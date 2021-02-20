No. 6 Houston hopes to regain top form vs. Cincinnati
The Houston Cougars have lost their grip on the top spot in the American Athletic Conference, and their top-10 ranking is likely to follow as well.
The Cougars (17-3, 11-3 AAC), one of the top defensive teams in the nation, allowed host Wichita State to hit 10 3-pointers during Thursday's 68-63 loss -- their second in their past three conference games. Wichita State now leads Houston by one game in the loss column for the conference lead.
No. 6 Houston will try to bounce back at home - where it is 11-0 this season - when it hosts Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.
The Bearcats (7-7, 5-4) have won four in a row -- all by one possession -- following a 25-day hiatus due to COVID-19 cases. They have been executing well on both ends in the closing moments of each game.
"Confidence is only gained through performance," Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. "I can't inject confidence in you. I can inject support and love. But your performance will ultimately lead to your confidence. And our guys are now understanding what it takes to be successful."
If the Cougars are to regain their identity, it must start inside. They were outrebounded 35-33 by Wichita State.
"They were just tougher than we were on the boards," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "I don't know how many times I've said that over the last six years. Not many. But they were tough."
DeJeon Jarreau led the Cougars with 16 points, Quentin Grimes finished with 13 and Justin Gorham added 10. But Houston let a 12-point first-half lead slip away
Cincinnati is not a good 3-point shooting team, connecting on only 28.6 percent of its attempts this season. But then again, neither were the Shockers before beating Houston as they entered the game shooting 32.3 percent from 3-point range, ranking 246th nationally.
"They made some tough shots," Sampson said. "I mean tough shots. And if you make 10 3-pointers at home, you're probably going to win."
The Bearcats edged UCF 69-68 at home on Sunday behind 14 points apiece from Keith Williams and David DeJulius. Williams also finished with eight rebounds. Mason Madsen was also clutch, hitting the go-ahead free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining.
"We weren't playing Cincinnati basketball (earlier in the year), and we weren't playing tough," DeJulius said. "We were playing individual basketball. We had to band together and really realize what kind of team we were on."
Williams leads the Bearcats, averaging 14.7 points per game, while DeJulius is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Cincinnati lost a key contributor off the bench this week when sophomore guard Zach Harvey chose this week to opt out for the remainder of the season. Harvey was averaging 6.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game in his 12 games.
Houston received an unexpected boost when senior forward Fabian White, who was listed as a redshirt for this season, returned to action against Wichita State.
White, who tore his right ACL in May, has played 99 games including 52 starts, in his career with the Cougars.
Grimes leads Houston this season averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Gorham is at 8.3 points and 9.9 rebounds, and Jarreau is averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 4.2 assists.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 7-7
|68.9 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|6 Houston 17-3
|75.8 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|14
|26.6
|14.7
|4.3
|1.8
|1.10
|0.70
|2.2
|42.7
|29.5
|67.1
|1.6
|2.7
|C. Vogt
|14
|21.1
|6.0
|4.1
|1.4
|0.10
|1.10
|1.4
|56.7
|0.0
|38.1
|2
|2.1
|M. Saunders Jr.
|14
|10.6
|1.3
|0.8
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|21.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.7
|S. Martin
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Madsen
|6
|13.8
|4.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|47.1
|27.3
|66.7
|0.3
|1.7
|G. Madsen
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|R. Ivanauskas
|7
|21.4
|6.3
|5.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|47.4
|23.5
|66.7
|0.6
|4.4
|Z. Harvey
|12
|16.2
|6.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|45.8
|63.2
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Eason
|14
|18.4
|6.9
|5.5
|1.4
|1.00
|1.10
|1.9
|47.6
|23.5
|61.9
|2.2
|3.3
|M. Diarra
|8
|8.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1
|D. DeJulius
|14
|31.6
|10.5
|4.9
|4.7
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|37.8
|20.9
|80.6
|0.3
|4.6
|J. Davenport
|14
|25.9
|9.8
|4.9
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.7
|43.9
|33.3
|68.2
|1.3
|3.6
|R. Banks
|3
|6.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Adams-Woods
|14
|28
|8.0
|2.2
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|1.0
|37.1
|33.3
|86.2
|0.4
|1.8
|Total
|14
|0.0
|68.9
|40.8
|15.1
|6.40
|3.40
|14.9
|43.0
|28.6
|66.0
|10.7
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. White Jr.
|1
|9
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|C. Tyson
|12
|11.1
|7.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|44.3
|42.4
|100.0
|0.5
|0.6
|J. Shead
|17
|10.9
|4.0
|1.1
|1.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.2
|43.1
|10.0
|90.9
|0.1
|0.9
|M. Sasser
|17
|32
|14.8
|2.2
|2.2
|1.50
|0.00
|1.4
|40.6
|35.7
|84.6
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Roberts
|20
|12.2
|2.3
|4.3
|0.4
|0.50
|0.70
|0.4
|55.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|2.6
|K. Powell
|8
|8.3
|3.0
|3.4
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.3
|42.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|1.8
|T. Mark
|20
|20
|8.3
|3.1
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|39.6
|24.0
|75.8
|0.7
|2.5
|D. Jarreau
|19
|27.7
|10.3
|5.2
|4.2
|1.30
|0.40
|2.2
|41.4
|34.6
|66.7
|1.2
|4
|Q. Grimes
|18
|32.7
|16.7
|6.3
|2.1
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|38.2
|37.1
|77.3
|1.7
|4.6
|B. Gresham
|19
|19.9
|3.4
|3.6
|0.4
|0.70
|1.60
|0.9
|51.9
|0.0
|38.1
|1.7
|1.9
|J. Gorham
|19
|27.6
|8.3
|9.9
|0.7
|1.00
|0.50
|0.8
|49.1
|41.2
|64.7
|4.5
|5.4
|R. Elvin
|3
|8.3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|1
|R. Chaney
|20
|13.6
|4.9
|2.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|1.0
|62.1
|0.0
|71.4
|1.3
|1.5
|C. Broodo
|2
|6.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|20
|0.0
|75.8
|44.9
|13.1
|8.60
|4.20
|11.7
|43.0
|34.8
|71.9
|15.2
|26.8
-
RI
GWASH51
52
2nd 11:46 NBCS
-
SIENA
NIAGARA36
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
BU
COLG0
0151.5 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
STMYMD
DELST0
0
1:00pm
-
CINCY
6HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm ESPN
-
GASOU
CSTCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm ESP3
-
3MICH
4OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
1:00pm
-
SFLA
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0151 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
LONGWD0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
BING
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
MD
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm BTN
-
DAVID
STBON0
0133 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0140.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
EVAN
DRAKE0
0132 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0151 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UNLV
SJST0
0143 O/U
+13.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
LAMON0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
VALPO
SILL0
0132.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PSU
11IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm FS1
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0140 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
AMER0
0132 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
21WISC
NWEST0
0132 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
BALLST0
0137 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DALCHRI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
ECU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
MEMP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
LAFAY
BUCK0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CLEM
PITT0
0
PPD
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
HOW0
0
-
BING
MAINE0
0
-
UTEP
FAU0
0
ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0