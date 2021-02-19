No. 1 Gonzaga looks to continue dominance over San Diego
Top-ranked Gonzaga is roaring toward an undefeated regular season and looks to take another step when it faces San Diego in West Coast Conference play on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash.
The Bulldogs (21-0, 12-0 WCC) tentatively have three games remaining after the WCC added home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount to next week's schedule.
Gonzaga doesn't figure to face any issues against the trio of teams, particularly after it annihilated Saint Mary's 87-65 on Thursday to post its 48th consecutive home victory.
The Bulldogs have won 25 straight overall games dating to last season and the last 18 triumphs have all been by double digits. Gonzaga also leads the nation by scoring 92.8 points per game.
"This is a team," Bulldogs coach Mark Few said after the victory over the Gaels. "They move it and share it. Our offensive numbers are reflecting that. It's something to behold if you ask me."
Gonzaga faces few issues with the Toreros (3-7, 2-4). The Zags have won the past 13 meetings, 24 of the past 25 and 46 of the past 49.
In this season's first meeting, the Bulldogs pummeled host San Diego 90-62 on Jan. 28. Drew Timme led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Against Saint Mary's, Corey Kispert was the game-high scorer with 20 points. Joel Ayayi also played well and made 4 of 5 3-pointers while scoring 16 points.
The four 3-pointers matched a career best for Ayayi, who was just 1-for-11 from 3-point range over the previous five games.
"I love that Joel was hunting his 3 a little bit more," Few said.
Ayayi ranks fourth on Gonzaga in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Kispert (19.2) and Timme (19.0) are the top two scorers and freshman star Jalen Suggs is third at 13.9.
San Diego returned from its third COVID-19 pause of the season to post a 71-60 road win over Santa Clara on Thursday.
The Toreros missed six games during the latest interruption, and the victory over the Broncos was their first game since the late-January setback against Gonzaga.
San Diego coach Sam Scholl was impressed with the performance, particularly because of the tests his club has faced this season.
"To weather some storms shows their resolve and resilience," Scholl told the San Diego Union-Tribune after the win. "Maybe that's what grew from all these pauses and our battle with COVID. Maybe that came out (Thursday night)."
Joey Calcaterra led the Toreros with a career-high 23 points and he leads the club with a 14.1 scoring average. Josh Parrish (10.7) is the only other San Diego player averaging in double digits.
Finn Sullivan, who averages 7.0 points per game, had his best outing of the season in the first meeting with the Zags. Sullivan had season highs of 16 points and six assists while making 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
After that setback, Scholl referred to Gonzaga as "explosive" and "a well-oiled machine offensively."
San Diego's last win over Gonzaga was a 69-66 home decision on Feb. 22, 2014.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Sullivan
|10
|28.5
|7.0
|2.5
|2.7
|1.30
|0.60
|1.8
|37.3
|37.1
|87.5
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Rodriguez
|8
|17
|6.3
|2.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|42.9
|43.8
|87.5
|0.8
|2.1
|B. Pyle
|10
|27.1
|6.3
|3.7
|2.5
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|35.9
|36.8
|42.9
|0.6
|3.1
|V. Pinchuk
|10
|23.2
|8.8
|5.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.40
|1.4
|52.9
|0.0
|48.3
|1.4
|3.9
|J. Parrish
|10
|26.6
|10.7
|4.4
|1.7
|0.80
|0.40
|1.8
|52.6
|20.0
|66.7
|1.3
|3.1
|Y. Massalski
|6
|21.8
|6.5
|8.2
|0.7
|0.50
|2.20
|3.0
|48.4
|0.0
|69.2
|1.7
|6.5
|M. Humphrey
|9
|19.2
|3.8
|1.2
|1.7
|1.30
|0.10
|0.9
|31.0
|0.0
|53.3
|0.1
|1.1
|F. Hughes
|8
|26.9
|8.4
|2.8
|1.5
|0.90
|0.00
|1.3
|26.8
|26.0
|58.8
|0.1
|2.6
|C. Herren Jr.
|4
|5.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Y. Gultekin
|3
|13.7
|5.3
|4.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|38.9
|25.0
|100.0
|0.3
|3.7
|M. Gjerde
|4
|4.5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Gallant
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Calcaterra
|8
|28.8
|14.1
|2.9
|1.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|43.8
|40.6
|91.7
|0
|2.9
|Total
|10
|0.0
|65.6
|37.8
|13.2
|7.10
|3.60
|12.9
|40.9
|33.0
|66.9
|7.2
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Zakharov
|8
|3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.1
|A. Watson
|21
|20.6
|7.6
|4.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.80
|1.0
|63.4
|11.1
|70.7
|1.1
|2.9
|D. Timme
|21
|27.6
|19.0
|7.1
|1.9
|0.80
|0.90
|1.9
|64.2
|42.9
|68.6
|2.3
|4.8
|J. Suggs
|19
|27
|13.9
|5.3
|4.4
|2.10
|0.40
|2.6
|51.3
|36.5
|74.2
|0.6
|4.7
|J. Strawther
|18
|8.4
|3.6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|48.9
|20.0
|68.2
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Nembhard
|21
|27.9
|9.2
|2.6
|4.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.2
|47.4
|31.8
|80.6
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Lang
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Kispert
|21
|30.3
|19.2
|4.6
|1.9
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|56.1
|47.2
|88.2
|0.8
|3.8
|D. Harris
|18
|8.4
|3.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|30.0
|70.8
|0.3
|0.6
|B. Gregg
|11
|2.9
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.5
|44.4
|40.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|W. Graves
|8
|1.9
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Cook
|19
|13.9
|4.6
|1.5
|1.7
|1.10
|0.20
|0.9
|50.8
|28.6
|60.0
|0.3
|1.2
|O. Ballo
|17
|7.5
|3.2
|1.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|60.6
|0.0
|55.6
|0.7
|1.1
|J. Ayayi
|21
|30.5
|11.5
|7.1
|3.3
|1.30
|0.20
|1.4
|59.0
|36.4
|76.2
|1.6
|5.5
|M. Arlauskas
|13
|2.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|21
|0.0
|92.8
|40.2
|19.1
|8.40
|3.20
|12.1
|55.4
|36.3
|72.8
|9.8
|28.2
-
GATECH
MIAMI0
0137 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
SIENA
NIAGARA0
0129 O/U
+4
12:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
IND0
0135 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPN
-
UCF
TULANE0
0128.5 O/U
+1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
NAVY
AMER0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
UK
19TENN0
0137 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm CBS
-
NH
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH0
0142 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
8BAMA0
0154 O/U
-14
1:00pm SECN
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0144.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
10NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm FOX
-
WOFF
WCAR0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
CIT0
0167 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0150 O/U
-12
1:00pm CBSSN
-
COLUM
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
BING
MAINE0
0
1:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
ELON
WMMARY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
20MIZZOU
SC0
0151 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP2
-
15TXTECH
23KANSAS0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
NAU
WEBER0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0147.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP3
-
USM
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
WAKE0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
SACST
SUTAH0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
FURMAN
MERCER0
0147 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ND
CUSE0
0149.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
GMASON
VCU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
BYU
LOYMRY0
0137 O/U
+8
3:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
IDAHO0
0138.5 O/U
+8
3:00pm
-
13WVU
12TEXAS0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ABC
-
HOLY
ARMY0
0144 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5ILL
MINN0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm FOX
-
UGA
FLA0
0154.5 O/U
-8
3:30pm SECN
-
MERMAK
BRYANT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0137 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0139.5 O/U
+12.5
4:00pm
-
TROY
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
LSU0
0164 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
UAB0
0132 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
16FSU
PITT0
0146 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
SALAB
APPST0
0135.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0150 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BING
NJTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST0
0134 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
DUQ
RICH0
0140 O/U
-9
4:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0154 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
YOUNG0
0150 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
TNMART0
0132 O/U
+13
5:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
TCU0
0133 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
DTROIT0
0145 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0150.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
NKY0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CAN
FAIR0
0138 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
PEAY0
0143 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
NCGRN0
0136 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
STETSON0
0137 O/U
-5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
5:00pm
-
PURDUE
NEB0
0136 O/U
+7
5:30pm BTN
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0142 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CARK
NICHST0
0153 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
UNC0
0140 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
17USC0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm FOX
-
9OKLA
IOWAST0
0143.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
SEMO0
0149 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
NILL0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MISSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
-7
6:00pm SECN
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA0
0145 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0147.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSN0
0145 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP3
-
MNMTH
IONA0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm FS1
-
25SDGST
FRESNO0
0129.5 O/U
+14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
7UVA
DUKE0
0130 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPN
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UCRIV
CALSD0
0138.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
ILLCHI0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MARIST
STPETE0
0119.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP3
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST0
0136 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
USD
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP2
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
DENVER
UMKC0
0127.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
NDAKST0
0143 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESP3
-
TARL
DIXIE0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0144 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UTAH
OREG0
0138 O/U
-9
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NMEXST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCSB0
0130.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
WASH0
0140 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UCLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
18VATECH
16FSU0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
DAVID
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
SFLA
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD
-
TXSA
CHARLO0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NORL
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
ABIL
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
LALAF0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
24ARK
TEXAM0
0
PPD SECN
-
COLOST
NEVADA0
0
PPD FS1
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKST0
0
-
UIW
SFA0
0
-
UMASS
DUQ0
0
-
BELLAR
UNF0
0
ESP+
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA0
0
-
ETNST
SAMFORD0
0
ESP+