No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State meet with eyes on No. 1 seeds
When No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday, the game will be not only a conference showdown but also one with national implications.
The Wolverines (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4) are vying for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and the winner in Columbus, Ohio, will make a statement.
"I'm ready and excited for that challenge," Michigan guard Mike Smith said. "It's prime time, and you live for these types of games. It's going to be a championship-caliber matchup. We work so hard to play in games like these, so it'll be a lot of fun."
Actually, it's a 1 p.m. ET tipoff, but the point is correct: There will be a lot of eyes on the game.
Ohio State guard CJ Walker said the date has been marked on his calendar for a long time.
"That's a really big game for us," he said.
Each team is on a roll. The Wolverines have a COVID-19-interrupted four-game winning streak. After their lone loss, 75-57 at then-No. 23 Minnesota on Jan. 16, they won two straight, then went on a three-week pause because of virus-related issues and had five games postponed.
The Wolverines returned to defeat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 on the road on Feb. 14 and top Rutgers 71-64 at home on Thursday.
"(Michigan) is as good a team I've seen in my five years here," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell postgame.
Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry had similar sentiments about the Buckeyes on Thursday after Ohio State downed the host Nittany Lions 92-82 for their seventh straight win and 10th in 11 games.
"That's a Final Four-caliber team," he said.
The Buckeyes will rely on Walker, a senior who has adapted to the role of sixth man after missing four games with a hand injury, and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. Walker had 13 points and seven assists, while Washington scored 21 points vs. the Nittany Lions.
"Having older guards is really, really important because they've been through a lot of these moments," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "Those guys are fearless, too. It's how they play. It's who they are. They're fearless. But they also understand what winning possessions late looks like. And sometimes younger guards don't understand what winning possessions late look like."
Michigan got a game-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three assists from Franz Wagner in the win over Rutgers.
"Franz is an amazing talent," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "He's also an amazing worker in practice. How he approaches practice is the same way how he approaches games. Very professional, very mature-like, always thriving to get improved."
Wagner is less concerned about personal plaudits than seeing the Wolverines continue to improve.
"We don't play to say we had a good first half of the season," he said. "We've got a lot more to do to achieve our goals that we set before the season.
"The next game is another step for us. We've got to be ready on Sunday. ... and try to be as good as we can for a very good team."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|3 Michigan 15-1
|78.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|16.6 APG
|4 Ohio State 18-4
|78.1 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wilson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Williams II
|14
|7.6
|2.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|37.9
|10.0
|46.7
|0.4
|2.1
|F. Wagner
|16
|30.4
|12.6
|6.8
|2.9
|1.40
|1.10
|1.2
|51.0
|36.5
|85.4
|0.6
|6.1
|M. Smith
|16
|30.6
|8.4
|2.7
|5.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.4
|47.0
|48.6
|79.3
|0.2
|2.5
|A. Nunez
|8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|I. Livers
|16
|31.9
|14.5
|6.1
|2.3
|0.50
|1.00
|1.3
|47.9
|43.5
|89.7
|1
|5.1
|B. Johns Jr.
|16
|10.8
|4.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|1.1
|61.9
|60.0
|80.0
|1
|1.2
|Z. Jackson
|10
|6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|15.8
|0.0
|57.1
|0.1
|0.5
|J. Howard
|8
|3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|50.0
|40.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Faulds
|5
|3.6
|0.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.2
|H. Dickinson
|16
|25.4
|14.6
|7.8
|0.8
|0.30
|1.60
|2.1
|64.6
|0.0
|73.4
|2.4
|5.3
|A. Davis
|11
|12.1
|6.2
|3.1
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|69.8
|0.0
|61.5
|1.4
|1.7
|C. Brown Jr.
|16
|20
|8.1
|3.2
|0.9
|0.10
|0.40
|1.1
|46.2
|38.6
|63.2
|0.8
|2.4
|E. Brooks
|15
|30.6
|8.5
|3.0
|3.4
|1.10
|0.40
|1.5
|40.4
|34.6
|91.3
|0.3
|2.7
|C. Baird
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|78.4
|41.9
|16.6
|4.50
|5.20
|12.4
|49.9
|38.0
|76.5
|9.3
|30.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Young
|22
|26.2
|8.8
|5.7
|1.2
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|55.7
|34.8
|83.3
|1.9
|3.8
|D. Washington Jr.
|22
|30.8
|14.9
|2.9
|2.9
|0.50
|0.00
|2.2
|38.2
|38.1
|88.7
|0.1
|2.8
|C. Walker
|18
|29.6
|8.7
|2.7
|4.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|33.9
|25.0
|95.5
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Towns
|16
|10
|4.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|48.1
|36.7
|88.9
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Sueing
|22
|26.5
|10.5
|5.8
|1.9
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|49.7
|29.5
|75.3
|1.6
|4.1
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Liddell
|20
|27.6
|15.5
|6.6
|1.3
|0.80
|1.30
|1.5
|50.7
|34.1
|75.7
|1.6
|5
|Z. Key
|22
|12.5
|6.0
|3.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.80
|0.8
|64.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|2
|M. Johnson jr.
|11
|6.6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|42.9
|55.6
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Jallow
|18
|13.9
|3.3
|2.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|48.9
|5.9
|57.1
|0.4
|1.6
|H. Hookfin
|4
|3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|I. Diallo
|3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|0.3
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Brown III
|22
|7.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|35.1
|28.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Ahrens
|22
|18.6
|7.2
|2.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|47.2
|46.7
|70.0
|0.2
|1.8
|Total
|22
|0.0
|78.1
|40.3
|13.0
|4.50
|3.50
|10.4
|46.1
|36.2
|77.4
|10.1
|27.0
-
RI
GWASH51
52
2nd 11:46 NBCS
-
SIENA
NIAGARA36
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
BU
COLG0
0151.5 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
STMYMD
DELST0
0
1:00pm
-
CINCY
6HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm ESPN
-
GASOU
CSTCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm ESP3
-
3MICH
4OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
1:00pm
-
SFLA
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0151 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
LONGWD0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
BING
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
MD
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm BTN
-
DAVID
STBON0
0133 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0140.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
EVAN
DRAKE0
0132 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0151 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UNLV
SJST0
0143 O/U
+13.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
LAMON0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
VALPO
SILL0
0132.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PSU
11IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm FS1
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0140 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
AMER0
0132 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
21WISC
NWEST0
0132 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
BALLST0
0137 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DALCHRI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
ECU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
MEMP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
LAFAY
BUCK0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CLEM
PITT0
0
PPD
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
HOW0
0
-
BING
MAINE0
0
-
UTEP
FAU0
0
ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0