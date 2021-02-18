No. 19 Tennessee to tangle with Kentucky in SEC matchup
Tennessee looks to stay near the top of the SEC basketball standings when the 19th-ranked Volunteers host Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers recorded their third win in the past four games with Wednesday's 93-73 victory over South Carolina. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. led the way with 29 points, making 7 of 10 3-point shots.
Tennessee (15-5 overall, 8-5 in SEC) got 19 points from forward John Fulkerson and 16 from Jaden Springer in the win.
Bailey, a junior who transferred from Oregon, started the first eight games of the season before coming off the bench for every game until Wednesday. Back in as a starter, he had season highs in points, field goals made and attempted and assists with four.
"It felt great. It's always good to see some shots fall. My teammates were hyping me up. Coach (Rick Barnes) was telling me to shoot it. It always feels good to see some balls go in the hoop," Bailey said. "I've just been trying to stay resilient and stay focused on my work. My teammates have had my back through the whole thing. It's tough when you try to put the work in and don't see the results, but you have to keep pushing and keep fighting, and when you have a group of guys like I do, it makes it a lot easier."
The Vols have beaten the Wildcats once already this season, 82-71 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 6. Keon Johnson's 27 points led Tennessee that day, with Springer adding 23.
Springer, Bailey, Fulkerson and Johnson all average in double figures for the Volunteers. Tennessee is 12-2 at home this season and is outscoring opponents by an average of 11.6 points per game.
Kentucky (7-13, 6-7) has won back-to-back games after a four-game losing streak, but the Wildcats are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
Kentucky is coming off an 82-78 win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 18 points and tied his season high with four 3-pointers.
Jacob Toppin had a career-high 16 points, including four made free throws in the final 30 seconds of a close game.
Head coach John Calipari is seeing signs of his team coming together in what has been a vastly disappointing season considering Kentucky's tradition of basketball excellence.
"They're building their own confidence together. They're finally becoming a team. But there are points in the game where guys have got to do what they do," Calipari said. "And we're learning to be a better team. All I'm trying to tell you is, let's have individual players be at their best; let's have this team coming together."
Kentucky leads the overall series with Tennessee 156-75, but Tennessee has won the last two meetings and six of the last nine. Calipari is 17-13 in his coaching career against the Volunteers.
Kentucky is 0-5 against Top 25 opponents this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Ware
|19
|11.8
|2.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.60
|0.9
|44.4
|0.0
|60.9
|1.1
|1.8
|J. Toppin
|19
|16.1
|5.3
|3.6
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|47.5
|33.3
|77.8
|0.9
|2.7
|O. Sarr
|20
|24.4
|10.5
|5.5
|1.4
|0.50
|1.30
|2.2
|48.4
|47.4
|75.0
|2
|3.5
|Z. Payne
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Mintz
|20
|30
|10.3
|3.2
|2.6
|1.10
|0.20
|2.1
|36.8
|34.0
|66.7
|0.8
|2.4
|I. Jackson
|20
|20.7
|7.6
|6.9
|0.7
|0.70
|2.70
|1.5
|52.5
|0.0
|69.2
|2.2
|4.7
|C. Fletcher
|7
|7.6
|1.9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|54.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.4
|T. Clarke
|7
|31.1
|10.7
|3.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|3.0
|43.1
|22.7
|47.1
|0.9
|2.1
|B. Canada
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Brooks Jr.
|11
|24.8
|10.7
|6.3
|1.7
|0.80
|1.10
|1.9
|43.7
|22.7
|79.3
|2.5
|3.8
|B. Boston Jr.
|20
|30.3
|12.2
|5.0
|1.5
|1.40
|0.20
|1.4
|36.6
|29.3
|80.0
|1.7
|3.4
|D. Askew
|20
|30.2
|7.5
|2.8
|3.2
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|35.2
|28.6
|80.4
|0.4
|2.4
|D. Allen
|17
|15.4
|5.5
|1.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|38.8
|41.7
|66.7
|0.3
|1.4
|Total
|20
|0.0
|69.9
|41.8
|12.2
|6.40
|6.40
|14.7
|41.6
|32.6
|72.8
|12.4
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|20
|28.8
|9.1
|3.9
|3.3
|1.20
|0.10
|2.1
|39.4
|38.8
|82.9
|0.4
|3.5
|J. Springer
|18
|24.3
|12.4
|3.4
|2.9
|1.10
|0.40
|2.3
|51.4
|53.6
|77.6
|0.8
|2.6
|Y. Pons
|19
|27.6
|8.9
|4.9
|0.8
|0.60
|1.60
|1.0
|48.3
|26.8
|76.0
|1.5
|3.4
|U. Plavsic
|12
|3.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Pember
|8
|2.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|12.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|O. Nkamhoua
|18
|7.9
|2.8
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|54.8
|0.0
|44.4
|0.5
|0.9
|K. Johnson
|20
|22.9
|10.1
|3.0
|2.4
|1.00
|0.40
|2.4
|44.9
|28.1
|68.4
|0.6
|2.4
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|19
|26.9
|8.9
|6.0
|2.1
|1.40
|1.10
|1.1
|41.0
|34.2
|81.6
|1.9
|4.1
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Gaines
|13
|4.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.1
|28.6
|0.0
|55.6
|0.2
|0.6
|J. Fulkerson
|20
|27.2
|10.2
|5.8
|1.9
|0.60
|0.60
|1.4
|52.8
|0.0
|76.8
|1.8
|4.1
|V. Bailey Jr.
|20
|24
|10.6
|2.1
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.2
|34.1
|82.0
|0.6
|1.5
|E. Anosike
|19
|9.5
|2.0
|2.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|35.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.2
|1.1
|Total
|20
|0.0
|73.9
|39.1
|15.4
|7.30
|4.60
|12.0
|45.1
|34.8
|74.0
|10.6
|25.3
-
GATECH
MIAMI0
0137 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
SIENA
NIAGARA0
0129 O/U
+4
12:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
IND0
0135 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPN
-
UCF
TULANE0
0128.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
NAVY
AMER0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
UK
19TENN0
0137 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm CBS
-
NH
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH0
0142 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
8BAMA0
0154 O/U
-14
1:00pm SECN
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0144.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
10NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm FOX
-
WOFF
WCAR0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
CIT0
0167 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0150 O/U
-12
1:00pm CBSSN
-
COLUM
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
BING
MAINE0
0
1:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
ELON
WMMARY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
20MIZZOU
SC0
0151 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
15TXTECH
23KANSAS0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
NAU
WEBER0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0147.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP3
-
USM
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
WAKE0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
SACST
SUTAH0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
FURMAN
MERCER0
0147 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ND
CUSE0
0149.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
GMASON
VCU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
BYU
LOYMRY0
0137 O/U
+8
3:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
IDAHO0
0138.5 O/U
+8
3:00pm
-
13WVU
12TEXAS0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ABC
-
HOLY
ARMY0
0144 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5ILL
MINN0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm FOX
-
UGA
FLA0
0154.5 O/U
-8
3:30pm SECN
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0137 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0139.5 O/U
+12.5
4:00pm
-
TROY
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
LSU0
0164 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
UAB0
0132 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
16FSU
PITT0
0146 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
SALAB
APPST0
0135.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0150 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BING
NJTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST0
0134 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
DUQ
RICH0
0140 O/U
-9
4:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0154 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
YOUNG0
0150 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
TNMART0
0132 O/U
+13
5:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
TCU0
0133 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
DTROIT0
0145 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0150.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
NKY0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CAN
FAIR0
0138 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
PEAY0
0143 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
NCGRN0
0136 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
STETSON0
0137 O/U
-5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
5:00pm
-
PURDUE
NEB0
0136 O/U
+7
5:30pm BTN
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0142 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CARK
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
UNC0
0140 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
17USC0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm FOX
-
9OKLA
IOWAST0
0143.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
SEMO0
0149 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
NILL0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MISSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
-7
6:00pm SECN
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA0
0145 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0147.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSN0
0145 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
MNMTH
IONA0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm FS1
-
25SDGST
FRESNO0
0129.5 O/U
+14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
7UVA
DUKE0
0130 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPN
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UCRIV
CALSD0
0138.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
ILLCHI0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MARIST
STPETE0
0119.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP3
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST0
0136 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
USD
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP2
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
DENVER
UMKC0
0127.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
NDAKST0
0143 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESP3
-
TARL
DIXIE0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0144 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UTAH
OREG0
0138 O/U
-9
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NMEXST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCSB0
0130.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
WASH0
0140 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
18VATECH
16FSU0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
DAVID
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
SFLA
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD
-
TXSA
CHARLO0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NORL
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
ABIL
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
LALAF0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
24ARK
TEXAM0
0
PPD SECN
-
COLOST
NEVADA0
0
PPD FS1
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKST0
0
-
UIW
SFA0
0
-
UMASS
DUQ0
0
-
BELLAR
UNF0
0
ESP+
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA0
0
-
ETNST
SAMFORD0
0
ESP+