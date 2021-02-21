Xavier needs to handle Butler to shore up tourney outlook
Two consecutive Big East Conference losses haven't yet put Xavier on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to experts.
A third consecutive loss might do the trick.
When the Musketeers host Butler on Sunday night in Cincinnati in another Big East contest, they'll be aiming to stop their skid and start a late-season run that will assure them of avoiding the three-letter tournament.
Xavier's 93-84 defeat Tuesday night at surging St. John's was a fail cake made primarily with poor defense. In falling to 11-4 overall and 4-4 in the conference, the Musketeers permitted the Red Storm to can 51.5 percent of their field goals and 11 of 29 3-pointers.
"I want to see our defense progress," said Xavier coach Travis Steele. "It can't get any worse than it was against St. John's. We've got to get a lot better at that end. Our guys have an understanding of the system and know what they have to do. They just have to do it.
"They know we have to do it in order to have the success we want to have as a team. But we don't have weeks to figure it out. We have days to figure it out."
Zach Freemantle continues to be the Musketeers' top weapon. Coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound effort at St. John's, he's averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Paul Scruggs chips in 14.2 points and 6.4 assists.
Meanwhile, Butler (7-12, 6-10) is struggling through an unusually poor season, undone by a toxic mix of inexperience and key injuries. The latest insults and injuries occurred Wednesday night in Indianapolis when sub-.500 Marquette took the Bulldogs apart 73-57.
Already without the services of senior leader Bryce Nze (groin), who averages 10.7 points per game and 7.7 rebounds, Butler saw East Tennessee State transfer Bo Hodges (calf strain) go down just three minutes into the second half against Marquette.
Hodges is averaging 9.8 points and 7.2 boards in his first six games with the Bulldogs. They have four players in double figures, led by freshman Chuck Harris (11.3 ppg), but are scoring just 63.4 points per game and making only 41.1 percent from the field.
The teams met on Jan. 30 in Indianapolis, with Scruggs pouring in 24 points to lead Xavier to a 68-55 decision.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilmoth
|18
|14.1
|1.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|37.5
|44.4
|0.9
|1.5
|A. Thompson
|14
|33.6
|10.4
|2.5
|4.7
|1.10
|0.20
|2.6
|51.8
|20.0
|52.7
|0.4
|2.1
|M. Tate
|19
|24.3
|7.0
|2.7
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|1.4
|34.6
|28.6
|71.4
|0.3
|2.4
|M. Parker
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nze
|18
|30.8
|10.7
|7.7
|1.9
|0.70
|0.50
|2.1
|46.8
|42.9
|46.5
|2.2
|5.5
|J. Mulloy
|14
|5.9
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|B. Hodges
|6
|31.2
|9.8
|7.2
|2.7
|0.80
|1.00
|1.7
|37.3
|35.3
|56.3
|2
|5.2
|M. Hastings
|8
|9.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|7.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|1.3
|C. Harris
|18
|27
|11.3
|2.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|39.0
|41.7
|79.5
|0.4
|1.8
|B. Golden
|18
|27.2
|9.6
|4.3
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|1.5
|42.9
|19.4
|76.7
|1.8
|2.5
|C. Donovan
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. David
|6
|10.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|37.5
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Coles
|6
|17.7
|6.3
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|63.6
|28.6
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|J. Bolden
|19
|32.4
|10.8
|3.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|34.5
|34.8
|69.0
|0.5
|3.1
|Total
|19
|0.0
|63.4
|34.7
|12.5
|5.50
|2.10
|11.4
|41.1
|33.7
|62.7
|8.8
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Wilcher
|9
|6.8
|2.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|44.4
|40.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|K. Tandy
|13
|16.3
|7.5
|1.2
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|37.8
|39.1
|81.8
|0.2
|1
|B. Stanley
|4
|9.8
|6.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1.3
|P. Scruggs
|15
|32
|14.2
|4.0
|6.4
|1.80
|0.50
|2.6
|46.9
|35.5
|82.0
|0.5
|3.5
|D. Odom
|13
|20.8
|5.2
|2.5
|3.4
|0.60
|0.50
|1.1
|40.9
|0.0
|65.0
|0.3
|2.2
|D. Miles
|7
|7.4
|3.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.00
|1.00
|0.3
|71.4
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.9
|A. Kunkel
|10
|19.2
|7.1
|1.3
|1.6
|1.10
|0.30
|1.0
|41.5
|28.2
|85.7
|0.1
|1.2
|C. Jones
|9
|23.9
|7.7
|3.9
|2.7
|1.10
|0.20
|1.7
|54.8
|35.7
|72.0
|1.1
|2.8
|N. Johnson
|15
|30.6
|11.9
|4.3
|1.8
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|44.6
|48.3
|80.0
|0.8
|3.5
|B. Griffin
|13
|12.5
|4.8
|4.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|0.8
|60.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|3.5
|Z. Freemantle
|15
|31.1
|16.5
|8.7
|1.4
|0.90
|0.90
|2.1
|52.3
|34.0
|57.5
|2.1
|6.5
|J. Carter
|15
|27.3
|6.3
|7.0
|1.6
|0.70
|0.70
|1.1
|39.8
|17.1
|54.3
|2.2
|4.8
|Total
|15
|0.0
|77.9
|41.3
|18.6
|7.10
|4.30
|11.8
|46.8
|35.5
|68.4
|9.6
|29.1
-
RI
GWASH51
52
2nd 11:46 NBCS
-
SIENA
NIAGARA36
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
BU
COLG0
0151.5 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
STMYMD
DELST0
0
1:00pm
-
CINCY
6HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm ESPN
-
GASOU
CSTCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm ESP3
-
3MICH
4OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
1:00pm
-
SFLA
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0151 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
LONGWD0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
BING
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
MD
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm BTN
-
DAVID
STBON0
0133 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0140.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
EVAN
DRAKE0
0132 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0151 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UNLV
SJST0
0143 O/U
+13.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
LAMON0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
VALPO
SILL0
0132.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PSU
11IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm FS1
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0140 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
AMER0
0132 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
21WISC
NWEST0
0132 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
BALLST0
0137 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DALCHRI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
ECU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
MEMP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
LAFAY
BUCK0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CLEM
PITT0
0
PPD
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
HOW0
0
-
BING
MAINE0
0
-
UTEP
FAU0
0
ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0