting stops and were able to push it and put them in tough positions defensively to where they made mistakes, and we were able to capitalize on them."
The Badgers' starting five combined for only 10 points on 2-for-16 shooting in the second half, struggles the team will hope to reverse for the looming stretch run.
Beginning Thursday and ending with the regular season finale at Iowa on March 7, the Badgers are set to play three of their final five games against ranked teams.
"We've still got a lot of opportunities in these last five games," Trice said. "We can't hang our heads for too long."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wieskamp
|21
|28.7
|15.4
|6.7
|1.4
|1.00
|0.20
|1.2
|50.2
|49.0
|70.4
|1.2
|5.4
|A. Ulis
|15
|5.9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|94.4
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Toussaint
|21
|12
|4.1
|1.0
|2.4
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|41.3
|22.2
|67.6
|0.2
|0.7
|T. Perkins
|16
|6.4
|1.7
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|45.5
|0.0
|58.3
|0.6
|0.8
|J. Ogundele
|5
|2.4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|0.4
|J. Nunge
|19
|17.4
|7.8
|5.9
|1.5
|0.40
|1.00
|1.0
|45.0
|29.5
|82.4
|2.4
|3.5
|K. Murray
|10
|2.4
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|K. Murray
|21
|16.4
|7.0
|4.8
|0.5
|1.00
|1.00
|0.7
|54.6
|36.4
|78.9
|1.8
|3
|P. McCaffery
|21
|14.5
|5.2
|2.9
|1.0
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|40.2
|30.0
|66.7
|1
|2
|C. McCaffery
|21
|22.7
|4.0
|3.0
|3.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|38.7
|33.3
|55.0
|0.6
|2.4
|N. Hobbs
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|21
|30.4
|24.5
|8.4
|1.8
|0.50
|1.60
|1.4
|56.2
|43.1
|70.3
|3
|5.5
|C. Fredrick
|17
|24.1
|8.2
|1.2
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|47.0
|49.1
|70.4
|0.2
|1
|J. Bohannon
|21
|28.6
|10.0
|3.2
|4.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.4
|39.4
|38.7
|89.7
|0.1
|3.1
|M. Baer
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Ash
|6
|2.7
|2.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|41.7
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|21
|0.0
|87.4
|43.1
|19.8
|5.80
|4.40
|9.4
|47.6
|39.6
|72.2
|12.3
|28.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|22
|24.9
|5.5
|4.3
|1.5
|1.10
|0.80
|1.0
|45.7
|33.3
|56.3
|0.8
|3.5
|D. Trice
|22
|32.7
|13.6
|3.6
|3.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.6
|41.4
|36.8
|78.8
|0
|3.5
|J. Taphorn
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Reuvers
|22
|22.3
|9.2
|3.5
|0.7
|0.30
|1.10
|1.1
|42.5
|29.2
|83.7
|1
|2.6
|M. Potter
|22
|21.5
|11.6
|5.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.50
|1.6
|49.7
|33.8
|81.4
|1.6
|4.2
|C. Higginbottom
|6
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hedstrom
|7
|1.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|C. Gilmore
|6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Ford
|22
|25.9
|9.3
|4.1
|1.0
|0.70
|0.60
|1.0
|42.1
|34.0
|78.6
|0.6
|3.5
|B. Davison
|22
|29.6
|8.6
|3.4
|2.2
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|31.6
|36.4
|84.0
|0.5
|3
|J. Davis
|9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Davis
|22
|23.5
|7.1
|4.3
|1.0
|0.90
|0.60
|1.1
|46.0
|40.0
|65.5
|1.3
|3
|S. Crowl
|10
|3.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|B. Carlson
|6
|10.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|54.5
|33.3
|87.5
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Anderson
|22
|15.1
|3.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|59.6
|60.0
|71.4
|0.3
|1.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|70.3
|37.1
|13.2
|5.90
|3.90
|9.2
|43.0
|35.8
|75.8
|7.9
|26.5
-
USCUP
PRESBY0
0133 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UVM
UMBC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESPU
-
SVIR
DAVID0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILLST
BRAD0
0133 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP3
-
6HOU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
CHARSO0
0131 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IOWA
21WISC0
0145 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
PSU0
0146 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm BTN
-
BYU
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
JAXST
BELMONT0
0150.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
PEAY0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UTAH
OREGST0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
EILL
MURYST0
0139 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NAU
WEBER0
0143 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
SACST
SUTAH0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT0
0146 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MARYCA
1GONZAG0
0141.5 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
USD
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN0
0135 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
TNTECH
TNST0
0140 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
EKY
TNMART0
0151.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
3MICH0
0136.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146 O/U
-8
9:05pm
-
25SDGST
FRESNO0
0130 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0137 O/U
-11.5
10:05pm
-
CAL
WASHST0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
10:30pm PACN
-
STNFRD
WASH0
0142 O/U
+9.5
11:00pm FS1
-
COLO
OREG0
0140.5 O/U
-3
11:00pm ESP2
-
12TEXAS
9OKLA0
0
PPD
-
15TXTECH
TCU0
0
PPD
-
8BAMA
TEXAM0
0
PPD SECN
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LSU
MISS0
0
PPD SECN
-
MEMP
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
12TEXAS
IOWAST0
0
PPD ESP+
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0
PPD ESPU
-
STBON
GMASON0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
NORFLK0
0
ESPU
-
IDST
MONST0
0