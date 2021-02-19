NC State vies to complete sweep of Wake Forest
North Carolina State has won three of its last 11 games, once against Wake Forest and twice on the road.
So maybe it's convenient that the next game for the Wolfpack comes on the road versus the Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Wolfpack (9-9, 5-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won only two of their last six games overall. That includes Wednesday's 74-73 escape at Pittsburgh.
"We needed a good win to make us feel better and obviously get a road win," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "I'm excited that we finished the way we did."
Wake Forest had made notable strides in recent weeks until tumbling 84-60 to Duke on Wednesday night at home.
So this will be the first outing for the Demon Deacons (6-10, 3-10) since coach Steve Forbes was ejected in the first half after drawing a pair of technical fouls. Perhaps in some way there was a statement made by the first-year coach.
"I am going to fight for my players," Forbes said. "I have a passion for them, and our university and our team, and that's not going to change today and it's not going to change tomorrow."
As a player, Isaiah Mucius said he appreciated Forbes' fire.
"You can tell his compassion and heart, he's not going to let anything bad go about our team, no matter what," Mucius said.
The Demon Deacons have hit at least seven 3-point shots in 10 games in a row. Forward Ody Oguama tied his season high with 14 points for Wake Forest.
NC State played without guard Thomas Allen (leg) in the game against Pittsburgh. Although he averages 7.4 points per game, he had led the Wolfpack in scoring in three of its previous nine games.
"He's going to need a lot of treatment," Keatts said. "I couldn't be able to tell you when he is going to play again."
On the plus side, guard Braxton Beverly overcame back and hip ailments -- and thus reduced practice time -- to post 12 points to match his highest point output in an ACC game this season.
The key for the Wolfpack could be getting regular backcourt production from freshmen Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore. Both players had season-high marks in assists (nine for Hayes, six for Moore) against the Panthers, while Hayes notched 11 points for his best scoring effort since the third game of the season.
"I'm just trying to build on this and stay consistent," Hayes said. "That's mainly what I've been trying to do. Everybody on the team just wanted me to get back to being more consistent and more confident."
NC State's 72-67 home victory against Wake Forest on Jan. 27 in many ways was a significant event. That's because Wolfpack scoring leader Devon Daniels racked up 20 points but exited in the second half with what became a season-ending knee injury.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|NC State 9-9
|73.5 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Wake Forest 6-10
|69.6 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Seabron
|17
|13.3
|3.8
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|45.6
|25.0
|52.6
|0.8
|1.6
|S. Moore
|18
|18.7
|6.9
|2.6
|1.7
|1.60
|0.30
|1.6
|45.0
|34.8
|47.1
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Hellems
|18
|29.7
|13.2
|5.1
|1.5
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|47.8
|40.8
|81.5
|1.5
|3.6
|C. Hayes
|16
|20.3
|6.4
|1.8
|3.4
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|38.8
|32.6
|68.4
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Graham
|3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Gibson
|13
|5.2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|14.3
|0.4
|0.5
|D. Funderburk
|14
|24.4
|12.2
|5.4
|0.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.4
|57.3
|12.5
|78.8
|2.4
|3
|M. Farthing
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|N. Farrar
|4
|4.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Dowuona
|5
|7.6
|0.6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|12.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|D. Daniels
|12
|33.1
|16.5
|5.1
|3.1
|1.70
|0.20
|2.6
|48.1
|34.5
|65.9
|1.1
|4
|B. Beverly
|17
|25
|6.4
|1.1
|2.5
|1.20
|0.10
|1.2
|43.2
|40.0
|52.4
|0.2
|0.9
|M. Bates
|17
|26.2
|9.6
|6.2
|0.5
|0.60
|2.90
|1.2
|63.9
|0.0
|67.6
|2.3
|3.9
|T. Allen
|17
|26.5
|7.4
|2.5
|1.6
|1.30
|0.10
|1.3
|36.4
|37.9
|78.9
|0.4
|2.1
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.5
|35.5
|13.2
|8.80
|4.30
|13.6
|47.2
|35.7
|68.8
|10.1
|22.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Williamson
|16
|34.2
|12.6
|2.4
|2.7
|1.40
|0.10
|2.3
|45.5
|36.5
|72.5
|0
|2.4
|I. Wilkins
|13
|13.2
|2.5
|2.1
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|36.7
|29.4
|71.4
|0.2
|1.9
|C. Whitt
|13
|21.7
|4.8
|2.2
|2.6
|0.50
|0.00
|3.1
|36.9
|36.4
|75.0
|0.2
|2
|E. Okpomo
|11
|10.5
|1.5
|1.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.80
|0.4
|55.6
|0.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1.3
|O. Oguama
|14
|22.8
|9.5
|5.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|51.6
|0.0
|71.2
|2.6
|3.2
|J. Neath
|16
|17.1
|4.2
|2.0
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|2.0
|37.1
|23.8
|94.1
|0.2
|1.8
|I. Mucius
|16
|25.4
|10.1
|5.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.9
|43.5
|33.9
|70.7
|1.8
|3.6
|I. Massoud
|16
|19.9
|8.5
|3.5
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|35.8
|36.4
|71.0
|0.8
|2.7
|M. Lester
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|16
|18.3
|5.7
|2.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.70
|0.6
|38.0
|32.7
|76.5
|0.6
|2
|T. Ingraham
|2
|12.5
|11.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|88.9
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|0
|I. DuBose
|5
|27.6
|13.4
|5.2
|3.6
|1.60
|0.20
|1.2
|46.8
|36.8
|61.5
|0.6
|4.6
|B. Buchanan
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Antonio
|15
|20
|7.4
|2.5
|0.9
|0.90
|0.10
|0.9
|43.2
|42.5
|90.9
|0.2
|2.3
|Q. Adams
|5
|4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.2
|Total
|16
|0.0
|69.6
|37.1
|12.0
|6.60
|2.40
|13.8
|42.9
|35.6
|73.3
|9.2
|24.6
-
GATECH
MIAMI0
0137 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
SIENA
NIAGARA0
0129 O/U
+4
12:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
IND0
0135 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPN
-
UCF
TULANE0
0128.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
NAVY
AMER0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
UK
19TENN0
0137 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm CBS
-
NH
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH0
0142 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
8BAMA0
0154 O/U
-14
1:00pm SECN
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0144.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
10NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm FOX
-
WOFF
WCAR0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
CIT0
0167 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0150 O/U
-12
1:00pm CBSSN
-
COLUM
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
BING
MAINE0
0
1:00pm
-
SACST
SUTAH0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ND
CUSE0
0149.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
15TXTECH
23KANSAS0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
USM
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
ELON
WMMARY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
NCST
WAKE0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0147.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP3
-
FURMAN
MERCER0
0147 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
20MIZZOU
SC0
0151 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
WEBER0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
GMASON
VCU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
BYU
LOYMRY0
0137 O/U
+8
3:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
IDAHO0
0138.5 O/U
+8
3:00pm
-
13WVU
12TEXAS0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ABC
-
HOLY
ARMY0
0144 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5ILL
MINN0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm FOX
-
UGA
FLA0
0154.5 O/U
-8
3:30pm SECN
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0150 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BING
NJTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0137 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
AUBURN
LSU0
0164 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
UAB0
0132 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
SALAB
APPST0
0135.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST0
0134 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
16FSU
PITT0
0146 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0139.5 O/U
+12.5
4:00pm
-
DUQ
RICH0
0140 O/U
-9
4:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0150.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
DTROIT0
0145 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
TNMART0
0132 O/U
+13
5:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
TCU0
0133 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
NCGRN0
0136 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
YOUNG0
0150 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FAIR0
0138 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
PEAY0
0143 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
STETSON0
0137 O/U
-5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
NKY0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
JAXST
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
MILW0
0154 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
5:00pm
-
PURDUE
NEB0
0136 O/U
+7
5:30pm BTN
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0142 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CARK
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
UNC0
0140 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
17USC0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm FOX
-
9OKLA
IOWAST0
0143.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
SEMO0
0149 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
NILL0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MISSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
-7
6:00pm SECN
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA0
0145 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSN0
0145 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
MNMTH
IONA0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
LIU0
0147.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm FS1
-
25SDGST
FRESNO0
0129.5 O/U
+14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
WISGB
ILLCHI0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
USD
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
OREGST0
0136 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
7UVA
DUKE0
0130 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPN
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
UMKC0
0127.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
MARIST
STPETE0
0119.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
CALSD0
0138.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SDAKST
NDAKST0
0143 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESP3
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
TARL
DIXIE0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0144 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UTAH
OREG0
0138 O/U
-9
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NMEXST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCSB0
0130.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CAL
WASH0
0140 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESPU
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
18VATECH
16FSU0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
DAVID
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
SFLA
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
TXSA
CHARLO0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
LALAF0
0
PPD
-
ABIL
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
NORL
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
24ARK
TEXAM0
0
PPD SECN
-
COLOST
NEVADA0
0
PPD FS1
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0
-
TEXST
ARKST0
0
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
ESP+
-
UIW
SFA0
0
-
UMASS
DUQ0
0
-
BELLAR
UNF0
0
ESP+
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA0
0
-
ETNST
SAMFORD0
0
ESP+